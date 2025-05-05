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A district is a region of the state. PennDOT has divided the state into 11 districts. Each has a district executive who oversees all roads and bridges in their part of the state. See our Regional Offices page to view a map of the state showing PennDOT districts.
Each district offers a subscription list to receive news updates. To subscribe, click on your district on the Regional Offices page. Then submit your email in the news subscription widget.
- District 1 (Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, Warren)
- District 2 (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Potter)
- District 3 (Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union)
- District 4 (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming)
- District 5 (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Schuylkill)
- District 6 (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia)
- District 8 (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York)
- District 9 (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset)
- District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson)
- District 11 (Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence)
- District 12 (Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland)
Some districts also offer week road reports directly on their page.
You also may visit 511PA, where you can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Contact information can be searched on the Contact PennDOT page. You can filter this informaton by district or information type, which can help guide you to the right contact.
Visit our Contact PennDOT webpage and search for your district to find district contact information for the community relations coordinator (CRC). The CRC for your district can discuss possible speakers for your organization's meeting.
PennDOT provides a list of Welcome Centers, as well as an online map.
Staff at our 14 Welcome Centers can provide information on regional attractions, travel or accommodation assistance. The centers are open seven days a week, including most holidays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All PennDOT job vacancies are posted through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employment site.
First, there are two types of service within the commonwealth: civil service and non-civil service. Second, you’ll notice that we have two different types of postings. They are:
- Vacancy postings
- Exam postings (in-person and online)
Vacancy PostingsThe vacancy postings apply to all of our non-civil service jobs and most of our civil service covered jobs. Learn more on the Applying to a Vacancy page.
Exam Postings
Some civil service-covered jobs require you to complete an exam, either online or in-person, before you can apply for a vacancy. The exam postings are listed as "Civil Service Written/Online Exam for Future Vacancies" on our website. Learn more on the Applying to an Exam page.
PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and promotes workforce diversity. Find a list of open opportunities by visiting the Commonwealth employment site, and apply today!
Job-seekers can subscribe to job alerts and receive email notifications when jobs are posted in the categories they select. There is not currently a method to be alerted to jobs specifically at PennDOT.
If you have questions regarding employment with the commonwealth or need assistance, you can fill out the Employment Contact Us Form or call 717-787-7811 or Telephone Relay Service (TRS): 711.
Local municipalities and PennDOT are responsible for setting speed limits.
Contact your local municipality. The municipality will then request an engineering and traffic study to be done by PennDOT.
Pennsylvania law requires a speed limit of 35 M.P.H. when, "The territory contiguous to and including any street which is built up with structures devoted to business, industry, or dwelling houses situated at intervals of less than 100 feet or distance of a quarter of a mile or more."
Therefore, when you are entering a town, you must by law, decrease your speed to 35 M.P.H. When you are leaving the town, the speed limit usually increases because the area is not as condensed. The township posts the speed limit, which is usually higher than a borough.
Traffic lines are traffic control devices that are designed according to the safety need(s) of the route(s).
Call the regional traffic unit with the state route number and specified segment, such as SR4003 SEG 10. State route numbers can be found on the rectangular white signs with black letters posted along the state routes.
Only school districts can request a study of a student-walking route. Contact the District Traffic Unit for information and the school district can request a study.
The municipality is responsible for controlling or maintaining traffic and the liability associated with a road closure. Please contact the municipality, and they will inform PennDOT's local engineering office.
PennDOT uses these herbicides: Round-Up, Escort, Arsenal, Garlon-3A, Oust, Karmex, Vanquish, Krenite-S, Assure II, and Rodeo. There are few, if any, environmental problems with these herbicides. Each has caution labels, pasture labels, ditch bank labels, or aquatic labels and are used where specified. All herbicides are applied under the direction of a licensed applicator.
PennDOT mows along the interstates and state roads at least three times a year. Mowing is done for safety reasons, and this frequency is the most cost-effective cycle to control vegetation.
Vegetation management beautifies the state's roadways, makes them safer, more accessible and enhances the scenery.
Mowing, pesticide spraying and selected tree thinning are the processes that make up the management program.
PennDOT mows approximately 112,000 acres annually from May through October. How often roads are mowed is determined by their traffic volume and posted speed limit as well as growth height.
