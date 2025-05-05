7.1 Overview

As discussed in Chapter 5, there are two potential near-term and one potential medium-term tolling strategies for addressing PennDOT's highway and bridge funding gap. In each case, one of the primary concerns with regard to implementing a toll is the potential effect on minority and low-income populations. This chapter lays out a recommended methodology for analyzing potential impacts on low-income and minority populations, should either of the near-term or the medium-term tolling solutions move forward for implementation. As mentioned above, the impact analysis associated with any specific facility proposed for tolling would occur within the NEPA environmental analysis process associated with those individual projects.

7.2 Regulatory Background



Executive Order (EO) 12898, Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority and Low-Income Populations (February 11, 1994), directs Federal agencies to identify and address, as appropriate, disproportionately high and adverse human health or environmental effects of programs, policies, and activities on minority and low-income populations. To achieve effective and equitable decision-making, the USDOT identifies three fundamental principles of environmental justice to consider in all USDOT programs, policies, and activities:

To avoid, minimize, or mitigate disproportionately high and adverse human health and environmental effects, including social and economic effects, on minority and low-income populations.

To ensure the opportunity for full and fair participation by all potentially affected communities in the transportation decision-making process.

To prevent the denial of, reduction in, or substantial delay in the receipt of benefits by minority and low-income populations.

FHWA Order 6640.23A, FHWA Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations (June 2012) defines an environmental justice population as any readily identifiable group of minority and/or low-income persons who live in geographic proximity and, if circumstances warrant, geographically dispersed/transient persons of those groups (such as migrant workers, homeless persons, or Native Americans) who will be similarly affected by a proposed FHWA program, policy, or activity. Minority is defined as any individual or group that self-identifies as a member(s) of the racial categories Black/African American, Asian American, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/other Pacific Islander, and the ethnic category Hispanic/Latino. Low-income is defined as a person whose median household income is at or below the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) poverty guidelines.

EO 12898 requires that Federal agencies develop strategies that address environmental justice in Federal actions. It also stipulates that the EPA convene an Interagency Working Group on Environmental Justice, which is comprised of members from 17 Federal agencies, including the USDOT, and several White House offices. Each member is tasked with guiding, supporting, and enhancing Federal environmental justice and community-based activities. In addition to the Interagency Working Group, there are many other Federal, State, and local organizations that provide resources and oversight of environmental justice, including the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ), the Pennsylvania Environmental Justice Advisory Board (EJAB), the PennDOT Bureau of Equal Opportunity, and the staff at the MPOs and RPOs in Pennsylvania and across the country.

In the memorandum transmitting EO 12898, the President encouraged agencies to account for environmental justice principles in the implementation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), NEPA, and public disclosure laws such as the Freedom of Information Act. Title VI prohibits discrimination by recipients of Federal financial assistance on the basis of race, color, and national origin. Supplemental legislation provides these same protections from discrimination based on sex, age, disability, or religion. Environmental justice strengthens Title VI by requiring Federal agencies to make achieving environmental justice part of their mission by identifying and addressing, as appropriate, disproportionately high and adverse human health or environmental effects of their programs, policies, and activities on low-income and minority populations. MPOs/RPOs and State agencies, as recipients of Federal funds, incorporate environmental justice principles in Title VI equity analyses that are prepared for LRTPs and TIPs.

7.3 Environmental Justice Analysis Methodology

This PEL document addresses environmental justice in two ways – consideration of environmental justice concerns for the PennDOT Pathways Program as a whole, and methodology for conducting EJ analysis for specific projects, in particular the near-term/medium-term tolling options within the Commonwealth.

The EJ analysis conducted for the PennDOT Pathways Program and documented below in Section 7.3.1 will support the efforts of the MPOs, RPOs, and PennDOT in their obligation to incorporate environmental justice principles into the Title VI analysis of the STIP, TIPs, and regional LRTPs. The EJ analysis methodology described below in Section 7.3.2 will be used to assess whether proposed funding solutions would result in disproportionately high and/or adverse human health or environmental effects on low-income and minority populations for individual projects/locations.

The following Federal, State, and industry documents, developed to guide compliance with EO 12898, were used in developing the program analysis as well as the project-specific methodology:

FHWA Order 6640.23A, FHWA Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations (June 2012)

USDOT Order 5610.2a, Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations (May 2012)

FHWA Environmental Reference Guide (April 2015)

USDOT Environmental Justice Strategy (November 2016)

Federal Interagency Working Group on Environmental Justice & NEPA Committee, Promising Practices for EJ Methodologies in NEPA Reviews (March 2016)

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Project Level Environmental Justice Guidance, Publication No. 746

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Every Voice Counts Environmental Justice Moving Forward, Publication No. 737

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Assessing the Environmental Justice Effects of Toll Implementation or Rate Changes: Guidebook and Toolbox, Washington, DC (2018)

AASHTO Practitioner's Handbook #3: Managing the NEPA Process for Toll Lanes and Toll Roads (January 2006)

These documents and the analysis/methodology that follows are also consistent with environmental justice guidance issued by others, including the Council on Environmental Quality and the EPA.

7.3.1 Planning Level Analysis

The FHWA and FTA Statewide Planning and Metropolitan Planning Rule, Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations Part 450, calls for actions to prevent discrimination early in the planning process, which affects long-range planning and project programming at the State and local levels. For this PEL Study, PennDOT solicited input from low-income and minority populations to identify concerns about potential near- and long-term solutions that are recommended to address Pennsylvania's transportation funding gap, including tolling initiatives. As near- and long-term solutions are selected for implementation and specific projects are initiated, EJ analysis will be performed at the project level in accordance with Federal and State guidance.

Transportation planning is a continuous process that begins with the identification of transportation needs, leads to the development of an LRTP, and ultimately results in the development and implementation of specific projects in the STIP, which encompasses projects that are identified, prioritized, and approved by regional MPOs and RPOs in their TIPs. Environmental justice requires the consideration of affected populations' concerns during each step of the planning process. By addressing these opportunities and challenges at the beginning of the process, a planning organization improves its chances of developing a plan or program that provides an equitable distribution of transportation benefits.

