​The majority of property acquisitions are settled on an amicable basis. Keep in mind, a careful procedure is used to arrive at a Fair Market Value for your property, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation cannot, by law or by our policy, offer you less than Just Compensation for your property.



If, however, an agreement cannot be reached through negotiations, PennDOT in order to proceed with the project, will be forced to file a "condemnation Proceeding" (Declaration of Taking) in the Court of Common Pleas. At the point of condemnation, you will be offered the full amount of the appraised Fair Market Value as Estimated Just Compensation. You may elect to accept the Estimated Just Compensation without jeopardizing your right to contest the amount in court, or you can refuse the payment and it will deposited in your name with the Prothonotary of the county in which the property is located.



Once a Declaration of Taking has been filed, either you or PennDOT may petition, within six years, for a Board of Viewers, or the amount paid will be considered payment in full, in accordance with the Statute of Limitations. At a Board of View, the Viewers will consider your testimony, as well as those of the Department of Transportation. An award will be made by the Board of Viewers based on the available information. If either party is still dissatisfied, an appeal may be made to the Court of Common Pleas. Under most circumstances, however, this procedure is not necessary.

