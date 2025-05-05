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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Latest News from PennDOT

    Something new happens every day.  In this newsroom, you can find the latest statewide and district updates from PennDOT.

    Below, you can select your PennDOT district to view local updates, select Statewide to view news that span the Commonwealth, or use the search function to explore all PennDOT press releases.

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    District county map PennDOT

    Don't know what district you're in? No problem!

    Check the map above to find your county. The large number in yellow indicates your district. Once you know which district you're in, click it in the list below to see news from that specific region. Or, you can click Statewide to only see news releases with impact across PA. 

    Search ALL PennDOT News

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