In areas in which mowers cannot safely travel, herbicide is applied to the roadside vegetation. Herbicide use is more cost effective than tree cutting or trimming. Herbicides control the extensive root systems of invasive plants. All three activities maintain visibility on the roadsides.
A typical tree trimming crew consists of a foreman, equipment operator and four to five crew members. Tree thinning equipment includes a crew cab, dump truck, wood chipper, chain saws and other hand tools as required. For mowing, PennDOT uses 228 department-owned tractor mowers and contract mowers.
Vegetation management is emphasized during the growing season and extends through the winter, when snow removal isn't required.
Large animals, such as deer, bear, and elk, are the responsibility of the Game Commission. If these or any other dead animals are found on a state road or bridge, the local PennDOT county office should be contacted, and arrangements will be made for removal.
Every project is prepared with a Maintenance and Protection of Traffic Plan (MPT) signed by the District Traffic Engineer and the Assistant District Engineer for Construction. The MPT gives direction to the contractor about when he can work on the roadway, take out lanes of traffic, detour traffic, etc. This direction is based on our best analysis of traffic flow and is sensitive to peak traffic volumes. Our primary construction season is from April through October. We try to complete projects during this timeframe and not during peak travelling times but sometimes an extenuating circumstance intervenes.
In some cases, our contractors do work on highways during the overnight hours. Some are required to work during these hours, especially on expressway projects and other high speed, high volume highways. Many contractors have the option to choose their schedule, however, working at night on our busy highways is more dangerous for both the workers and drivers. Plus, working at night is more expensive, the work area is required to be illuminated for safety and quality control. Additionally, given the current budget challenges, PennDOT needs to be responsible with our funds.
In some cases, our contractors do work on highways during the overnight hours. Some are required to work during these hours, especially on expressway projects and other high speed, high volume highways. Many contractors have the option to choose their schedule, however, working at night on our busy highways is more dangerous for both the workers and drivers. Plus, working at night is more expensive, the work area is required to be illuminated for safety and quality control. Additionally, given the current budget challenges, PennDOT needs to be responsible with our funds.
To report a pothole on any state road in Pennsylvania, please visit customercare.penndot.pa.gov. This will allow us to track the concern by location. You may also report by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD with specific information including: name of county, name of township or borough, name of road, and closest intersection.
Some projects appear to take long because of the type of work being completed. Many construction projects are phased to prevent complete closure of the roadway to traffic or establishing a detour, whenever possible. Some other direct factors are material availability, utility relocation work required, sub-contractor work requirements and complexity of the structural work involved. Indirect factors are traffic volume, right-of-way, contractors staffing and contractor equipment requirements
Volunteers beautify roadsides two miles at a time. You or your civic or volunteer group sign a two-year agreement to pick up litter at least two times a year. In return, PennDOT posts recognition signs along the adopted roadway giving you or your group full credit for your efforts. If you would like to adopt a highway, please visit the adopt a highway website for more information.
The Department of Transportation currently uses many devices to track storms, including weather radar, pavement sensors, and forecasting services. These elements enable PennDOT to quickly mobilize our employees and equipment and get a head start on approaching winter storms.
PennDOT services roads on a priority basis according to traffic volume. State roads with the highest amount of traffic, such as interstates and four-lanes, receive service first, followed by secondary roads. During a winter storm, PennDOT employees work around-the-clock so that all types of roads receive adequate service in priority order.
Salt, anti-skid, or a combination of these are applied to roadways during snow and ice removal operations. Anti-skid is a natural or man-made aggregate material such as sand fine stone, or a manufacturing by-product. Salt helps to melt the snow or ice and the anti-skid provides for traction. The amount of material on the roadway depends on type of road, type and duration of storm, and temperature. Additional pre-treating and anti-icing materials including magnesium chloride and liquid calcium chloride are currently being evaluated.
Salt, anti-skid, or a combination of these are applied to roadways during snow and ice removal operations. Anti-skid is a natural or man-made aggregate material such as sand fine stone, or a manufacturing by-product. Salt helps to melt the snow or ice and the anti-skid provides for traction. The amount of material on the roadway depends on type of road, type and duration of storm, and temperature. Additional pre-treating and anti-icing materials including magnesium chloride and liquid calcium chloride are currently being evaluated.
