Safety Infrastructure Improvement Programs

Pavement friction management is critical to producing a safe driving experience. High Friction Surface Treatment or HFST is a specialized treatment which applies a thin coat of high friction material to the road surface. By improving pavement friction reduces stopping distance, improves vehicle handling, and reduces the risk of hydroplaning contributing to the reduction of crashes. By applying HFST in critical areas, such as horizonal curves, and on intersections approaches lane departure and intersection related crash can be mitigated.

In June 2023, PennDOT partnered with Penn State University to evaluate the safety performance of installing HFST along horizonal curves on rural two-lane highways, and at intersections in Pennsylvania. The study found that horizonal curves treated with HFST have a 58% reduction in total crashes, a 54% reduction in run off the road crashes, and a 75% reduction in wet roadway crashes. For HFST applied at intersections in Pennsylvania the study found a 67% reduction in crashes. The full details of the study can be found in the final report.

As of June 2024, PennDOT currently has HFST installed at 762 locations. The proven safety benefit of HFST applications allows PennDOT to confidently continue using this countermeasure as tool to prevent crashes on the Pennsylvania roads.