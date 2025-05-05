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Don't know what district you're in? No problem!
Check the map above to find your county. The large number in yellow indicates your district. Once you know which district you're in, click it in the list below to see news from that specific region. Or, you can click Statewide to only see news releases with impact across PA.
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District 1Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, Warren
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District 2Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Potter
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District 3Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union
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District 4Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming
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District 5Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Schuylkill
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District 6Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
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District 8Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York
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District 9Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset
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District 10Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson
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District 11Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence
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District 12Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland
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StatewidePennDOT news and alerts for a statewide audience
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