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    Equity Programs

    Diverse Business (DB) Program

    PennDOT established the Diverse Business (DB) Program in accordance with Section 303 of Title 74 of Pennsylvania’s Consolidated Statutes to maximize Diverse Business participation. Section 303 requires that certain public entities provide opportunities for Diverse Businesses to participate on public transportation contracts that are 100 percent state funded. PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and local transportation organizations must include the DB Requirements in construction and professional service contracts funded pursuant to Title 74.

    Diverse Business Certification Programs

    All contractors that are certified as Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program are recognized as a Diverse Business. Other Diverse Businesses include minority-owned businesses, women-owned small businesses, certified by one the following third party certifying organizations:

    Diverse Business Program Requirements

    • All Prime Contractors are encouraged to consider second-tier subcontractors;
    • Does not have overall goals;
    • Commitment to Diverse Business becomes contractual obligation;
    • Good Faith Efforts (GFE) are required throughout the life of the project;
    • It is recommended the work to solicit Diverse Businesses be performed when the proposal is being developed.

    Replacement of a Diverse Business

    If it becomes necessary to replace a subcontractor that is a DB at any time during the evaluation of a bid or construction of a project, the bidder or contractor, as appropriate, immediately notify the Department of the need to replace the DB. Include the reasons for the replacement in the notice.

    Good Faith Effort

    The successful bidder or offeror shall document and submit all good faith efforts to solicit subcontractors that are diverse businesses during the bidding or proposal process.

    The bidder or offeror shall provide within seven (7) calendar days of being declared the low bidder or successful offeror, documentation of solicitation to include name, business address and methods to contact a diverse business.

    Diverse Business Supportive Services Center

    The Department established a Diverse Business Supportive Services (DBSS) Center in partnership with ProRank Business Solutions LLC. The DBSS Center offers a variety of services, trainings, and workshops, all at no cost to diverse businesses.

    For more information about the Diverse Business Program, contact the Diverse Business Supportive Services Center at ProRank Business Solutions LLC by phone at 1-833-772-4327 or email at padbssc@prorankllc.com or PennDOT's Bureau of Equal Opportunity by phone 717-787-5891 or email at pd-non-ecms-db@pa.gov.

    Contact Information

    For assistance with the Diverse Business Program contact:

    PennDOT, Bureau of Workforce and Business Opportunity 
    P.O. Box 3251
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-3251
    Phone: 717-787-5891
    Email: pd-non-ecms-db@pa.gov

    Diverse Business Supportive Services

    ProRank Business Solutions 

    Philadelphia
    Leon H. Sullivan
    Human Services Center
    1415 N. Broad St., Suite 222
    Philadelphia, PA 19122

    Harrisburg
    Harrisburg Uptown Building (HUB)
    1821 Fulton St. (ProRank Suite)
    Harrisburg, PA 17102

    Erie
    Achievers Entrepreneurial Hub
    930 Liberty Street, Suite 217
    Erie, PA 16502

    DBSSC Website
    DBSSC Brochure

    Title VI

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    DBE Certification/UCP

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    Authorities and Definitions

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    Contract Compliance

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    Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE)

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    Diverse Business (DB) Program

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    Small Business Enterprise (SBE)

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    On-The-Job Training Program (OJT)

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    Limited English Proficiency (LEP)

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    Small Business Set-Aside Pilot Program

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    DBE Supportive Services

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    Disparity Study

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