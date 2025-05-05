A birth certificate is an official legal document that summarizes a person's birth record. In Pennsylvania, a birth certificate is printed on specialized security paper and contains a raised seal. This document is frequently used to prove identity when applying for a passport, employment, driver's license, social security card and school enrollment.

Our office only issues birth certificates for births that occurred in Pennsylvania since 1906.

You will receive a certified "No Record Certification of Birth" if you request a certificate and we cannot identify or find a record using the information you provided. Therefore, please provide as much information as possible to assist us in locating the requested birth record.

For birth certificates from other states: If you need a certificate for someone born in another state, see the National Center for Health Statistics' website for contact information.