Often, only one lane is plowed because the driving lane has the highest priority during the storm. Whenever possible, tandem plowing, or two trucks plowing side by side, takes place.
The driver must adjust his or her vehicle speed according to various conditions such as heavy or wet snow, ice, or residential areas. If traveling too fast, anti-skid will not stay on the road. Before you decide to pass a truck, however, ask yourself, "Is this pass really necessary?" Passing a snowplow can be extremely dangerous. There is never a safe time to pass, but if you must, do it with extreme caution.
The normal safe following distance between two vehicles (two-second rule) should be doubled during inclement weather. When following a truck, your headlights should be on low beam. Remember every truck has blind spots. This is an area to the side and rear not visible by the driver of the vehicle; it is greater for trucks. In addition, following too closely increases your chances of loose material flying up and damaging your vehicle.
Because the air below the bridges tends to cool the bridge faster than the normal road surface. Also, be cautious of shaded areas that don't receive sunlight and drifted areas along the road.
Black ice is a thin layer of transparent ice not always visible on the roadway but very slippery.
Avoid slamming on your brakes on slippery roads. Hard braking can lock you wheels and cause loss of steering. Apply brakes gently and ease off when you start to skid. Turn wheel in direction of the skid.
If you have anti-lock brakes, pumping is not recommended. Refer to your car manual about how anti-lock brakes differ from standard brakes. Most important, drive smart! Think ahead! Drive at a reduced speed!
Clean snow and ice from your windows and mirrors before traveling. Make sure all lights are working, and always use your headlights during a storm. Keep wiper blades in good condition and all fluid levels full. Check tires for tread and proper inflation, as well as add weight to rear-wheel drive vehicles. Finally, carry emergency equipment in your car such as flares, a shovel, chains, flashlight, jumper cables, sand, a hat, boots and gloves.
Remember this: Drive cautiously and slowly, and avoid making any sudden moves, fast turns, quick acceleration, and hard braking.
By legislation, PennDOT is required to maintain the traveled cart way, which is defined as traveled lanes, as a priority. When limited storage space or shoulder areas allow no alternative, the decision must be made to either plow the highway at the risk of the sidewalk or to do nothing. Based on case law in Commonwealth Court, PennDOT may inconvenience the property owner by plowing snow on the sidewalk rather than allowing snow accumulation to become a hazard on the highway. In consideration of our customers, we always recommend that where minimal storage space for plowed snow is an issue, our operators should exercise caution and minimize the impact on sidewalks whenever possible.
Frequently, it appears that PennDOT plows driveways shut after the property owners have already plowed their driveways. These complaints occur on our rural systems due to the fact that our highways are plowed in a priority order, beginning with the highest traffic volume routes and working toward the lower, or rural, traffic routes.
Consequently, rural driveway owners have completed the removal of snow on their driveways prior to our plowing operations. Further complicating this issue is our method of plowing cart ways (traveled width) first, then following up with a cleanup and widening operation. This frequently results in the driveway owner immediately plowing his or her driveway after our truck makes its first pass, only to discover that our cleanup and widening pass deposits additional snow.
Several ways that the impact of the plowing operation can be minimized are to remove snow only to approximately 10 feet from the end of your driveway until all passes are made by the snowplows. Another method is to clean an area in addition to your driveway on the right side of your driveway facing it from the roadway. This allows a plow blade full of snow to be deposited before it reaches your driveway.
Studded snow tires are permissible from November 1 until April 15.
For current Interstate road conditions throughout Pennsylvania, people can call 1-888-783-6783. For those with Internet access, statewide road conditions are also available on www.511pa.com.
Generally, PennDOT is not held responsible for damage caused by the application of abrasives for winter services unless vehicles are struck directly from material leaving our spreaders and the claimant can demonstrate gross negligence on the part of our equipment operator. The Department of General Services claim form is available at PennDOT county offices for the claimants to exercise their right to attempt reimbursement.
