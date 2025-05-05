Diverse Business (DB) Program

Diverse Business Program Requirements
- All Prime Contractors are encouraged to consider second-tier subcontractors;
- Does not have overall goals;
- Commitment to Diverse Business becomes contractual obligation;
- Good Faith Efforts (GFE) are required throughout the life of the project;
- It is recommended the work to solicit Diverse Businesses be performed when the proposal is being developed.
Replacement of a Diverse Business
If it becomes necessary to replace a subcontractor that is a DB at any time during the evaluation of a bid or construction of a project, the bidder or contractor, as appropriate, immediately notify the Department of the need to replace the DB. Include the reasons for the replacement in the notice.
Good Faith Effort
The successful bidder or offeror shall document and submit all good faith efforts to solicit subcontractors that are diverse businesses during the bidding or proposal process.
The bidder or offeror shall provide within seven (7) calendar days of being declared the low bidder or successful offeror, documentation of solicitation to include name, business address and methods to contact a diverse business.
Diverse Business Supportive Services Center
The Department established a Diverse Business Supportive Services (DBSS) Center in partnership with ProRank Business Solutions LLC. The DBSS Center offers a variety of services, trainings, and workshops, all at no cost to diverse businesses.
For more information about the Diverse Business Program, contact the Diverse Business Supportive Services Center at ProRank Business Solutions LLC by phone at 1-833-772-4327 or email at padbssc@prorankllc.com or PennDOT's Bureau of Equal Opportunity by phone 717-787-5891 or email at pd-non-ecms-db@pa.gov.
Resources
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Diverse Business Program Overview
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Diverse Business FAQs
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EO-386 Non-ECMS Diverse Business Verification
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PowerApps Non-ECMS Diverse Business Verification
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EO-387 Successful Offeror's or Bidder's Intent to Subcontract Statement Form
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EO-402DB Monthly Diverse Business Subcontracting Status Report Form
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EO-15 Diverse Business (DB) Participation Annual Report
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Diverse Business GFE Documentation Log
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Diverse Business Participation For Non-Federally Funded Projects - Exhibit
Contact Information
For assistance with the Diverse Business Program contact:
PennDOT, Bureau of Workforce and Business Opportunity
P.O. Box 3251
Harrisburg, PA 17105-3251
Phone: 717-787-5891
Email: pd-non-ecms-db@pa.gov
Diverse Business Supportive Services
ProRank Business Solutions
Philadelphia
Leon H. Sullivan
Human Services Center
1415 N. Broad St., Suite 222
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Harrisburg
Harrisburg Uptown Building (HUB)
1821 Fulton St. (ProRank Suite)
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Erie
Achievers Entrepreneurial Hub
930 Liberty Street, Suite 217
Erie, PA 16502