Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program

In accordance with the federal DBE regulation set forth in 49 Code of Federal Regulations Part 26 (Part 26), PennDOT is required to establish procedures addressing good faith efforts in those instances where Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) contract goals have been imposed. Section 26.53 of Part 26 requires that contracts carrying a DBE goal requirement be awarded to a bidder who makes a good faith effort to meet the contract goal. Section 26.53(a) states that a good faith effort is established either by documentation that a bidder has obtained sufficient DBE participation to meet the prescribed contract goal or by documentation that the bidder made an adequate good faith effort to meet the goal even though it did not succeed.

The Good Faith Effort contractual obligation exists for the life of a contract/project, not just at the time of award. There must be written documentation. Each case turns on its own merits. A one-size-fits-all checklist is neither desirable nor possible. What constitutes a showing of adequate good faith efforts in a particular procurement is fact-specific. Circumstances of procurements vary greatly. The intensity of the efforts must be examined. Continuous monitoring is important.

Good Faith Efforts should be those that one could reasonably expect a bidder to take if the bidder were actively and aggressively trying to meet the goal. DBE commitment is an overall measure of the effectiveness of all the efforts to get DBEs. The greater the difference between goal and commitment, the greater that amount of GFEs are expected. If DBE is allegedly unqualified, it must be for a sufficient reason, such as lack of license, or poor work quality that has been documented. Cannot reject a DBE bid solely because of a price as long as the price is reasonable.

For more detailed information regarding GFE requirements refer to the regulatory text, Appendix A To Part 26 — Guidance Concerning Good Faith Efforts

Monthly DBE/SBE Status Report (EO-402) (PDF)

Monthly DBE/SBE Status Report For Local Projects (EO-402LP) (XLS)



For more information about the DBE Program, contact the DBE Supportive Services Center at ProRank Business Solutions, LLC by phone at 833.PENN.DBE (833.736.6323) or by email at penndbe@prorankllc.com or PennDOT's Bureau of Equal Opportunity by phone 717.787.5891 or email at penndotucpinfo@pa.gov.