Typically, this damage occurs during very heavy snowfalls requiring the use of loaders and large snow blowers, which do not perform in the same manner as our truck-mounted snowplows. However, the damage is generally confined to the legal right-of-way. While it is unsightly, the frequency and severity are proportional to the snow depths. PennDOT does not repair these turf damages or remove deposited debris within the right-of-way limits on a routine basis. If property owners insist on reimbursement for conditions that occur beyond the legal right-of-way, we supply the standard Department of General Services claim form, which is available through the PennDOT county offices.
Contact the Highway Occupancy Permit Inspector assigned to the PennDOT maintenance office for your county of residence. In many cases, paving of a driveway is considered "maintenance only" and it would only be necessary to have the proper traffic control to do the work. It is always necessary to contact the PennDOT permit inspector first to determine if this is your situation.
A permit is required when a driveway, local road or drainage facility, or structure is constructed or altered within state highway right-of-way and may alter or need to be connected to a PennDOT drainage facility. It may take 30-90 days for a permit to be issued.
Contact the Highway Occupancy Permit Inspector in the PennDOT maintenance office in your county to initiate the proper procedure for installing sidewalks and curbs in accordance with state regulations.
Contact the Highway Occupancy Permit Inspector in the appropriate PennDOT county maintenance office. Verify that the item in question is a Highway Occupancy Permit application. Provide the application number, county, state route number, and your name. PennDOT has a 60-day period in which to review each application. If the HOP application and proposed design follow the regulations and requirements, then the review generally takes less time. Sometimes an application will need to be reviewed by additional units depending upon the location and nature of work, (i.e. within a planned construction area, delicate or specialized work).
PennDOT has a 60-day period in which to review each application. If the HOP application and proposed design follow the regulations and requirements, then the review generally takes less time. Sometimes an application will need to be reviewed by additional units depending upon the location and nature of work, (i.e. within a planned construction area, delicate or specialized work).
M-945A is the basic HOP form, but forms RW-317 and M-950R are also used. You can get one online or pick one up at the Permits Office at any PennDOT district or county maintenance office.
For information on highway occupancy related forms, click here, and for district related questions visit here.
Permit costs vary. Please contact the Permit Office in any PennDOT county maintenance facility.
By Pennsylvania State law, the local municipality or property owner is responsible for the maintenance or installation of curbing and sidewalk.
PennDOT cannot fix potholes on private driveways, even if the driveways intersect with a state route. PA Title 67, Chapter 441, defines maintenance and repair responsibilities for driveway owners with respect to pavement conditions. Property owners are responsible for fixing the potholes.
It is the vehicle operators' responsibility to operate their vehicle within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage. With line-painting operations being weather-sensitive, they are conducted to provide the most cost-effective way of painting lines with the least disruption for the motoring public.
PennDOT does not provide guidance on how to remove line paint from vehicles. However, you may file an insurance claim against the commonwealth. The commonwealth's Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) within the Department of General Services is responsible for determining if a claim should be paid. FARM is not associated with PennDOT. All claims are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and not all claims are honored.
If you've experienced damage to your vehicle or property and would like to submit a claim to the commonwealth, please file an insurance claim against the commonwealth. The commonwealth's Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) within the Department of General Services is responsible for determining if a claim should be paid. FARM is not associated with PennDOT.
NOTE ABOUT POTHOLE DAMAGE: You have the right to file a claim for damages to your vehicle as the result of hitting a pothole. Please be aware that FARM is required to investigate and adjudicate claims against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in accordance with PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522. Exception to Sovereign Immunity (b)5. Potholes and other dangerous conditions, which specifically prohibits the payment of a property damage claims caused by potholes, sinkholes, and/or conditions created by the natural elements. FARM is bound by the provisions of Act 152 and is required to deny the claim. This applies to every claim except in very limited circumstances.
Contact your local municipality that has the full authority to study, erect, and maintain these specially designated spaces.
Signs are installed by local municipalities and PennDOT along right-of-ways to guide, warn, and regulate the motoring public. In some cases, local municipalities and PennDOT may consider relocating signs if they are not installed according to regulations.
Pennsylvania highway and bridge laws are very complicated and extensive with various interpretations based on case law. Every drainage situation must be field-viewed and researched to determine timeframe, types of easement, and types of water involved (flowing stream or storm ater) before any determination of responsibility can be made.
