Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin. It states that no person in the United States can be excluded from participation in, denied benefits of, or discriminated against under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

The word "person" is key because these protections apply to everyone — regardless of citizenship or legal status. Along with Title VI, several other laws provide similar protections, including:

Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (race, color, religious creed, national origin)

(race, color, religious creed, national origin) Section 162(a) of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1973 (sex)

(sex) Age Discrimination Act of 1975 (age)

(age) Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (disability)

Together, these laws form PennDOT’s Title VI/Nondiscrimination Program. As a recipient of federal funding, PennDOT must follow these requirements for all its programs — whether or not those programs directly receive federal financial assistance.