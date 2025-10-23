Overview
As Pennsylvania’s leader and chief advocate for conservation and outdoor recreation, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will inspire citizens to:
- Value their natural resources
- Engage in conservation practices
- Experience the outdoors
October 23, 2025 2025 Fall Foliage: Report for October 23-29 Cold nights toward the end of last week fueled the steady march of color southward throughout Pennsylvania. However, a weekend storm system stripped leaves from countless hardwood trees. Despite the storm, vibrant foliage remains in a significant chunk of the Keystone State. This week will be a fantastic time to observe fall beauty in Penn’s Woods from the Piedmont forests in southeastern PA, to the middle and southern Appalachians, to the Allegheny Plateau to the west.
October 23, 2025 Shapiro Administration Invests $130,000 to Plant 700 Trees Along York County Stream to Improve Local Water Quality and the Chesapeake Bay
October 22, 2025 ICYMI: Shapiro Administration, PennEnvironment Highlight How Solar Energy at Prince Gallitzin State Park Is Cutting Costs and Reducing Pollution in Pennsylvania
October 17, 2025 Shapiro Administration Closes Fifth Major Trail Gap with Completion of Pine Creek Rail Trail Connection to Wellsboro, Strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 Billion Outdoor Recreation Economy