Generally, PennDOT's roads and bridges serve as a flow area for the transmittal of water across its right-of-way and can discharge water onto private property through highway cross-pipes. When damage may result from upstream land-use changes and other circumstances as well as downstream responsibility, it is more difficult to determine responsibility until the research is completed.
PennDOT does not normally put a pipe rather than a ditch through private property. The exception would be if PennDOT determines that the infrastructure would need protection by installing an enclosed system of pipes. Enhancement of private property or providing for its development is not legitimate purposes for underground pipe. According to Title 67, Chapter 441, the property owner would be responsible for such improvements in property drainage. PennDOT's Highway Occupancy Permit regulation manuals outline the responsibilities.
No, PennDOT will not cut slopes or vegetation to improve sight distance according to PA Title 67, Chapter 441, because sight distance improvement is the responsibility of the driveway owner. Please refer to PennDOT's highway occupancy permit regulation manuals, which can be obtained from the local District office, for further details.
According to Amendment Article V of the Constitution, no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law, nor shall private property be taken for public use without Just Compensation. In this situation, it is your right to receive Just Compensation in exchange for your property. A Fair Market Value will be determined for your property, and you will receive this along with several other benefits as Just Compensation Pennsylvania's Eminent Domain Legislation is considered the most liberal of its kind in the U.S. Your rights as a property owner are given primary consideration.
You will be contacted several times throughout the acquisition process, and your cooperation is necessary to aid the success of the process. Your first contact will usually be a letter informing you that your property will be affected by a highway project. You may also be personally visited by various Right-of-Way representatives. All appointments will be made at your convenience, within reason, of course. It is our desire to make this process run as smoothly as possible
The value of your property will be determined by a qualified, licensed, real estate appraiser. This may be a PennDOT staff appraiser and/or an independent, licensed, real estate appraiser. Local real estate trends and the value of comparable properties will be taken into consideration when determining the Fair Market Value of your property. All appraisals are reviewed by qualified Reviewing Appraisers to assure that you will receive just compensation for your property. For your personal satisfaction, you may obtain an independent appraisal, for which you will be reimbursed. PennDOT will reimburse you up to $4,000.00 for any reasonable expense incurred for an appraiser, engineer, or attorney to evaluate your claim.
Local real estate trends and the value of comparable properties will be taken into consideration when determining the Market Value of your property which you will be offered. PennDOT cannot, by law or by our policy, offer you less than Market Value for your property.
In addition to the Market Value for your property, you are also entitled to the following benefits:
1. All fees incidental to the transfer of your property to the Department;
2. Any mortgage prepayment penalty you would be required to pay because of the acquisition;
3. Reimbursement for up to a total of $4,000 for reasonable expenses you paid for an appraiser, engineer, or attorney to evaluate PennDOT's offer; and
4. In addition, if PennDOT acquires a residence or business that you occupy, you will be entitled to Relocation Benefits. These benefits are explained in Bulletin #47.
A Right-of-Way Representative will personally present you with a written offer for your property. PennDOT operates under a written one-offer policy in order to achieve uniformity throughout the project. Each owner is treated on the same basis, and each claim is settled on its merits rather than the negotiating ability of the parties. You will be offered the amount determined by the appraisal process. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation cannot, by law or by our policy, offer you less than Estimated Just Compensation for your property.
If you do not believe that the appraisal offers "Just Compensation", and if you can provide factual information pertaining to the value or damage of your property, which was not available to the appraisers, PennDOT officials will gladly review the appraisal.
The majority of property acquisitions are settled on an amicable basis. Keep in mind, a careful procedure is used to arrive at a Fair Market Value for your property, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation cannot, by law or by our policy, offer you less than Just Compensation for your property.
If, however, an agreement cannot be reached through negotiations, PennDOT in order to proceed with the project, will be forced to file a "condemnation Proceeding" (Declaration of Taking) in the Court of Common Pleas. At the point of condemnation, you will be offered the full amount of the appraised Fair Market Value as Estimated Just Compensation. You may elect to accept the Estimated Just Compensation without jeopardizing your right to contest the amount in court, or you can refuse the payment and it will deposited in your name with the Prothonotary of the county in which the property is located.
