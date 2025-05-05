Educational Resources

Activities for kids

Looking for kid-friendly activities? Here are some educational transportation and STEM-related resources for students of all levels.

Disclaimer: The resources on this page may be shared with students and families to promote non-formal educational resource awareness. Please note that these are not intended to be used to continue educational programming, unless they are recognized as part of an approved FIDS plan and have a means to insure compliance with FAPE and EL requirements.