As plans to fill Pennsylvania's transportation funding gap solidify through the development of the PennDOT Alternative Funding Pathways Program, tolling policy and near- and long-term solutions will be identified and addressed in the Statewide and Regional LRTPs, which have a 20-year horizon, and the STIP, which covers a 4-year period. Cyclical coordination with the MPOs and RPOs during program development will occur as specific program elements are identified for inclusion in the regional TIPs. Opportunities for public participation and consideration of environmental justice issues will occur in accordance with Federal guidance and local public involvement plans during each step of this planning and programming process. The results of the project-level EJ analysis performed in accordance with the methodology outlined below will support the obligations of the MPOs, RPOs, and PennDOT with regard to environmental justice.

PEL PUBLIC AND AGENCY OUTREACH

PennDOT provided opportunities for public and agency input into the development of this PEL Study that included the following:

Posting of information on the Pathways Program's website

Virtual public engagement period between November 17 and December 17, 2020

Solicitation of comments after posting of the candidate bridge list on February 19, 2021

Establishment of an Equity in Transportation Working Group (meetings on March 10, 2021, and March 31, 2021)

Administration of an environmental justice focus group panel survey in March 2021

Availability of the Draft PEL Study for public comment from April 29 to June 1, 2021

Presentation at an Agency Coordination Meeting on January 27, 2021

Meetings with the EPA to discuss EJ analysis methodology

Letters sent to Federally recognized Tribes

These outreach measures and a summary of the comments received are described below.

Public Engagement Platform

PennDOT launched the Pathways Program's website to educate the public on the funding gap for highway and bridge transportation needs in the Commonwealth and the potential alternative funding solutions being studied. In order to get meaningful early input from the public regarding potential alternative funding solutions, an online engagement period was held between November 17 and December 17, 2020. The online engagement platform provided a comment form that allowed individuals to submit their comments directly within the platform website and noted other ways in which comments could be submitted, including the Pathways Program email address and hotline number. PennDOT issued a press release and conducted social media and stakeholder outreach to notify as many Pennsylvanians as possible to maximize public participation in the online engagement platform. During the engagement period, there were approximately 30,700 website visits, and 378 comments were received.

Commenters suggested that equity impacts and the potential impacts associated with traffic diversion routes—traffic congestion, air quality, and safety—be studied in the PEL. One commenter noted that many of the larger bridges and highly traveled roads are in communities in which equity is an issue, and that user fees will have a greater impact on those with less access to opportunity and can potentially reinforce the cycle of poverty and disenfranchisement. This commenter requested that planning for the use of new revenue also consider the principles of equity. One commenter stressed the importance of identifying mitigation measures for those living in communities in which the potential for toll avoidance is limited.

On February 19, 2021, PennDOT began engaging communities, stakeholders, and legislators in the Pathways Program's MBP3 Initiative and announced nine bridges across the state that were candidates for tolling. The primary goals of this outreach were to continue to educate the public on the funding gap for highways and bridges in the Commonwealth, introduce the MBP3 Initiative for potentially tolling bridges as a near-term funding solution, and to receive meaningful input from the public regarding potential alternative funding solutions. The MBP3 outreach program continued use of a central online platform as an integral extension of the Pathways Program website, and added individual web sites for each of the candidate bridges where the community could express their thoughts and opinions. Virtual meetings were held with legislators, stakeholder organizations and individuals, and members of the public statewide; emails were sent, social media posts were published, and news releases and media alerts were issued. While not specifically a comment period on the PEL Study, many of the more than 7,000 comments received through this outreach were related to the funding gap and potential solutions, and contained relevant suggestions informing the PEL Study.

The most common comment themes were very similar to the comments received specific to the PEL outreach conducted in November and December 2020. The following is a summary of the most common themes from the MBP3 outreach that were relevant to the PEL Study:

Opposition to tolls

Opposition to tax increases

General dissatisfaction, including comments encouraging cutting PennDOT budget/being more efficient

Financial concerns regarding being able to afford the tolls

Other suggested means of raising revenue, such as selling bonds and legalizing marijuana and using those tax revenues

Concerns related to impacts associated with travelers avoiding the bridges (like congestion on alternate routes and lost business from diverted traffic). Some indicated they will avoid the tolls by diverting to other routes.

Submitted Environmental Justice Comments

A total of 10 individuals submitted comments during the November 17 to December 17, 2020, comment period via the website that were in whole or in part related to environmental justice and/or equity during development of this PEL Study. Several commenters noted that funding would come disproportionately from the lower income bracket or would impact lower income residents unfairly. One commenter noted that tolls on non-Interstate divided highways would be a regressive tax. (A regressive tax has a rate that decreases as the income of the taxpayer increases, and thus generally benefits those with higher incomes.) One commenter noted that since more white-collar workers work from home, blue-collar workers will bear the burden of usage taxes. Several commenters noted that road user charges would be unfair to those who live in rural areas and drive farther to get to work than those who live in urban areas. Several commenters suggested that a vehicle value-based registration fee may be the most equitable solution. One commenter recommended that State and local gas taxes be indexed to the Producer Price Index and total fuel consumption, with annual fees assessed on alternative fuel vehicles.

Equity in Transportation Working Group

Based on PennDOT's commitment to reaching and engaging historically and typically under-represented communities through Pathways Program outreach, an Equity in Transportation Working Group was convened to provide input on the potential impacts to under-represented communities, including low-income and minority populations, across the Commonwealth. The group was developed to provide statewide, high-level representation for historically underserved populations. Invitations were sent to 50 entities representing nonprofits such as AARP, NAACP, and Pennsylvania Developmental Disabilities Council; State and Federal agencies such as the Pennsylvania Office of Environmental Justice and the EPA Environmental Justice Working Group; representatives of State boards and commissions including the PA Commission on African American Affairs, the PA Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, the PA Commission on Latino Affairs, and the Pennsylvania Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and representatives from State MPOs and RPOs and other local government associations. To date, two meetings have been convened (March 10, 2021, and March 31, 2021); 28 members participated in one or both meetings.

Participants discussed a wide range of issues focused on low-income and minority populations. Key among the concerns were potential impacts of diverting traffic on low-income and/or minority communities resulting in increased pollution, congestion, and other impacts, and the financial impact of tolling on low-income persons. Language barriers were discussed; participants indicated that many different languages are spoken and that understanding the regulations and tolling programs would be a challenge. It was advised that any increase in cost will affect those who are struggling to meet their basic needs and that offsetting impacts of each option will be key for low-income communities, communities of color, and historically under-represented communities in Pennsylvania.