Once a Declaration of Taking has been filed, either you or PennDOT may petition, within six years, for a Board of Viewers, or the amount paid will be considered payment in full, in accordance with the Statute of Limitations. At a Board of View, the Viewers will consider your testimony, as well as those of the Department of Transportation. An award will be made by the Board of Viewers based on the available information. If either party is still dissatisfied, an appeal may be made to the Court of Common Pleas. Under most circumstances, however, this procedure is not necessary.
For your convenience payments will be processed as quickly as possible. Before you receive payment, however, you are responsible for providing the Commonwealth with a clear and marketable title. Any liens, mortgages, judgements, taxes or other obligations with regard to your property must be satisfied either prior to or at the time of settlement with the Department.
Once an agreement has been reached, payment can be expected within 4 to 6 weeks. No property owner will be required to move until he or she has received payment of Just Compensation or until it has been made available to him. PennDOT will forward the payments as quickly as possible to aid you with your relocation process.
Act 120 of 1970, as amended, requires PennDOT to prepare and submit to the State Transportation Commission every two years a program of transportation improvements that it recommends being undertaken during the next twelve years. Further the Transportation Efficiency Act for the 21st Century of 1998 requires the development of long-range plans and transportation improvement programs by Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs). Voluntarily, Pennsylvania has established a rural transportation planning program and works with the existing Local Development Districts. These urban and rural organizations help to prioritize the projects that comprise the Twelve-Year Program. Learn more in the Transportation Planning in PA section of our website.
With the policy direction of the State Transportation Commission, the Twelve-Year Program is developed to address the transportation concerns of the commonwealth. Input is solicited from the public and interested parties through regional hearings. The program is biennially adopted by the Commission as the outline for improving the commonwealth's transportation system. Subsequently, the Commission submits the program to the Governor, General Assembly, and Transportation Secretary for approval. The first four-year segment of the Twelve-Year Program becomes the federally mandated Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which includes the programs developed and proposed by the county and regional planning organizations at the various regional hearings.
Contact the secretary to the State Transportation Commission at (717) 787-2913. There is no cost for municipalities, but a cost per page for private concerns.
Right-of-way includes the easement or land purchased by PennDOT on which a highway is built, as well as shoulder or berm, plus any additional area needed for highway purposes. While it is often 33 feet wide, it may be much wider (120 feet or more in some cases), since it extends beyond the paved road and shoulders. Contact your local PennDOT district office (find it here) to determine the right-of-way for a specific location.
An encroachment is any object placed without permission within the legal limits of a highway right-of-way. Some examples include signs, fences, walls, and lights. Objects generally are not permitted in the right-of-way unless the objects serve an official highway purpose (utility poles and properly placed mailboxes are exceptions).
It is PennDOT's goal to establish the most direct and useable highway facility at the least possible cost to the public. To accomplish this, PennDOT undertakes intensive studies on several possible routes in order to find the route that will result in the least possible inconvenience or injury to the public and the private landowner. Statistical data concerning the economy, population needs, and traffic volume trends are analyzed for the area under study. Aerial and ground surveys are taken, and consideration is also given to such factors as safety, drainage and soil types. In addition, public meetings are held to discuss the proposed alternate locations.
PennDOT is required by law to control outdoor advertising signs adjacent to interstate and federal-aid primary highways to receive its full share of federal highway funds, which are necessary to build and maintain Pennsylvania's roadways. By ensuring the orderly and effective display of outdoor advertising, we remain consistent with national policy to protect the public's investment in our highways. We also protect Pennsylvania's natural beauty.
Generally, along federal-aid primary highways and interstates, signs may only be erected in commercial or industrial areas subject to limitations concerning size, spacing between signs, and lighting. Locations are more restrictive next to interstate highways. Along state routes without federal funding, a sign may not encroach the right-of-way without a permit. Contact your local PennDOT District office for details.
No. Only official traffic signs can be put in the right-of-way areas. This includes signs placed on utility poles and other small temporary or portable signs.
The District Right- of- Way Unit is in charge of the outdoor advertising sign program which includes all commercial and on-premise business signing. Department erected (white on green) directional signs are issued by the district traffic unit. Call the district office and ask for the right- of -way unit, and the outdoor advertising section.
