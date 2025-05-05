Purpose and Mission
- Consult and advise the State Transportation Committee and the PA Secretary of Transportation on all transportation modes.
- Serve as a connection between PennDOT and the general public.
Role in the Planning Process
- Spread awareness about the transportation planning, programming, and goals of PennDOT and the State Transportation Committee.
- Conduct in-depth studies on key issues to inform the planning process.
Public Involvement Opportunities
- Attend a Transportation Advisory Committee meeting and provide comment.
Transportation Advisory Committee Business Meetings
The Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) meets to discuss current transportation issues and determine and plan for relevant transportation studies and reports. The meetings take place in Harrisburg, PA.
All meetings are open to the public and include an agenda item for public comment. You are welcome to attend the business meetings to provide comments, or just observe and listen to the discussion. RSVP to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.
How to provide public comment during a TAC meeting:
- Email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or fill out this form.
- If possible, please email your request and a copy of your comments by the day before the meeting.
- Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request and you will be called on during the meeting to speak to the Committee.
- If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A TAC representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
- Your request and comments will be included in the TAC Meeting minutes.
Upcoming Quarterly Meetings
WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2026 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person in Room 8N1 in the Keystone Building, located at 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17109.
Note: For those attending in person, boxed lunches will be provided. A separate email will be distributed requesting your selection.
Virutal access:
Join the meeting now | Meeting ID: 298 303 499 097 45 | Passcode: 2bu3w4hS
Dial in by phone: +1 267-332-8737,,389934520# United States, Philadelphia | Find a local number | Phone conference ID: 389 934 520#
How to provide public comment:
- To provide public comment, please email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or fill out this form.
- Please send your request and a copy of your comments a minimum of 48 hours before the meeting. Comments submitted later may not be able to be processed.
- Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request.
- You will be called on during the meeting to speak.
- If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
- Your request and comments will be included in the meeting minutes.
This meeting will be audio recorded. By joining the meeting you consent to this recording and any subsequent posting of the recording for business purposes only.
WHEN: Wednesday, December 9, 2026 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person in Room 8N1 in the Keystone Building, located at 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17109.
Note: For those attending in person, boxed lunches will be provided. A separate email will be distributed requesting your selection.
Virutal access:
Join the meeting now | Meeting ID: 275 279 036 062 79 | Passcode: s8ez3PP9
Dial in by phone: +1 267-332-8737,,713515145# United States, Philadelphia | Find a local number | Phone conference ID: 713 515 145#
How to provide public comment:
- To provide public comment, please email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or fill out this form.
- Please send your request and a copy of your comments a minimum of 48 hours before the meeting. Comments submitted later may not be able to be processed.
- Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request.
- You will be called on during the meeting to speak.
- If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
- Your request and comments will be included in the meeting minutes.
This meeting will be audio recorded. By joining the meeting you consent to this recording and any subsequent posting of the recording for business purposes only.
This is where we will list all the minutes PDF files by date
Past Meeting Minutes
- December 10, 2025 (PDF)
- October 22, 2025 (PDF)
- July 16, 2025 (PDF)
- April 9, 2025 (PDF)
- February 3, 2025 (PDF)
- December 11, 2024 (PDF)
- October 23, 2024 (PDF)
- July 17, 2024 (PDF)
- April 10, 2024 (PDF)
- February 5, 2024 (PDF)
- December 6, 2023 (PDF)
- October 18, 2023 (PDF)
- July 12, 2023 (PDF)
- April 19, 2023 (PDF)
- February 6, 2023 (PDF)
- December 6, 2022 (PDF)
- October 11, 2022 (PDF)
- July 19, 2022 (PDF)
- April 21, 2022 (PDF)
- February 7, 2022 (PDF)
- December 2, 2021 (PDF)
- October 7, 2021 (PDF)
- July 15, 2021 (PDF)
- April 8, 2021 (PDF)
- February 1, 2021 (PDF)
- December 3, 2020 (PDF)
- October 15, 2020 (PDF)
- July 16, 2020 (PDF)
- April 9, 2020 (PDF)
- February 3, 2020 (PDF)
- December 5, 2013 (PDF)
- October 11, 2013 (PDF)
- July 11, 2013 (PDF)
- April 11, 2013 (PDF)
- February 4, 2013 (PDF)
Transportation Advisory Committee Members
Jody L. Holton, AICP
TAC Chair
Director of Transportation Planning, Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)
Montgomery County
Honorable Mike Carroll
PA Secretary of Transportation
Honorable Akbar Hossain
Secretary
Planning and Policy, Office of the Governor
Alt: Orlando Almonte
Honorable Stephen M. DeFrank
Chair, PA Public Utility Commission
Alt: Rodney Bender
Honorable Carrie Rowe
Secretary, PA Department of Education
Alt: John Kashatus
Honorable Jessica Shirley
Secretary, PA Department of Environmental Protection
Alt: Nathan Crawford
Honorable Russell Redding
Secretary, PA Department of Agriculture
Alt: Lisa Graybeal
Honorable Rick Siger
Secretary, PA Department of Community and Economic Development
Alt: Melissa Wright
Honorable Judy Ward
PA State Senate
Majority Chair, Senate Transportation Committee
Alt: Nolan R. Ritchie
Honorable Timothy P. Kearney
PA State Senate
Transportation Committee
Alt: Sam Arnold
Honorable Kerry Benninghoff
PA House of Representatives
Chair, House Transportation Committee
Alt: Josiah Shelly
Honorable Ed Neilson
PA House of Representatives
Majority Chair, House Transportation Committee
Alt: Kyle Wagonseller
Mr. Alan Blahovec, CCTM
Executive Director, Westmoreland County Transit Authority
Westmoreland County
Ms. Rebecca Oyler
President & CEO
Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association
Camp Hill
Mr. Michael Carroll, P.E.
Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems
City of Philadelphia
Mr. David Heath
BBP Solutions, LLC
Cumberland County
Mr. Richard Barcaskey
Executive Director, Constructors Association of Western Pennsylvania
Allegheny County
Mr. Martin T. Malone
ATCS
Blair County
Mr. Larry J. Nulton, Ph.D.
Nulton Aviation Services, Inc.
Cambria County
Mr. John Pocius, P.E., PLS
LaBella Associates
Lackawanna County
Mr. L. Ashley Porter, P.E.
Porter Consulting Engineers, P.C.
Crawford County
Mr. Jeffrey Letwin
Saul Ewing, LLC
Allegheny County
Mr. Jeff Mercadante
Pitt Ohio - Chief Safety & Risk Management Officer
Allegheny County
Mr. Robert Previdi
Policy Director, Save the Train
Philadelphia County
Mr. Ron G. Wagenmann
Manager, Upper Merion Township (retired)
Montgomery County
Ms. Cathy Farrell, PE
Montgomery County
Engineer Consultant
Mr. Ryan Mulvey
PhilaPort (The Port of Philadelphia)
Bucks County
Mr. Alexander J. Graziani
Monroeville Municipal Manager
Westmoreland County