Bridge tolling and tax and fee increases were seen as having the greatest impacts. It was pointed out that tolling programs are essentially a flat tax that will affect low-income populations at a greater level. Managed lanes were seen as having the lowest impact because free lanes would remain available. Participants expressed that front-loading an E-ZPass would be a challenge for low-income populations, meaning that they might not be able to get an E-ZPass and would then pay more for the toll-by-plate option. The same issue applies for those who cannot afford a vehicle, but rent or use Zipcars®. Additionally, paratransit costs could increase affecting those who cannot drive, and many individuals with disabilities are also low-income. Those who drive for Uber or Lyft could also be impacted, and some low-income persons drive for these services.

Environmental Justice Focus Group Panel Survey

To elicit feedback about potential funding alternatives, a digital survey was administered in March 2021 to low-income and minority Pennsylvanians. Survey respondents were recruited through a paid survey panel. Of the 311 survey respondents, 201 reported a minority race/ethnicity and 181 reported their household income as $25,000 or less. The goal of the survey was to gather input from minority and low-income Pennsylvanians on their impressions of the alternative funding options. Survey participants were asked a series of closed and open-ended questions about seven potential alternative funding options: bridge tolling, managed lanes, congestion pricing, corridor tolling, road user charges, vehicle-related taxes and fees, and non-vehicle-related taxes and fees.

Of the funding options, participants were most in favor of managed lanes. For minority Pennsylvanians who also report household incomes $25,000 or less, the top option was split between bridge tolling and managed lanes. Key concerns from survey respondents included:

Concerns about cost and affordability

Concerns that tolls could cause congestion or hurt the economy

Concerns on how funds would be used

Concerns that the options unfairly affect low-income populations

Concerns that administrative costs would outweigh the benefits

Agency Outreach

In addition to public outreach, PennDOT conducted outreach with Federal and State resource agencies. PennDOT participated in an ACM on January 27, 2021. The purpose of the meeting was to present an overview of the Pathways Program and solicit feedback for the PEL Study.

The meeting was attended by representatives from a number of Federal and State agencies, including resource agencies, transportation agencies, and regional and metropolitan planning organizations. Issues discussed included bridge tolling and procurement processes, maintenance, schedule, and the environmental process. Environmental justice concerns and potential mitigation for low-income travelers were also discussed. In addition to the ACM, meetings were held with the EPA to discuss the environmental justice methodology.

Tribal Outreach

Letters inviting participation in the PEL Study process were sent to the following Tribal entities:

Delaware Tribe of Indians

Onondaga

Cayuga Nation

Oneida Nation

Oneida Indian Nation

Seneca Nation of Indians

Tuscarora Nation

Absentee-Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma

Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma

Shawnee Tribe

Tonawanda Band of Seneca

Stockbridge-Munsee Community, Wisconsin

Delaware Nation, Oklahoma

Seneca-Cayuga Nation

The letters explained the funding gap issues and the funding options being considered, and explained what a PEL Study entails. No formal input on the PEL Study was received from the Tribes.

7.3.2 Project-Level Environmental Justice Analysis

Consistent with the documents referenced above, the EJ analyses for specific projects will be performed by completing the following process:

Step 1: Define the Study Area. Consistent with NEPA practices, identify the reasonable and logical boundaries by considering the likely origins and destinations of those who would be affected by the toll and the likely diversion routes they might use to avoid the toll.

Step 2: Identify Low-Income and Minority Populations. Collect recent data on race, color, national origin, income, tribal governments, and seasonal and migrant workers in the study area and apply FHWA and PennDOT methodology to identify low-income and minority populations.

Step 3: Solicit Input from Low-Income and Minority Populations. Using PennDOT's Public Involvement Handbook and other environmental justice outreach guidance, identify appropriate outreach techniques. Through targeted outreach to potentially

affected low-income and minority populations, identify transportation needs and concerns about the project to inform Steps 4, 5, and 6.

Step 4: Evaluate Adverse and Beneficial Effects. Analyze whether the project would create impacts to communities or populations in the near, medium, or long term. Then, with input from the entire community, including low-income and minority populations, assess whether the impacts are adverse, beneficial, or both.

Step 5: Identify Disproportionately High and Adverse Effects. Determine whether adverse effects are borne predominately by low-income and minority populations and/or if the effects borne by low-income or minority populations are greater than those effects borne by non-environmental justice populations.

Step 6: Evaluate Mitigation Measures. If adverse effects that would be borne predominately by low-income and minority populations are greater in magnitude than the adverse effect that would be suffered by the general population, consult with the community to identify measures to avoid, minimize, or mitigate the impacts. Determine whether the mitigation measures are practical. Practical mitigation measures are those that are effective and do not create other adverse effects that are more severe; feasible in terms of implementation and operation; and cost-effective while maintaining the financial viability of the project.

Step 7: Re-evaluate Disproportionately High and Adverse Effects and Document Decision. If practical mitigation measures have been identified, re-evaluate whether, with those measures in place, adverse effects borne by low-income and minority populations are still appreciably more severe or greater than those effects borne by populations that are not low-income or minority, or whether the measures are effective in offsetting the impacts.

In accordance with FHWA Order 6640.23A, FHWA will ensure that any of their respective programs, policies, or activities that have the potential for disproportionately high and adverse effects on populations protected by Title VI ("protected populations") will be carried out only if (1) a substantial need for the program, policy, or activity exists, based on the overall public interest; and (2) alternatives that would have fewer adverse effects on protected populations have either (a) adverse social, economic, environmental, or human health impacts that are more severe; or (b) would involve increased costs of an extraordinary magnitude.

More detailed discussion of the methodology for each step in the process is presented below. This methodology will be refined over time as more individuals and organizations become involved in the process and best practices in the identification of low-income and minority populations, outreach methods, and assessment of effects and mitigation are developed.

Identify The Study Area

For evaluating the effects of implementing a toll, the primary issues are whether disproportionately high and adverse human health or environmental effects would be borne by low-income and minority populations, and whether adverse impacts associated with traffic diversions would have greater effects on low-income and minority populations as compared to non-low-income and non-minority populations. The extent to which tolls would be more burdensome for low-income people, compared to those with higher incomes, is a consideration.

