The Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) meets to discuss current transportation issues and determine and plan for relevant transportation studies and reports. The meetings take place in Harrisburg, PA.

All meetings are open to the public and include an agenda item for public comment. You are welcome to attend the business meetings to provide comments, or just observe and listen to the discussion. RSVP to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.

How to provide public comment during a TAC meeting: