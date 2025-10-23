Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

2025 Fall Foliage: Report for October 23-29 Cold nights toward the end of last week fueled the steady march of color southward throughout Pennsylvania. However, a weekend storm system stripped leaves from countless hardwood trees. Despite the storm, vibrant foliage remains in a significant chunk of the Keystone State. This week will be a fantastic time to observe fall beauty in Penn’s Woods from the Piedmont forests in southeastern PA, to the middle and southern Appalachians, to the Allegheny Plateau to the west.