StreetLight Data will be used to inform travel demand modeling and identify the reasonable and logical study area boundaries for assessing the effects of toll diversion. StreetLight Data uses smartphone locational information to measure activity on all streets. The StreetLight Data will be processed to access the origins and destinations of the bridge traffic flows in four time periods: 6AM to 10AM, 10AM to 3PM, 3PM to 7PM, and 7PM to 6AM to inform the travel demand model (TDM). Origins and destinations outside the TDM area or the regional MPO/RPO area will be excluded from consideration. The study area will be defined as the area including the Census block groups that encompass origins and destinations of those who would be subject to the toll, with the exception of long-distance through-trips.

Identify Environmental Justice Populations

A key element of project-level EJ analysis entails reviewing basic socioeconomic characteristics about the people who live and work in the study area to determine the presence of readily identifiable groups of low-income and/or minority populations. Groups of low-income and/or minority populations could occur as cohesive neighborhoods within a municipality or could encompass a broad area with no specific concentrations of protected populations. In accordance with the PennDOT guidance, the identification of low-income and minority populations should be based on available demographic data, coordination with persons or organizations with knowledge of the area, and field observations. These steps are discussed below.

Available Demographic Data

Data will be collected using the latest available U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey (ACS) 5-Year Estimates for all Census block groups within the study area. 70 Study area data will be aggregated, and poverty and minority status data for the county, MPO TDM area, Pennsylvania, and adjacent state(s), if appropriate, will be presented for comparison purposes.

Based on the U.S. Census Bureau ACS 5-Year Estimates (2014-2018), the poverty rate in Pennsylvania is 12.8 percent. As shown on Exhibit 44, the poverty rates in Pennsylvania counties 71 vary between 6.1 percent in Bucks County and 24.9 percent in Philadelphia County. As shown on Exhibit 45, the poverty rates in regional MPO areas vary between 8.8 percent in Adams County MPO and 18.4 percent in Centre County MPO.



Exhibit 44 - Minority and Low-Income Characteristics in Pennsylvania Counties



County Total Population for Racial Statistics White Non-White (1) Percentage Non-White Total Population for Poverty Statistics Population Below Poverty (2) Percentage Below Poverty Adams 102,023 94,449 7,574 7.4% 97,867 8,597 8.8% Allegheny 1,225,561 981,847 243,714 19.9% 1,192,733 144,842 12.1% Armstrong 66,331 64,771 1,560 2.4% 65,626 7,683 11.7% Beaver 166,896 150,877 16,019 9.6% 164,272 17,920 10.9% Bedford 48,611 47,439 1,172 2.4% 48,031 6,116 12.7% Berks 416,642 344,336 72,306 17.4% 403,561 51,733 12.8% Blair 123,842 118,279 5,563 4.5% 120,881 17,645 14.6% Bradford 61,304 59,418 1,886 3.1% 60,418 7,257 12.0% Bucks 626,370 551,303 75,067 12.0% 618,093 37,423 6.1% Butler 186,566 178,940 7,626 4.1% 181,118 14,952 8.3% Cambria 134,550 125,997 8,553 6.4% 127,569 19,582 15.4% Cameron 4,686 4,527 159 3.4% 4,640 665 14.3% Carbon 63,931 61,489 2,442 3.8% 62,807 7,861 12.5% Centre 161,443 141,282 20,161 12.5% 143,192 26,301 18.4% Chester 517,156 441,326 75,830 14.7% 504,189 34,217 6.8% Clarion 38,827 37,487 1,340 3.5% 37,563 6,093 16.2% Clearfield 80,216 76,181 4,035 5.0% 74,368 11,052 14.9% Clinton 39,074 37,595 1,479 3.8% 37,248 6,491 17.4% Columbia 66,220 62,838 3,382 5.1% 61,399 8,800 14.3% Crawford 86,164 82,348 3,816 4.4% 82,371 11,577 14.1% Cumberland 247,433 218,340 29,093 11.8% 233,835 17,327 7.4% Dauphin 274,515 194,998 79,517 29.0% 269,833 34,158 12.7% Delaware 563,527 391,240 172,287 30.6% 542,846 54,468 10.0% Elk 30,608 30,000 608 2.0% 30,141 2,962 9.8% Erie 275,972 239,451 36,521 13.2% 263,369 42,812 16.3% Fayette 132,289 122,463 9,826 7.4% 128,152 22,683 17.7% Forest 7,351 4,753 2,598 35.3% 3,228 467 14.5% Franklin 153,751 142,843 10,908 7.1% 151,453 15,640 10.3% Fulton 14,506 13,980 526 3.6% 14,419 1,650 11.4% Greene 37,144 34,983 2,161 5.8% 33,617 4,778 14.2% Huntingdon 45,421 41,637 3,784 8.3% 40,003 5,335 13.3% Indiana 85,755 81,170 4,585 5.3% 79,739 13,430 16.8% Jefferson 44,084 43,169 915 2.1% 43,223 6,011 13.9% Juniata 24,562 23,744 818 3.3% 24,267 2,876 11.9% Lackawanna 211,454 193,707 17,747 8.4% 203,446 30,748 15.1% Lancaster 538,347 476,443 61,904 11.5% 525,854 52,452 10.0% Lawrence 87,382 81,402 5,980 6.8% 85,189 12,017 14.1% Lebanon 138,674 120,787 17,887 12.9% 135,004 14,073 10.4% Lehigh 362,613 284,590 78,023 21.5% 353,125 44,179 12.5% Luzerne 317,884 281,858 36,026 11.3% 306,067 45,514 14.9% Lycoming 114,859 105,534 9,325 8.1% 108,645 15,403 14.2% McKean 41,806 39,500 2,306 5.5% 38,615 6,480 16.8% Mercer 112,630 102,752 9,878 8.8% 105,169 14,935 14.2% Mifflin 46,362 44,917 1,445 3.1% 45,514 6,574 14.4% Monroe 167,586 128,602 38,984 23.3% 165,208 19,004 11.5% Montgomery 821,301 652,245 169,056 20.6% 799,934 49,866 6.2% Montour 18,294 16,911 1,383 7.6% 17,605 1,957 11.1% Northampton 301,778 259,902 41,876 13.9% 290,309 26,465 9.1% Northumberland 92,325 87,514 4,811 5.2% 88,097 12,283 13.9% Perry 45,924 44,567 1,357 3.0% 45,301 3,848 8.5% Philadelphia 1,575,522 648,890 926,632 58.8% 1,532,157 380,873 24.9% Pike 55,498 49,429 6,069 10.9% 54,995 5,476 10.0% Potter 16,937 16,480 457 2.7% 16,686 2,392 14.3% Schuylkill 143,555 134,386 9,169 6.4% 136,204 17,294 12.7% Snyder 40,466 39,044 1,422 3.5% 38,139 4,046 10.6% Somerset 74,949 71,364 3,585 4.8% 69,779 8,681 12.4% Sullivan 6,177 5,809 368 6.0% 5,983 801 13.4% Susquehanna 41,340 40,307 1,033 2.5% 40,870 5,012 12.3% Tioga 41,226 40,026 1,200 2.9% 40,546 5,773 14.2% Union 45,114 39,188 5,926 13.1% 35,945 4,059 11.3% Venango 52,376 50,691 1,685 3.2% 51,214 7,088 13.8% Warren 40,035 39,110 925 2.3% 39,154 4,975 12.7% Washington 207,547 194,228 13,319 6.4% 202,499 18,777 9.3% Wayne 51,536 48,418 3,118 6.1% 47,807 5,552 11.6% Westmoreland 354,751 336,272 18,479 5.2% 347,644 34,762 10.0% Wyoming 27,588 26,827 761 2.8% 26,810 2,805 10.5% York 444,014 394,242 49,772 11.2% 434,564

