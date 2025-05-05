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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

    PennDOT supports and manages the Commonwealth's vast transportation network, helping to enhance the quality of life in our communities and keep PA's economy moving. 

    Report a State Road Concern
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    PennDOT truck plowing a wintry road

    PennDOT is Working for You

    At PennDOT, we oversee programs and policies affecting highways, urban and rural public transportation, airports, railroads, ports, and waterways. More than three-quarters of PennDOT's annual budget is invested in Pennsylvania's approximately 122,000 miles of state and local highways and 32,000 state and local bridges. We are directly responsible for 40,000 miles of highway and over 25,400 bridges, a system first established in 1911. We also administer the state's 11.8 million vehicle registrations and 10.2 million driver's licenses and IDs, and oversee safety and emission inspection programs.

    Whether it's at a maintenance garage or a driver's license center, PennDOT's nearly 12,000 employees are focused on making improvements, enhancing equity in our transportation systems for all people, and striving for a safer, more connected Pennsylvania.

    Report a State Road Concern
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    Have a State Road Concern?

    The PennDOT Customer Care Center can help get your question or concern in front of the right people. Use the link below to submit your comments.

    Submit a concern

     

     

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    Contact Us

    Driver & Vehicle Services Contacts

    DVS Contacts

    PennDOT Statewide Contacts

    PennDOT Staff Director

    Submit a State Roadway Concern

    Submit a Statewide Roadway Concern

    Local PennDOT Offices

    Local PennDOT Offices