Register to vote 

Application Process

You can complete your voter registration application in as little as 10 minutes.

Before you begin, have your Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card handy. If you don’t have one, you can upload a signature or print and sign the form.

Once you submit your application, your county election office will process it.

Your county election office will then send your voter registration card in the mail. If it does not arrive within 14 days, contact your county election office.