43,381 10.0% Pennsylvania (3) 12,791,181 10,341,442 2,449,739 19.2% 12,380,149 1,578,949 12.8%



Notes:

Non-White includes Black (Black or African American alone, not Hispanic or Latino); Asian (Asian alone, not Hispanic or Latino); Other (American Indian and Alaska Native alone, not Hispanic or Latino; Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, not Hispanic or Latino; Some other race alone, not Hispanic or Latino; Two or more races, not Hispanic or Latino); Hispanic (Hispanic or Latino; persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race). From U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census, American Community Survey 2014-2018 Estimates. Percent of individuals with incomes below the U.S. Census Bureau's established income thresholds for poverty levels. From U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census, American Community Survey 2014-2018 Estimates. Pennsylvania portion only. Portions of New York and New Jersey will be included as warranted by study area definition.



Source: U.S. Census Bureau ACS 5-Year Estimates (2014-2018)



Exhibit 45 - Minority and Low-Income Characteristics in Pennsylvania's MPOs and RPOs



Metropolitan/Regional Planning Organization Total Population for Racial Statistics White Non-White (1) Percentage Non-White Total Population for Poverty Statistics Population Below Poverty Percentage Below Poverty (2) Adams County Transportation Planning Organization 102,023 94,449 7,574 7.4% 97,867 8,597 8.8% Blair County Planning Commission 123,842 118,279 5,563 4.5% 120,881 17,645 14.6% Cambria County MPO 134,550 125,997 8,553 6.4% 127,569 19,582 15.4% Centre County MPO 161,443 141,282 20,161 12.5% 143,192 26,301 18.4% Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (3) 4,103,876 2,685,004 1,418,872 34.6% 3,997,219 556,847 13.9% Erie MPO 275,972 239,451 36,521 13.2% 263,369 42,812 16.3% Franklin County MPO 153,751 142,843 10,908 7.1% 151,453 15,640 10.3% Harrisburg Area Transportation Study 567,872 457,905 109,967 19.4% 548,969 55,333 10.1% Lackawanna-Luzerne Transportation Study 529,338 475,565 53,773 10.2% 509,513 76,262 15.0% Lancaster County Transportation Coordinating Committee 538,347 476,443 61,904 11.5% 525,854 52,452 10.0% Lebanon County MPO 138,674 120,787 17,887 12.9% 135,004 14,073 10.4% Lehigh Valley Transportation Study 664,391 544,492 119,899 18.0% 643,434 70,644 11.0% North Central PA Regional Planning & Development Commission 218,337 209,857 8,480 3.9% 207,673 29,562 14.2% Northeastern Pennsylvania Planning Alliance MPO 430,570 373,906 56,664 13.2% 419,214 49,635 11.8% Northern Tier Regional Planning & Development Commission 177,635 172,387 5,248 3.0% 174,627 21,648 12.4% Northwest PA Regional Planning & Development Commission 224,753 214,389 10,364 4.6% 213,530 30,200 14.1% Reading Area Transportation Study 416,642 344,336 72,306 17.4% 403,561 51,733 12.8% Shenango Valley Area Transportation Study 112,630 102,752 9,878 8.8% 105,169 14,935 14.2% Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission 183,487 174,420 9,067 4.9% 172,232 21,782 12.6% Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission 2,550,222 2,226,953 323,269 12.7% 2,480,589 291,844 11.8% Susquehanna Economic Development Association COG 372,417 351,751 20,666 5.5% 348,214 47,086 13.5% Williamsport Area Transportation Study 114,859 105,534 9,325 8.1% 108,645 15,403 14.2% York Area MPO 444,014 394,242 49,772 11.2% 434,564 43,381 10.0% Pennsylvania (3) 12,791,181 10,341,442 2,449,739 19.2% 12,380,149 1,578,949 12.8%



Notes:

Non-White includes Black (Black or African American alone, not Hispanic or Latino); Asian (Asian alone, not Hispanic or Latino); Other (American Indian and Alaska Native alone, not Hispanic or Latino; Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, not Hispanic or Latino; Some other race alone, not Hispanic or Latino; Two or more races, not Hispanic or Latino); Hispanic (Hispanic or Latino; persons of Hispanic origin may be of any race). From U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census, American Community Survey 2014-2018 Estimates. Percent of individuals with incomes below the U.S. Census Bureau's established income thresholds for poverty levels. From U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census, American Community Survey 2014-2018 Estimates. Pennsylvania portion only. Portions of New York and New Jersey will be included as warranted by study area definition.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau ACS 5-Year Estimates (2014-2018)



Based on the U.S. Census Bureau ACS 5-Year Estimates (2014-2018), the minority rate (percent non-white) in Pennsylvania is 19.2 percent. As shown on Exhibit 44, the minority rates in Pennsylvania counties vary between 2.0 percent in Elk County and 58.8 percent in Philadelphia County. As shown on Exhibit 45, the minority rates in regional MPO areas vary between 3.0 percent in Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission and 34.6 percent in Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Given the variation in low-income and minority population characteristics in Pennsylvania's cities, suburbs, and rural areas, selecting a statistical reference area to identify the block groups that may have meaningfully higher low-income and minority populations is problematic. In Pennsylvania, OEJ, EJAB, and the MPOs/RPOs use a variety of thresholds to identify protected populations. Both OEJ and EJAB identify low-income and minority populations using ACS data at the Census tract level where the percent in poverty is greater than or equal to 20 percent and non-white population is greater than or equal to 30 percent (see Exhibit 46). PennDOT guidance does not recommend the use of thresholds to identify protected populations but suggests using Census data and/or the EPA's on-line EJSCREEN tool as a starting point, supplemented by coordination with knowledgeable parties, and field observations.

