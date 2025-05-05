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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    About PennDOT

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) oversees programs and policies affecting highways, urban and rural public transportation, airports, railroads, ports, and waterways.

    Check Out PennDOT's Results and Data
    Meet PennDOT Leadership
    PennDOT Workers install a new concrete box culvert in PennDOT District 8

    Who We Are

    Over 7,000 of PennDOT's complement of 11,742 employees are engaged in the maintenance, restoration, and expansion of the state highway system. They work in central headquarters in Harrisburg and 11 engineering districts, with facilities in all 67 counties.

    PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services also administers the state's 11.8 million vehicle registrations and 10.2 million driver's licenses and IDs, and oversees safety and emission inspection programs. 

    What We Do

    Over 75% of PennDOT's annual budget is invested in Pennsylvania's approximately 122,000 miles of state and local highways and 32,000 state and local bridges. PennDOT is directly responsible for 40,000 miles of highway and over 25,400 bridges, a system first established in 1911.

    Stay Informed

    PennDOT's monthly newsletter - The DOTcom - aims to keep you informed with PennDOT's latest efforts to improve your quality of life and maintain your mobility in Pennsylvania. Subscribe and see past issues on The DOTcom page!

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    Ways to Get Involved

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