Whether you need a permit for your sign depends on whether the sign is on-premise or off-premise along a federal-aid primary highway or interstate. Along state routes without federal funding, a permit is only needed if a sign will encroach on the right-of-way area.
On-premise signs, which advertise products or services available on the property where the sign will be located, have few restrictions. They generally do not require an application or permit; however, if such a sign will be located further than 50 feet from the building or parking lot or the property is along an interstate highway, other factors may need to be considered. Check with your PennDOT district office before installing a sign.
Off-premise signs are those which advertise something not sold on the property where the sign will be located. These signs DO require permits, and must meet size, lighting, and spacing requirements. Before you erect an off-premise commercial advertising sign, an application must be submitted to a PennDOT district office and a permit obtained. An annual permit fee is also required.
Yes. Before PennDOT will issue a sign permit, the proposed sign must also meet all applicable county and municipal requirements.
The person who erects or maintains an illegal sign, as well as the individual who allows an illegal sign to exist on his or her property is responsible for the sign.
PennDOT is obligated by law to remove illegal signs. PennDOT will first send a written request to the responsible person(s) to remove the sign. If it is not removed, PennDOT is authorized by law to enter private property to remove the illegal sign and to collect the cost of removal from the responsible person(s). The law also provides a $500 per day fine for the person(s) responsible for the illegal sign, upon summary conviction.
No. Such signs are prohibited because they could distract motorists and pose a safety hazard.
Yes, signs with an electronic message display may advertise activities and products, and also public service messages. But, the message or lights may not be animated, flash or appear to move.
For two reasons: public safety and legal liability. These objects may interfere with a driver's view of other traffic, official traffic signs, and traffic signals. Accidents may be a result of obstruction. If a motorist collides with an illegally placed object, the owner of the object and PennDOT may be sued for the resulting injuries and damages.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has control over interstate highway signs with stringent guidelines. Contact the Engineering District Traffic Unit that will work with you in making a request to the FHWA.
The logo signs are controlled by the PA Tourism Logo Sign Trust. Contact the PA Tourism Logo Sign Trust, P. O. Box 4830, Harrisburg PA 17111-4830, at 717-412-4378 or 877-272-1332.
The color detours are predetermined detours to be used in case of an emergency (crash, weather, etc.) that closes a section of the interstate.
Banners are permitted to be hung temporarily over state-maintained highways (except for limited access highways) upon obtaining written approval from PennDOT. Requests must be submitted two weeks prior to the event by the municipality where the banner will be hung. The municipality must agree to be fully responsible for installing, maintaining and removing the banner. A standard request form is available from the Traffic Unit.
This depends on where you want the sign erected. School districts and local municipalities are responsible for the erection and maintenance of their signs, and PennDOT conducts a study to determine whether a sign is needed. Please contact your school district about a "School Bus Stop Ahead" sign and the local municipality for all other types.
Contact your local municipality. The municipalities purchase, erect, and maintain the signal.
The local municipalities are responsible. PennDOT designs and issues permits for the local municipality.
Contact the local municipality in which the traffic signal is located. The local municipality will then contact PennDOT to officially request a timing change to the existing signal permit.
Permits are issued by PennDOT to erect traffic signals to insure uniformity of signal design and operation.
Truck restrictions are permitted on state highways only where there are existing weight restrictions on bridges or highways, or in some cases related to highway geometries or crash history. Requests should be made in writing to the district traffic engineer or district administrator and should include the purpose for restricting trucks and the specific location. If approved, PennDOT will erect the required signs. For more information about posted and bonded roadways, use the Projects & Programs drop down at the top of the page and select Posted and Bonded Roadway Program.
Write to your local PennDOT engineering office with your request. They will conduct the required traffic and engineering studies and inform you of the results and their recommendations.
Current PennDOT policy allows municipalities to post No Parking Zones on their streets or state designated highways without approval from PennDOT after the municipality has conducted a traffic and engineering study. Chapter 201.21 of the Title 67 PA Code (pertaining to Rules and Regulations of the Department of Transportation) provides guidelines whereby local authorities may establish, revise, or remove stopping, standing, or parking restrictions on state designated highways within their physical boundaries. The No Parking Zone must be established by a municipal ordinance and posted with official signs purchased from an approved sign manufacturer.