Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Transportation Advisory Committee

    PA State Law, Act 120 of 1970, established the Pennsylvania Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) to advise the State Transportation Commission and the PA Secretary of Transportation.

    Briefcase icon

    Purpose and Mission

    • Consult and advise the State Transportation Committee and the PA Secretary of Transportation on all transportation modes.
    • Serve as a connection between PennDOT and the general public.
    pen icon

    Role in the Planning Process

    • Spread awareness about the transportation planning, programming, and goals of PennDOT and the State Transportation Committee.
    • Conduct in-depth studies on key issues to inform the planning process.
    team icon

    Public Involvement Opportunities

    • Attend a Transportation Advisory Committee meeting and provide comment.

    Transportation Advisory Committee Business Meetings

    The Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) meets to discuss current transportation issues and determine and plan for relevant transportation studies and reports. The meetings take place in Harrisburg, PA.

    All meetings are open to the public and include an agenda item for public comment. You are welcome to attend the business meetings to provide comments, or just observe and listen to the discussion. RSVP to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.

    How to provide public comment during a TAC meeting:

    • Email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or fill out this form.
    • If possible, please email your request and a copy of your comments by the day before the meeting.
    • Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request and you will be called on during the meeting to speak to the Committee.
    • If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A TAC representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
    • Your request and comments will be included in the TAC Meeting minutes.

    Upcoming Quarterly Meetings

    WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2026 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

    WHERE: Virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person in Room 8N1 in the Keystone Building, located at 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17109.

    Note: For those attending in person, boxed lunches will be provided. A separate email will be distributed requesting your selection.

    Virutal access: 

    Join the meeting now | Meeting ID: 298 303 499 097 45 | Passcode: 2bu3w4hS

    Dial in by phone: +1 267-332-8737,,389934520# United States, Philadelphia | Find a local number | Phone conference ID: 389 934 520#

    Download Agenda

    How to provide public comment:

    1. To provide public comment, please email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or  fill out this form.
    2. Please send your request and a copy of your comments a minimum of 48 hours before the meeting. Comments submitted later may not be able to be processed.
    3. Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request.
    4. You will be called on during the meeting to speak.
    5. If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
    6. Your request and comments will be included in the meeting minutes.

    This meeting will be audio recorded. By joining the meeting you consent to this recording and any subsequent posting of the recording for business purposes only.

    WHEN: Wednesday, December 9, 2026 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

    WHERE: Virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person in Room 8N1 in the Keystone Building, located at 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17109.

    Note: For those attending in person, boxed lunches will be provided. A separate email will be distributed requesting your selection.

    Virutal access: 

    Join the meeting now | Meeting ID: 275 279 036 062 79 | Passcode: s8ez3PP9

    Dial in by phone: +1 267-332-8737,,713515145# United States, Philadelphia | Find a local number | Phone conference ID: 713 515 145#

    How to provide public comment:

    1. To provide public comment, please email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or  fill out this form.
    2. Please send your request and a copy of your comments a minimum of 48 hours before the meeting. Comments submitted later may not be able to be processed.
    3. Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request.
    4. You will be called on during the meeting to speak.
    5. If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
    6. Your request and comments will be included in the meeting minutes.

    This meeting will be audio recorded. By joining the meeting you consent to this recording and any subsequent posting of the recording for business purposes only.

    This is where we will list all the minutes PDF files by date

    Past Meeting Minutes

    Transportation Advisory Committee Members

    Jody L. Holton Transportation Advisory Committee Chair

    Jody L. Holton, AICP

    TAC Chair
    Director of Transportation Planning, Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)
    Montgomery County

    Honorable Mike Carroll PA Secretary of Transportation

    Honorable Mike Carroll

    PA Secretary of Transportation

    Honorable Akbar Hossain Secretary of Planning and Policy PA Governor's Office

    Honorable Akbar Hossain

    Secretary 
    Planning and Policy, Office of the Governor
    Alt: Orlando Almonte

    Honorable Stephen M. DeFrank Chair PA Public Utility Commission

    Honorable Stephen M. DeFrank

    Chair, PA Public Utility Commission
    Alt: Rodney Bender

    Honorable Carrie Rowe Secretary PA Department of Education

    Honorable Carrie Rowe

    Secretary, PA Department of Education
    Alt: John Kashatus

    Honorable Jessica Shirley Secretary PA Department of Environmental Protection

    Honorable Jessica Shirley

    Secretary, PA Department of Environmental Protection
    Alt: Nathan Crawford

    Honorable Russell Redding Secretary PA Department of Agriculture

    Honorable Russell Redding

    Secretary, PA Department of Agriculture
    Alt: Lisa Graybeal

    Honorable Rick Siger Secretary PA Department of Community and Economic Development

    Honorable Rick Siger

    Secretary, PA Department of Community and Economic Development
    Alt: Melissa Wright

    Honorable Judy Ward PA State Senate

    Honorable Judy Ward

    PA State Senate
    Majority Chair, Senate Transportation Committee
    Alt: Nolan R. Ritchie

    Honorable Timothy P. Kearney PA State Senate

    Honorable Timothy P. Kearney

    PA State Senate
    Transportation Committee
    Alt: Sam Arnold

    Honorable Kerry Benninghoff PA House of Representatives

    Honorable Kerry Benninghoff

    PA House of Representatives
    Chair, House Transportation Committee
    Alt: Josiah Shelly

    Honorable Ed Neilson PA House of Representatives

    Honorable Ed Neilson

    PA House of Representatives
    Majority Chair, House Transportation Committee
    Alt: Kyle Wagonseller

    Alan Blahovec PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Alan Blahovec, CCTM

    Executive Director, Westmoreland County Transit Authority
    Westmoreland County

    Rebecca Oyler PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Ms. Rebecca Oyler

    President & CEO 
    Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association
    Camp Hill

    Michael Carroll PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Michael Carroll, P.E.

    Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems
    City of Philadelphia

    David Heath PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. David Heath

    BBP Solutions, LLC
    Cumberland County

    Richard Barcaskey PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Richard Barcaskey

    Executive Director, Constructors Association of Western Pennsylvania
    Allegheny County

    Martin Malone PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Martin T. Malone

    ATCS
    Blair County

    Larry Nulton PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Larry J. Nulton, Ph.D.

    Nulton Aviation Services, Inc.
    Cambria County

    John Pocius PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. John Pocius, P.E., PLS

    LaBella Associates
    Lackawanna County

    L. Ashley Porter PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. L. Ashley Porter, P.E.

    Porter Consulting Engineers, P.C.
    Crawford County

    Jeffrey Letwin PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Jeffrey Letwin

    Saul Ewing, LLC
    Allegheny County

    Jeff Mercadante PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Jeff Mercadante

    Pitt Ohio - Chief Safety & Risk Management Officer
    Allegheny County

    Robert Previdi PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Robert Previdi

    Policy Director, Save the Train
    Philadelphia County

    Ron Wagenmann PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Ron G. Wagenmann

    Manager, Upper Merion Township (retired)
    Montgomery County

    Cathy Farrell PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Ms. Cathy Farrell, PE

    Montgomery County
    Engineer Consultant 

    Ryan Mulvey PA Transportation Advisory Committee

    Mr. Ryan Mulvey

    PhilaPort (The Port of Philadelphia)
    Bucks County

    Alexander Graziani Monroeville Municipal Manager

    Mr. Alexander J. Graziani

    Monroeville Municipal Manager
    Westmoreland County