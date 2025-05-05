PennDOT developed and submitted the 2025 State Rail Plan to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for review and acceptance in December 2025. This plan outlines the goals and future of freight and passenger rail in Pennsylvania and also highlights the ongoing capital investments that are being constructed. Nationally, Pennsylvania ranks first in number of freight railroads and third in total rail miles. The commonwealth also boasts one of the top state funding programs to support freight rail. The 2025 rail freight program will provide $51 million toward 29 projects.

For passenger rail, efforts are underway for significant investment in the Keystone Corridor as well as a focus on potential new rail service between along two corridors: Scranton and New York City and Reading and Philadelphia/New York City. PennDOT is responsible for funding various improvements along the Keystone Corridor, a state-supported service under the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act of 2008 (PRIIA). Over the last several years, PennDOT has made significant ADA and parking improvements at Keystone passenger rail stations, including extensive projects at Mount Joy, Middletown, Lancaster, and Coatesville.

Mount Joy Station: Completed in 2019, this was the first major station reconstruction project along the Keystone line. This project included elevator/stair towers, high-level platforms, parking, and stormwater improvements.

Middletown Station: Completed in 2022, this new, relocated station included new elevator/stair towers, covered bicycle racks and approximately 400 parking spaces.

Lancaster Parking (Keller Avenue) and Station Pedestrian Bridge: The Keller Avenue parking lot was completed in 2023 and will provide additional parking after completion of an enclosed pedestrian walkway from Keller Avenue parking lot to the station. The pedestrian bridge project includes an elevator/stair tower and covered bicycle parking.

Coatesville Station: Project construction underway to build a new station with ADA accessible platforms, elevator/stair towers, and parking. Once completed, this station will transform the City’s downtown streetscape.