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    Advisory Committees, Boards, and Commissions

    Shared Ride Advisory Committee

    PennDOT is convening a Shared Ride Advisory Committee (SRAC) to advise PennDOT as we evaluate alternative shared ride models. The Committee will include representatives from service providers, consumer advocates, the County Commissioners Association, the General Assembly, and executive branch funding agencies including the Departments of Human Services, Aging, Budget, and Transportation.

    In spring 2025, PennDOT released the Shared Ride Sustainability Study, which evaluated the shared ride system statewide and made initial recommendations regarding options to fund this service into the future. The study noted that the service is currently operating at a deficit statewide. To date, state, federal, and local funds have been used to balance agency shared ride budgets

    Committee Meetings

    All meetings will take place in the Keystone Building (400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120 in  8th Floor Conference Room 8N1). An agenda will be posted one week prior to the meeting with public participation details.

    Upcoming Meetings

    Meeting  agenda will be posted here.

    Membership

    Contact

    Danielle Spila, Director, Bureau of Public Transportation

    Email: dspila@pa.gov

    Phone: 717-787-1208