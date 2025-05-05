About PennDOT

Who We Are
Over 7,000 of PennDOT's complement of 11,742 employees are engaged in the maintenance, restoration, and expansion of the state highway system. They work in central headquarters in Harrisburg and 11 engineering districts, with facilities in all 67 counties.
PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services also administers the state's 11.8 million vehicle registrations and 10.2 million driver's licenses and IDs, and oversees safety and emission inspection programs.
What We Do
Over 75% of PennDOT's annual budget is invested in Pennsylvania's approximately 122,000 miles of state and local highways and 32,000 state and local bridges. PennDOT is directly responsible for 40,000 miles of highway and over 25,400 bridges, a system first established in 1911.
Stay Informed
PennDOT's monthly newsletter - The DOTcom - aims to keep you informed with PennDOT's latest efforts to improve your quality of life and maintain your mobility in Pennsylvania. Subscribe and see past issues on The DOTcom page!
- Statewide Results
- Driver and Vehicle Services Results
- Fact Book (PDF)
- Annual Report (PDF)
- 2021 Transportation Performance Report
- Transportation Regulations and Laws: Title 67, Title 75, Title 74
- PennDOT Maintenance Activities