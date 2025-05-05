Overview
Make sure your voice is heard in our elections.
There are 4 convenient ways you can register to vote or update your current registration:
- Online
- By mail
- In person at your county election office
- At PennDOT and many other government agencies
In-Person Voter Registration Locations
Find your county election office: Vote.pa.gov/county
See other government agencies:
- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)
- State offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities
- Armed Forces Recruitment Centers
- County Clerk of Orphans' Court offices, including each Marriage License Bureau
- Area Agencies on Aging
- Centers for Independent Living
- County Mental Health and Intellectual Disability offices
- Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education
- Offices of Special Education
- DA Complementary Paratransit offices
- Any agency using the Compass application
Find Out If You’re Eligible
To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must:
- Register at least 15 days before the next election.
- Be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.
- Be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which you want to register and vote for at least 30 days before the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.
- Be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.
You must register to vote at the address where you actually live—your residential address. Owning property or a business in a county does not necessarily make you a resident of that county.
If you recently moved, you can register or update your voter registration online.
Application Process
You can complete your voter registration application in as little as 10 minutes.
Before you begin, have your Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card handy. If you don’t have one, you can upload a signature or print and sign the form.
Once you submit your application, your county election office will process it.
Your county election office will then send your voter registration card in the mail. If it does not arrive within 14 days, contact your county election office.
- Fill in the form on a laptop, tablet, or mobile device, and click submit.
- Your county elections office will review your application.
- When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail.
- Download and print the voter registration application in English, Spanish, or Chinese.
- Fill in the paper application. Be sure to sign your name at the bottom.
- Address the envelope to your county elections office.
- Be sure to put a stamp on the envelope before you mail it.
- Your county elections office will review your application.
- When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail.
- Visit your county elections office.
- Fill out the paper application. Be sure to sign your name at the bottom.
- Give the completed form to the clerk.
- The clerk will check the information on your application.
- When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail.
You can also apply to register to vote in person at many state government offices, including:
Register Now
Frequently Asked Questions
Have questions about registering to vote in Pennsylvania? Take a look at the frequently asked questions for answers.
- Check your voter registration status online. You can also contact your county's elections and voter registration officials, or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
- If you are already registered to vote, you do not have to register again in Pennsylvania unless you changed your address, changed your name, or want to change your political party.