As a result of these considerations, the following demographic data will be collected:

Latest Available U.S. Census Bureau ACS Data. The block groups in the study area with a poverty rate greater than or equal to 20 percent and non-white population greater than or equal to 30 percent will be identified. To obtain a more granular level and ensure that pockets of low-income and minority populations are not missed in the Census block group data, a dot map showing minorities and those in poverty (1 dot = 100 people) will be overlaid on the study area map. Exhibit 47 illustrates an example of where pockets of minorities and those living in poverty extend beyond the low-income and minority block groups.

EJSCREEN. The most up-to-date EJSCREEN data will be used to graphically display the concentrations of minority and low-income populations as defined by EPA (populations with household income less than or equal to twice the Federal poverty level). This data (see Exhibit 48 and Exhibit 49) will be analyzed in relation to the U.S. Census Bureau ACS data collected to assist in the identification of minority and low-income populations.

Travel Demand Data. A select link analysis of tolling locations will identify the origins and destinations of existing drivers using the proposed toll route (currently traveling free of charge). The low-income and minority block groups identified above will be overlaid on the traffic analysis zones in the TDM, and the percentage of drivers traveling to or from low-income and minority areas will be identified for the existing condition and future "without toll" and "with toll" scenarios. Analysis of the relative changes in these scenarios will provide an indication of the extent to which low-income and minority populations are avoiding the toll.

In addition to the population information derived from the ACS and EJSCREEN data used to identify low-income and minority populations in the study areas, information from the Census Transportation Planning Products (CTPP) will be used to understand the commuter patterns of low-income and minority residents in the study areas. The CTPP provides special tabulations based on the ACS that are useful for transportation planning, including commuter flow data at varying geographic scales by mode of commute, minority status, and household income.

A qualitative assessment of the effects of tolling on small businesses located in environmental justice areas and the taxi/for-hire-vehicles industry (where drivers may include low-income and minority populations) will be performed based on knowledge of the area, coordination with knowledgeable parties, and the targeted outreach performed for this PEL Study and each tolling project.



Exhibit 46 – EJAB Environmental Justice Area Map (2015)



Exhibit 47 – Concentration of Low-Income and Minority Populations (2015)



Exhibit 48 – Concentration of Minority Populations



Exhibit 49 – Concentration of Low-Income Populations



Coordination with Knowledgeable Parties

Once demographic data has been analyzed, coordination with knowledgeable parties will be conducted to further identify low-income and minority populations in the study area, including any geographically dispersed migrant workers, homeless populations, and Native Americans. Each PennDOT District has an Environmental Justice Coordinator who is an available resource for environmental justice issues. Coordination with the Environmental Justice Coordinator and other knowledgeable parties will be performed to assist in the identification of low-income and minority populations and further supplement available demographic characteristics and field observations in understanding the characteristics of potential low-income and minority populations. These knowledgeable parties may provide additional understanding or contextual information that may be especially important in characterizing low-income and minority populations. Knowledgeable parties will be asked whether access to soup kitchens, food banks, houses of worship, advocacy groups, and other organizations that cater to minority and low-income populations (e.g., YMCA/YWCA, Big Brothers and Sisters) would be affected by implementation of the toll. Knowledgeable parties include:

PennDOT District Environmental Justice Coordinators

Local MPO/RPO representatives

County planning agencies

Local governments

School district administrators

Chambers of Commerce or other local business or industry associations

Labor unions

Pennsylvania Department of Education's Free and Reduced-Price Lunch Program and other secondary indicators of low-income populations

Equity in Transportation Working Group members, which include civic groups and non-governmental organizations

The outreach to knowledgeable parties will seek to identify prominent church and religious leaders, additional civic/advocacy groups, and medical and health care institutions that may provide community-based points of contacts.

Field Observations

Field reviews consisting of windshield surveys (drive-through) will be performed along traffic diversion routes that have the potential for adverse impacts. Depending on the diversion routes, this effort may also be accomplished or supplemented using Google Earth. The intent of the field observations is to identify potential indicators of low-income and minority populations to supplement the available demographic characteristics in understanding the affected community. These potential indicators could include:

Grocery stores specializing in ethnic cuisine and associated provisions

Retail stores specializing in ethnic goods and services

Places of worship serving ethnic groups or providing minority language services

Identifiable public and elderly housing facilities

Local government agencies serving special minority or low-income needs

Local non-governmental minority or low-income advocacy organizations

Use of non-English languages on local signs and advertising

Local newspapers or newsletters or radio stations

Identifying and understanding the presence and importance of these indicators will provide context to the demographic data previously collected and lead to better understanding of potential effects on low-income and minority populations.

Solicit Input From Low-Income and Minority Populations

For each project, a public and agency coordination plan will be developed in consultation with the PennDOT District Community Relations Coordinator, PennDOT Central Office, and FHWA. The coordination plan will conform to the PennDOT Public Involvement Handbook and will include outreach measures targeted to low-income and minority populations. The project-specific plan will build on the outreach methods identified for this PEL Study (Appendix C) and will be tailored to project-specific conditions. In addition to traditional NEPA outreach measures, the project team may include activities in the outreach plan including, but not limited to, the following:

Small, informal meetings in a setting that is more comfortable to a non-technical audience, with varied meeting dates and times (e.g., weekends, evenings vs. mid-day) to improve participation by those with non-traditional work schedules

Project team participation in neighborhood events such as festivals

Appointment of an environmental justice liaison to facilitate communication and understanding of the needs of the low-income and minority populations

Solicitation of the support of community leaders, block captains, Chambers of Commerce, and other business groups to aid in outreach plans and execution

Focus groups to assess the impact of tolls on low-income and minority populations

Design and execution of surveys to assess travel behavior, including personal auto, car/vanpool, transit, and non-motorized trips (pedestrians and bicycles)

Information sheets and inquiries in the predominate language of the community

The outreach measures adopted in the plan will depend on the size and proximity of low-income and minority populations to traffic diversion routes and the advice of community leaders to ensure use of the best techniques for outreach.

