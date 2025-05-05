About PennDOT

Over 7,000 of PennDOT's complement of 11,742 employees are engaged in the maintenance, restoration, and expansion of the state highway system. They work in central headquarters in Harrisburg and 11 engineering districts, with facilities in all 67 counties.



PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services also administers the state's 11.8 million vehicle registrations and 10.2 million driver's licenses and IDs, and oversees safety and emission inspection programs.