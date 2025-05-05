Educational Resources

Flex Your Artistic Muscles
Click a book below to open the PDF. From there, it can be downloaded and printed.
This PennDOT themed coloring book includes images and puzzles, as well as educational content to challenge your child's artistic abilities and teach them a new thing or two!
This PennDOT themed Traffic Safety Activity Book includes images and puzzles, as well as educational content to challenge your child's artistic abilities and teach them a new thing or two!
Become a Master of Words
Click a game below to open the PDF. From there, it can be downloaded and printed.
Hands on Activities
Think like an engineer- try to complete one of the challenges below!
What is the tallest freestanding structure you can build with 20 marshmallows and 25 toothpicks?
Materials needed:
- 25 toothpicks
- 20 marshmallows
- Tape measure or yard stick
Start with what you know...
- What shapes can you make with your marshmallows and toothpicks?
- Which of these shapes are strongest? (Wobble them to find out!)
- Think of a plan, and begin building! To make it more challenging, add a time limit (approximately 5 minutes).
Extend the challenge into a full engineering lesson!
- After building, students measure height of structure, note the data.
- Discuss observations. What strategies did students try? What worked, and what didn’t? Why?
- Students consider ways to improve on their earlier design or approach. Try again. Can they beat their own previous record?
- Discuss results. What was the most successful strategy? Why?
Now, change the challenge! Using the same materials what is the strongest structure they can build? Can they build something that can hold a deck of cards? A book?
Materials needed:
- 50 toothpicks
- A bag/box of gumdrop candies, such as Spice Drops or DOTS
- Tape measure or yard stick
Extend the challenge into a full engineering lesson!
- Discuss the engineering factors used when building a tower. What shapes are best to use? Triangles are generally the most stable shape. Larger bases provide more stability, etc.
- Ask if there was anything different they could have tried, or what worked and what didn’t.
Now, change the challenge! Using the same materials what is the strongest structure they can build? Can they build something that can hold a deck of cards? A book?
Bicycle Safety
Backyard Bike Rodeo
Learn Bike Safety rules and master all the safety skills wqith your own Backyard Bike Rodeo!
Staying Safe: Your Bicycle and You
Staying Safe: Your Bicycle and You (Español)
Earn your bicycle driver's license by learning to maintain your bike, fit your helmet, and by promising to follow the rules of the road and always drive safe.