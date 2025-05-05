PennDOT is Working for You

At PennDOT, we oversee programs and policies affecting highways, urban and rural public transportation, airports, railroads, ports, and waterways. More than three-quarters of PennDOT's annual budget is invested in Pennsylvania's approximately 122,000 miles of state and local highways and 32,000 state and local bridges. We are directly responsible for 40,000 miles of highway and over 25,400 bridges, a system first established in 1911. We also administer the state's 11.8 million vehicle registrations and 10.2 million driver's licenses and IDs, and oversee safety and emission inspection programs.

Whether it's at a maintenance garage or a driver's license center, PennDOT's nearly 12,000 employees are focused on making improvements, enhancing equity in our transportation systems for all people, and striving for a safer, more connected Pennsylvania.