Evaluate Adverse and Beneficial Effects

Adverse effects are defined by FHWA and USDOT as "the totality of significant individual or cumulative human health or environmental effects, including interrelated social and economic effects, which may include, but are not limited to bodily impairment, infirmity, illness, or death; air, noise, and water pollution and soil contamination; destruction or disruption of human-made or natural resources; destruction or diminution of aesthetic values; destruction or disruption of community cohesion or a community's economic vitality; destruction or disruption of the availability of public and private facilities and services; vibration; adverse employment effects; displacement of persons, businesses, farms, or nonprofit organizations; increased traffic congestion, isolation, exclusion, or separation of minority or low-income individuals within a given community or from the broader community; and, the denial of, reduction in, or significant delay in the receipt of benefits of FHWA/DOT programs, policies, or activities." 72

The individual project and its potential effects will be clearly articulated and evaluated in consultation with study area low-income and minority populations. Project effects will be related primarily to changes in mobility patterns and accessibility to jobs, schools, religious institutions, social visits, shopping, recreation, healthcare, and other services due to the socioeconomic impacts of implementing a toll. Adverse and beneficial effects on low-income and minority populations within the project study area will be identified in the NEPA analyses prepared for individual projects. The EJ analysis will analyze those impacts to determine whether they disproportionately impact low-income and minority populations. A brief summary of the methodologies for assessing the primary effects of bridge tolls—traffic diversion, mode diversion, and socioeconomic effects—are described below.

Traffic Diversion Analysis

The methodology proposed for the traffic diversion analysis for each specific project will be completed using traffic modeling software and refined using traffic analysis techniques as described below.

Traffic diversion consists of vehicles changing their routes to avoid paying the bridge toll. Traffic diversion routes will be identified using the appropriate TDM, which will reflect INRIX data, StreetLight data, toll, and No Action projections for an opening, intermediate, and horizon analysis year. Potential diversion routes will be identified by comparing model results for "without toll" and "with toll" scenarios coupled with knowledge and field investigation of the area roadways. The model will take into account the length of the diversion route compared to the length of the tolled road, as well as the price of the toll, travel time, and other pertinent factors that would influence a motorist's decision to divert or not to divert.

Routes to be analyzed will include those where a minimum of 100 vehicles a day would be added to the roadway. If the diversion route roadway is not limited access and has a minimum of 100 added vehicles per day, then a minimum threshold volume increase of 10 percent or addition of 500 vehicles to the daily traffic volume will be used to determine if it will be analyzed further. The routes that meet these thresholds will be analyzed under three categories—operations, crash, and roadway conditions—to identify potential adverse impacts. The methodology and characterization of impacts for the operations, crash, and roadway analyses will follow PennDOT guidelines and standards in published manuals.

For the operations evaluation, capacity analysis will be conducted to determine level of service along segments and at critical intersections along the diversion routes. The capacity analyses will be conducted for the following three conditions:

Existing conditions

Future conditions without toll (i.e., No-Build conditions)

Future conditions with toll (i.e., Build conditions)

Level of service (LOS) is one metric that gauges how well a roadway segment or intersection operates. In general, LOS D is considered acceptable in urban areas, whereas LOS C is considered acceptable in rural areas. However, interpretation of the LOS metrics must take into account the operational needs based on the local context of the project. LOS will be used as a starting point in determining the effect of implementing tolls on the diversion routes. If LOS drops to an unacceptable level (based on the urban/rural rule of thumb combined with consideration of local context) under the Build conditions (implementation of a toll) compared to No-Build conditions, the route will be evaluated further to identify the specific effects. Where there are adverse effects, mitigation would be considered. Capacity-adding improvements will most likely not be considered, since adding capacity may encourage additional traffic diversion. Operational improvements such as signal timing changes, phasing changes, and lengthening of turn lanes are some of the potential operational improvements that could be considered.

For the crash evaluation, crash history will be reviewed along the diversion route roadway segments and an HSM analysis will be conducted, along with evaluation of the HSM Screening Tool available for intersections and segments. These tools will provide existing, observed, and predicted crashes for the diversion routes examined. Although there is no identified quantitative threshold that would trigger further evaluation, factors such as fatalities, serious injuries, clusters of crashes, and cost/benefit analysis of proposed mitigation strategies will be considered to determine which routes should undergo more detailed evaluation. This evaluation will be used to determine the extent to which the additional traffic resulting from diversion would worsen the crash rate or exacerbate an existing safety issue. These factors will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine whether safety improvements are warranted along the diversion routes. The individual PennDOT District Traffic Engineer will be consulted on the analysis approach and results and the recommendations of the analysis.

For the roadway evaluation, pavement and roadway conditions, potential congestion or queuing problems, and potential for increasing conflicts resulting in safety issues will be evaluated to determine if the additional traffic resulting from diversion warrants potential improvements. This assessment will provide context to both the capacity analysis and the crash history evaluation.

For each diversion route analyzed, research will be done to determine if there are planned projects for the diversion routes. PennDOT's Engineering and Construction Management System website, the STIP, the PennDOT Twelve Year Program, and MPO/RPO LRTPs will be reviewed to identify any improvements along the diversion routes that could potentially impact the diversion analysis. These planned projects would be included in the traffic model used in assessing the diversion routes.

To evaluate mitigation options for impacts along diversion routes, the following could be considered and analyzed:

Depending on the effects identified, traffic flow and safety improvements will be considered. Increasing capacity along the entire route will not be considered in order to not encourage traffic diversions and associated impacts. An example of an improvement to consider might be the addition of a left-turn lane at a traffic signal along a diversion route, where the increase in traffic due to diversion is anticipated to result in increased left turns and cause long backups at that traffic signal.

Where improvements are considered necessary along a diversion route, the effects of these improvements on the environment will be assessed, which will include:

Right-of-way acquisition Residential or business displacements Access issues (including bicycle and pedestrian) Historic properties affected Archaeology Noise and vibration (would only apply if a Type I improvement) Air quality Natural resources impacts (wetlands, streams, floodplains, threatened and endangered species) Park or other recreational resource impacts Hazardous waste effects



Mode Diversion / Public Transportation Analysis

Transit options in the study area will be mapped and described, and TDM results will be used to estimate potential effects on transit ridership due to the implementation of a toll. Transit services that operate at or near capacity during peak periods will be selected for analysis, and an estimate of the additional passenger demand under Build conditions will be provided. The frequency and convenience of transit services in existing and No-Build conditions will be summarized and the accessibility and availability of transit options in low-income and minority areas will be characterized. There are no established standards for acceptable travel time or trip reliability for modal alternatives. As a result, relative comparisons will be discussed to indicate the differences between the "with toll" and "without toll" analyses. The likelihood that the toll cost would increase the cost of public transportation will be assessed.

