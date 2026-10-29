Elmhurst Township, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration marked the opening of the North Pocono Trail, highlighting a combined $3.5 million investment in expanding outdoor recreation and improving transportation infrastructure in Lackawanna County.

The event marks the official opening of 3.2 miles of new multi-use trail through the North Pocono area, made possible in part by more than $1.5 million in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for property acquisition, trail design, and development, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)’s $2 million investment to rehabilitate the abandoned Erie and Wyoming Railroad bridge.

The project connects the new trail with the rehabilitation of the county-owned railroad trestle and PennDOT’s reconstruction of the Twin Bridges along the Interstate 84 corridor, expanding recreational opportunities while showcasing the impact of state investment in the region.

“Pennsylvania’s trails are one of our greatest public assets, connecting communities to nature, supporting local economies, and giving people safe and welcoming places to enjoy the outdoors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Through close coordination with PennDOT and Lackawanna County, we’ve advanced a project that strengthens local communities, enhances access, and reflects the Commonwealth’s commitment to investing in outdoor recreation. As this new stretch of the North Pocono Trail opens, it invites people to experience the landscape in meaningful ways and deepen their appreciation for public lands.”

“The Twin Bridge Project and the North Pocono Trail Project demonstrate the power of collaboration in transforming infrastructure into lasting community assets. With PennDOT, DCNR, and Lackawanna County leadership, the abandoned Erie & Wyoming Railroad bridge was rehabilitated and given new life as an integral part of the Lackawanna County Trail Corridor,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Pennsylvania’s transportation network extends beyond roadways, with our extensive trail system providing opportunities for recreation, promoting connectivity, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities. We are proud to collaborate with our local and state partners to preserve historic infrastructure and create accessible, sustainable transportation and recreational opportunities for generations to come.”

The project was made possible through coordination between Lackawanna County, DCNR, and PennDOT. DCNR provided grant funding for the design and development of the North Pocono Trail, including $61,211 in Land and Water Conservation Fund support awarded in 1981 for acquisition of the property. More recently, Lackawanna County received two Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2) Keystone grants: $141,000 in 2017 for Phase 1 trail design and $1.38 million in 2020 for Phase 1 trail development.

PennDOT contributed $2 million through its investment in the rehabilitation of the former railroad trestle, which is owned by Lackawanna County and will become an integral part of the trail system.

“The North Pocono Trail is an important addition to Lackawanna County’s recreational resources,” said Thom Welby, Chairman of the Board of the Lackawanna County Commissioners. “Through our partnerships with DCNR and PennDOT, we are opening 3.2 miles of trail for residents and visitors to enjoy the area’s natural beauty, while also creating opportunities for future connections throughout the North Pocono area.”

The trail provides opportunities for walking, hiking, running, and bicycling while opening public access to the natural landscape of the Roaring Brook corridor. The trailhead is located at 134 Old State Road in Elmhurst Township, where users can begin an out‑and‑back route traveling south toward Dunmore.

“Having lived in Elmhurst across from the rail bed for over 50 years, this newly developed trail has brought joy to our lives,” said Anthony Acquaviva of the North Pocono Trails Association. “It’s heartening to see ever‑growing numbers of folks enjoying the trail. Walkers, runners, bikers, moms and dads pushing strollers, and people using Jazzy’s and wheelchairs are all using the trail. We’ve witnessed University of Scranton ROTC and local cross-country teams training, as well as school groups just out for a hike.”

Views of Roaring Brook and Moosic Mountain create beautiful scenes along the trail. The rehabilitated trestle will provide an important connection within the North Pocono Trail and support potential future expansion of the regional trail network. The trail is located within the Pocono Forests and Waters Conservation Landscape as well as the Lackawanna Heritage Valley.

Investing in Local Communities, Conservation, and Recreation

With more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,500 local parks, 125 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, a hub for active tourism, and The Great American Getaway. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the Administration has closed three of the Top 10 Trail Gaps, with work advancing to close five more.

Governor Shapiro recently announced $81 million in new C2P2 grants supporting 306 recreation and conservation projects across 60 counties that help communities improve parks and playgrounds, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and grow local economies through outdoor recreation.

Under the Shapiro Administration, DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program has invested a total of approximately $315 million in more than 1,100 park and recreation projects across Pennsylvania, including more than $1.1 million awarded to six projects in Lackawanna County in the most recent round of funding. DCNR will host a workshop on Thursday, November 5, to help applicants prepare competitive proposals for the 2027 C2P2 grant round. The workshop is free and pre-registration is required.

Visit the DCNR Grants Customer Service Portal for more information on C2P2 grants and how to apply, the DCNR website for more information about the agency, and the Calendar of Events for DCNR events on public lands.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

DCNR, Maddy Neff, madneff@pa.gov, 717-585-3136

PennDOT, Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, 570-963-4044

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