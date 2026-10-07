Middletown, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited the future site of Swatara Crossings Park in Dauphin County to announce $81 million in new Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grants that will create new recreational opportunities, expand access to outdoor spaces, protect natural resources, and strengthen local communities across Pennsylvania.

Through these C2P2 grants, the Shapiro Administration is supporting 306 recreation and conservation projects across 60 counties and helping communities improve parks and playgrounds, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and grow local economies through outdoor recreation. Included in the announcement is a $600,000 grant for the ongoing development of Swatara Crossings Park — a two-phase plan to transform a former public pool site into a fully multifunctional 3.5‑acre park.

“Pennsylvania’s parks and trails give us a place to make memories with our families, take a breath and lower our blood pressure, and just enjoy nature. Our investments are helping Pennsylvania communities improve their parks, build new trails, and help more people enjoy the benefits of nature in every corner of our Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “Through the incredible work of DCNR and Secretary Dunn, my Administration will continue investing in outdoor recreation to create good-paying jobs, bring people together, and ensure our neighbors and visitors alike can get outdoors and enjoy our parks and beautiful nature.”

Today’s announcement builds on the Shapiro Administration's commitment to investing in Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation industry. Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, more than $238 million has been invested in the modernization of state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements, and the industry has grown by 21 percent — delivering $9.5 billion in wages and salaries to more than 177,000 Pennsylvanians — while representing two percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP.

“Investing in these projects opens the door for more people to experience the parks, rivers, and trails that make Pennsylvania such a special place to live,” said DCNR Secretary Dunn. “When we support outdoor spaces close to home, we strengthen the fabric of our communities. These places bring people together, give children room to imagine and explore, and offer all of us a chance to recharge and reconnect. Enhancing local parks and trails enriches daily life and builds a foundation of opportunity and well-being that will carry forward for generations.”

DCNR supported Phase One of the park’s revitalization last year, investing $394,000 from the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund for initial improvements including nature play features, exercise stations, ADA pathways, rain gardens, and new plantings. As a result of this newly announced grant, Phase Two will bring pavilions, walkways, parking improvements, stormwater measures, and other amenities, responding directly to community needs.

“I am thrilled to see Swatara Crossings Park come to life after years of planning,” said Middletown Mayor Angela Lloyd. “I am deeply grateful to everyone who has given their time, effort, and support to make this vision a reality. Swatara Crossings will be a valuable asset to Middletown, our surrounding communities, and visitors from across the region — a place to connect, enjoy the outdoors, and make memories for generations to come.”

"Swatara Crossings Park will stand as a living testament to what happens when community leaders work together to build bridges between residents of all cultures, backgrounds and ages,” said Ken Klinepeter, Middletown Borough Manager. “This is more than just a park — it’s a shared sanctuary for active recreation, a peaceful retreat for passive reflection, and a catalyst for local economic vitality."

“When the Borough asked me to write a letter supporting this grant, I was happy to do it. We have a great relationship with the Borough and we serve the same children and families, and we want them to have the best opportunities here in Middletown,” said Dr. Chelton Hunter, Superintendent, Middletown Area School District. “That’s why I was glad to support this project. Our partnership with the Borough goes beyond what happens in our schools. We want Middletown to be a place where children have things to do and families want to stay. This park will help with that.”

“Strong public park systems are vital to every community in the 15th District. The Commonwealth’s investments in Middletown Borough’s Swatara Crossings Park will allow for facility upgrades, green space improvements, and other new amenities that will benefit residents and visitors for years to come,” said Senator Patty Kim, PA’s 15th Senate District. “The quality of our parks directly coincides with our quality of life, and I’m pleased that these much-needed improvements to Swatara Crossings will once again bring the community together to run, walk, play, and enjoy the outdoors.”

“This is doing the right thing for a community and this is doing the right thing to make sure kids have somewhere to play, rather than being on their phones and in front of the TV,” said Representative Tom Mehaffie, PA’s 106th House District. “We are here to help our residents and to get this support is really special.”

A complete list of DCNR’s C2P2 grants awarded by county is available here, with funding that includes:

$35.5 million for 154 local park and recreation facility projects

$13.1 million for 44 statewide and regional conservation and recreation organizations

$12.9 million for 30 projects to conserve 6,254 acres of land and expand public access

$10.7 million for 34 trail planning and development projects

$4 million for 23 community and watershed forestry projects

$2.4 million for 14 river conservation projects

$2.2 million for seven ATV and snowmobile facilities and trails projects

These new grants will be used all across the Commonwealth for projects including trail development in Westmoreland County, land conservation in Crawford County, river conservation in Lycoming County, recreation in Snyder County and community forestry in the City of Philadelphia, in addition to support for state and regional organizations like the Awbury Arboretum Association.

Since the C2P2 program began, more than 440,000 acres have been permanently protected, 40 percent of local parks have received funding, and over 90 percent of Pennsylvanians live in a municipality with at least one DCNR grant project.

Under the Shapiro Administration, DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program has invested a total of approximately $315 million in more than 1,100 park and recreation projects across Pennsylvania. Funding for this round of C2P2 grants comes from the Keystone Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund, and additional sources.

Investing in Local Communities, Conservation, and Recreation

With more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,500 local parks, 125 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, a hub for active tourism, and The Great American Getaway. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the Administration has closed three of the Top 10 Trail Gaps, with work advancing to close five more.

In 2023, the Governor also launched Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation to connect the Commonwealth’s public lands, businesses, and workers — making Pennsylvania the largest state in the nation with a dedicated office focused on outdoor recreation — and created the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania to help grow the industry statewide.

From opening the Commonwealth’s first underground state park at Laurel Caverns to supporting C2P2 projects like Piney Rail Trail in Clarion and Jefferson counties, Adams-Ricci Community Park in Cumberland County, and Minersville Community Park in Cambria County, the Shapiro Administration is committed to growing Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry.

Visit the DCNR Grants Customer Service Portal for more information on this grant round and how to apply, the DCNR website for more information about the agency, and the Calendar of Events for DCNR events on public lands.

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