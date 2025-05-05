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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Educational Resources

    Activities for kids

    Looking for kid-friendly activities? Here are some educational transportation and STEM-related resources for students of all levels. 

     

    Disclaimer: The resources on this page may be shared with students and families to promote non-formal educational resource awareness. Please note that these are not intended to be used to continue educational programming, unless they are recognized as part of an approved FIDS plan and have a means to insure compliance with FAPE and EL requirements.

    Flex Your Artistic Muscles

    Click a book below to open the PDF. From there, it can be downloaded and printed.

    ​This PennDOT themed coloring book includes images and puzzles, as well as educational content to challenge your child's artistic abilities and teach them a new thing or two!

    ​This PennDOT themed Traffic Safety Activity Book includes images and puzzles, as well as educational content to challenge your child's artistic abilities and teach them a new thing or two!

    Become a Master of Words

    Click a game below to open the PDF. From there, it can be downloaded and printed.

    Hands on Activities

    Think like an engineer- try to complete one of the challenges below! 

    What is the tallest freestanding structure you can build with 20 marshmallows and 25 toothpicks?

    Materials needed:

    • 25 toothpicks
    • 20 marshmallows
    • Tape measure or yard stick

    Start with what you know...

    • What shapes can you make with your marshmallows and toothpicks?
    • Which of these shapes are strongest? (Wobble them to find out!)
    • Think of a plan, and begin building! To make it more challenging, add a time limit (approximately 5 minutes).

    Extend the challenge into a full engineering lesson!

    1. After building, students measure height of structure, note the data.
    2. Discuss observations. What strategies did students try? What worked, and what didn’t? Why?
    3. Students consider ways to improve on their earlier design or approach. Try again. Can they beat their own previous record?
    4. Discuss results. What was the most successful strategy? Why?

    Now, change the challenge! Using the same materials what is the strongest structure they can build? Can they build something that can hold a deck of cards? A book?

    Materials needed:

    • 50 toothpicks
    • A bag/box of gumdrop candies, such as Spice Drops or DOTS
    • Tape measure or yard stick

    Extend the challenge into a full engineering lesson!

    1. Discuss the engineering factors used when building a tower.  What shapes are best to use?  Triangles are generally the most stable shape. Larger bases provide more stability, etc. 
    2. Ask if there was anything different they could have tried, or what worked and what didn’t.

    Now, change the challenge! Using the same materials what is the strongest structure they can build? Can they build something that can hold a deck of cards? A book?

    Bicycle Safety

    Backyard Bike Rodeo

    Learn Bike Safety rules and master all the safety skills wqith your own Backyard Bike Rodeo!

    Staying Safe: Your Bicycle and You

    Staying Safe: Your Bicycle and You (Español)

    Earn your bicycle driver's license by learning to maintain your bike, fit your helmet, and by promising to follow the rules of the road and always drive safe.