Social and Economic Impacts on Low-Income and Minority Populations

The socioeconomic impact analysis prepared for the NEPA documentation will assess the project's effects on community cohesion, neighborhood character, and businesses and industries that may be affected by diversion caused by the toll. Specifically, the effect on commercial traffic and businesses that may experience higher truck delivery costs, and the taxi/ for-hire-vehicle industry will be qualitatively assessed. The extent to which low-income and minority populations will be adversely affected will be described. Unavoidable tolls may impose a more substantial financial burden on low-income households than on higher income households. Low-income households unwilling or unable to pay the tolls on a regular basis may incur trip delays and travel time and travel distance penalties substantially higher than higher income households. Change in disposable income will be assessed by estimating tolls for commuter trips and be presented as a percentage of household income for low-, medium- and high-income households.

The analysis will also describe the benefits to regional economic conditions resulting from investment of the toll revenue in transportation infrastructure. The extent to which travel time savings offset the higher cost of travel will be characterized where the alternative funding option provides a more reliable travel time option for those willing to pay a toll.

Identify Disproportionate Effects

As defined by FHWA and USDOT, "disproportionately high and adverse" refers to an effect that (1) is predominately borne by a minority population and/or a low-income population; or (2) will be suffered by the minority population and/or low-income population and is appreciably more severe or greater in magnitude than the adverse effect that will be suffered by the nonminority population and/or non-low-income population. The FHWA Environmental Reference Guide states that: "disproportionately high and adverse effects" may only impact a few people, and practitioners should collect as much information as necessary from relevant sources, including input from the community, to make informed decisions.

Disproportionate impacts will be evaluated using qualitative and quantitative measures that provide meaningful comparison between low-income and minority populations and the general population. Comparisons with and without the program on both the low-income and minority population and the general population will be provided. Specifically:

The travel demand modeling results will be used to estimate the number of trips affected by the toll that start or end trips in environmental justice areas. The percentage of total bridge trips from environmental justice areas will be provided.

The results of the Traffic Diversion Analysis (discussed above) will be graphically depicted by mapping the intersections and roadways with adverse impacts in relation to the environmental justice areas to determine whether disproportionate impacts would occur.

The regional vehicle-hours traveled and vehicle-miles traveled data from the TDM will be presented to understand whether overall benefits or impacts are expected to result from the project. Locally the effects on travel time due to traffic diversions will be estimated based on engineering judgement and the results of the Traffic Diversion Analysis.

The availability, capacity, and travel reliability of the public transportation options in the environmental justice areas will be qualitatively evaluated and described.

Mobility and accessibility effects of the toll will be qualitatively characterized as either adverse or beneficial by considering a variety of factors, including the availability of acceptable travel options, existing and No Build capacity of the transportation system, and the availability and efficiency of public transportation.

The cost of the toll will be presented as a percent of household income for those at the poverty level versus medium- and high-income levels. The potential for the toll to result in increased costs for goods and services will be considered.

The burden that the billing and electronic toll collection would represent for a low-income individual or family will be described.

Comments received from targeted outreach to low-income and minority populations will be addressed in the analysis.

For any congestion pricing proposal, transit desert zones—defined as a location that is more than 0.5 mile from a rail or subway station and 0.25 mile from a bus stop—will be identified within city limits. An estimate of the low-income and minority populations that live in transit deserts will be provided based on the CTPP data.

Identify Measures to Avoid, Minimize or Mitigate Disproportionately High and Adverse Effects

If disproportionately high and adverse effects on low-income and minority populations are identified, PennDOT will work with those populations to promote active engagement in the development of practical measures that avoid, minimize, or mitigate the impacts. Measures that could be evaluated are discussed in Chapter 8 Mitigation Strategies and will also include those suggested by community leaders and the public through the course of public outreach.

Re-Evaluate Disproportionately High and Adverse Effects and Document Decision

Disproportionately high and adverse impacts will be re-evaluated, with reasonable mitigation measures incorporated into the project using the methods described previously. Comparisons between impacts on low-income and minority populations versus the general population with and without the project will be provided.

Adverse effects and offsetting benefits will be comprehensively summarized to facilitate effective decision-making. Adverse effects on low-income and minority populations could include consideration of:

Disruption of community cohesion/neighborhood character

Adverse employment effects

Displacements/decline in tax base or property values

Increased traffic, community and other environmental impacts

Impacts on businesses and industries

Access to public transportation facilities

Parking shortfalls at rail/transit stations

Pedestrian/non-motorized potential conflicts on identified diversion routes

Overcrowding on or increased cost of public transportation

Increased costs of goods and services

Offsetting benefits to low-income and minority populations due to investment in transportation infrastructure could include consideration of:

Improved safety outcomes

Improved reliability of transportation routes

Improved access to emergency services

Improved access to transit

Reduced congestion and travel times

Not implementing the toll project will also be evaluated (because the No Action alternative is required to be evaluated during NEPA). It should be noted that not building certain projects could also impact low-income or minority populations if the transportation problem to be solved continues.

After mitigation and benefits are considered, if the impacts on low-income and minority populations are no longer disproportionately high and adverse, the evaluation is complete. If disproportionately high and adverse effects remain, FHWA will determine if (1) a substantial need for the project exists, based on the overall public interest; and (2) alternatives that would have less adverse effects on protected populations have either (a) adverse social, economic, environmental, or human health impacts that are more severe; or (b) would involve increased costs of an extraordinary magnitude, in accordance with FHWA Order 6650.23.



69U.S. DOT Environmental Justice Strategy. Return to previous place in text.

70 In accordance with the Federal Interagency Working Group on Environmental Justice & NEPA Committee Promising Practices for EJ Methodologies in NEPA Reviews, low-income populations can be defined as persons in poverty based on the annual statistical poverty thresholds from the U.S. Census Bureau. Return to previous place in text.

71 Counties in New York and New Jersey will also be included for the bridges located in MPO districts that span two states. Return to previous place in text.

72 USDOT Order 5610.2(a). Return to previous place in text.

