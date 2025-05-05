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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Updated July 2026

    Statewide Performance Results

    Delivering Results that Improve Your Mobility and Quality of Life

    PennDOT oversees programs and policies affecting highways, urban and rural public transportation, airports, railroads, ports, and waterways. More than three-quarters of PennDOT's annual budget is invested in Pennsylvania's approximately 122,000 miles of state and local highways and 32,000 state and local bridges. PennDOT is directly responsible for 40,000 miles of highway and over 25,400 bridges, a system first established in 1911.

     

    PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services administers the state's nearly 12 million vehicle registrations and 10.2 million driver's licenses and IDs. We also oversee Pennsylvania's safety and emission inspection programs.

     

    A comprehensive summary of accomplishments and funding usage can be found in our annual report.

    View the PennDOT Annual Report
    Workers paving a road

    PennDOT Accomplishments

    Annually across the Commonwealth, thousands of projects are let, designed, constructed, and opened for public use. This dashboard provides annual and monthly data on current PennDOT activities. 

    Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration, 21,291 miles of road have been improved statewide and work has advanced on 1,931 state and local bridges

    Each month, PennDOT reports miles improved and paved, and bridges improved.

    For pavements, miles improved includes seal coats, micro-surfacing, thin lift paving, and regular paving conducted both by department force and contractors. Paved miles are only those receiving a new resurfacing. Once the projects are completed, they are closed and entered in our databases. However, oftentimes improvements and paving projects have additional work items that need to be completed, and all payments and accounting must be finalized before the projects are closed. Therefore, the reported improved miles or paving may be well after the paving or improvement portion of the project has been completed.

    For bridge improvement, PennDOT reports projects that are "let," which means that they were made available for bid. Bridge projects sometimes span many years, so the most reliable means of measuring the progress of our program is reporting how many bridges are let in a given period.

    2026 Year-to-Date Statewide Accomplishments

    Last Updated July 2026

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    129

    Construction Contracts for Highway/Bridge/Other Improvements Completed by Private-Sector Partners*

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    1,473

    Projects +

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    $11.91

    Billion in Projects +

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    775

    Miles Paved*

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    2,108

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    316

    State and Locally Owned Bridges Let to be Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced by PennDOT or Industry Forces*

    2025 Statewide Highlights

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    443

    Bridges Let to be Repaired, Replaced, or Preserved by PennDOT or Industry Forces

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    2,274

    Miles Paved

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    6,262

    Total Miles Improved by PennDOT or Partner Crews (Including Paving)

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    56,865

    Customer Care Center Concerns Resolved by PennDOT

    Visit the Customer Care Center

    Learn More

    PennDOT workers engaged in their work

    See projects happening or planned near you at PennDOT's Project Website.

    The number of state-owned bridges in poor condition has decreased from a high of 6,034 in 2008 to 2,028. See the condition of bridges near you on our Bridge Conditions Map.

    Results Near You

    PennDOT has 11 engineering districts that help manage travel across the Commonwealth.  Each has its own unique challenges and needs, and we are grateful for the hardworking members of each district who work to make transportation across the Commonwealth safe and efficient.

    The map below shows how Pennsylvania's counties are broken up by district.  Users can view updated results for each of our engineering districts by using the tabs below the map.

    Map of Pennsylvania divided by counties and PennDOT engineering districts

    PennDOT Regional Offices (Engineering Districts)

    Last Updated July 2026

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    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 1

    District 1 Represents:

    Crawford County, Erie County, Forest County, Mercer County, Venango County, and  Warren County in Northwest PA. 

    Visit the D1 Regional Office Page
    View D1 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    113

    Projects +

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    $549.6

    Million in Projects +

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    19

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    48.81

    Miles Paved*

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    77.93

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    49

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 2

    District 2 Represents:

    Cameron County, Centre County, Clearfield County, Clinton County, Elk County, Juniata County, McKean County, Mifflin County, and Potter County

    Visit the D2 Regional Office Page
    View D2 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    107

    Projects +

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    $604.6

    Million in Projects +

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    12

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    16.48

    Miles Paved*

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    63.82

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    59

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or  Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 3

    District 3 Represents:

    Bradford County, Columbia County, Lycoming County, Montour County, Northumberland County, Snyder County, Sullivan County, Tioga County, and Union County

    Visit the D3 Regional Office Page
    View D3 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    136

    Projects +

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    $600.9

    Million in Projects +

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    14

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    32

    Miles Paved*

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    284

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    39

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 4

    District 4 Represents:

    Lackawanna County, Luzerne County, Pike County, Susquehanna County, Wayne County, and Wyoming County

    Visit the D4 Regional Office Page
    View D4 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    166

    Projects +

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    $1.27

    Billion
    in Projects +

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    6

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    28.32

    Miles Paved*

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    143.42

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    30

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 5

    District 5 Represents:

    Berks County, Carbon County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Northampton County, and Schuylkill County

    Visit the D5 Regional Office Page
    View D5 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    136

    Projects +

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    $1.27

    Billion
    in Projects +

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    14

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    84.07

    Miles Paved*

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    114.44

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    23

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 6

    District 6 Represents:

    Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia County

    Visit the D6 Regional Office Page
    View D6 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    143

    Projects +

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    $3.53

    Billion in Projects +

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    14

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    210.59

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    21

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 8

    District 8 Represents:

    Adams County, Cumberland County, Dauphin County, Franklin County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Perry County, and York County

    Visit the D8 Regional Office Page
    View D8 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    136

    Projects +

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    $1.11

    Billion
    in Projects +

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    7

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    21.94

    Miles Paved*

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    103.73

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    10

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 9

    District 9 Represents:

    Bedford County, Blair County, Cambria County, Fulton County, Huntingdon County, and Somerset County

    Visit the D9 Regional Office Page
    View D9 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    101

    Projects +

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    $290.2

    Million in Projects +

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    10

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    13.75

    Miles Paved*

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    172.02

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    36

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 10

    District 10 Represents:

    Armstrong County, Butler County, Clarion County, Indiana County, and Jefferson County

    Visit the D10 Regional Office Page
    View D10 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    71

    Projects +

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    $462.4

    Million in Projects +

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    13

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    152.76

    Miles Paved*

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    404.33

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    5

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 11

    District 11 Represents:

    Allegheny County, Beaver County, and Lawrence County

    Visit the D11 Regional Office Page
    View D11 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    79

    Projects +

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    $988.3

    Million in Projects +

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    7

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    75.71

    Miles Paved*

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    220.17

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    14

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Year-to-Date Accomplishments: District 12

    District 12 Represents:

    Fayette County, Greene County, Washington County, and Westmoreland County

    Visit the D12 Regional Office Page
    View D12 Projects Near You

    Reference: * Asterisk indicates data from January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026  |   + Plus symbol  indicates projects currently underway and those expected to start or go out for bid this year 

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    100

    Projects +

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    $656.1

    Million in Projects +

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    12

    Construction Contracts Completed*

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    90.67

    Miles Paved*

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    313.95

    Total Miles Improved by Department or Partner Crews (Including Paving)*

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    30

    Bridges Repaired, Preserved, or Replaced*

    Photo of the port of Philadelphia from above. The image shows hundreds of shipping containers as well as a series of container lifts that read "PhilaPort" on the side.

    Multimodal Transportation

    The Multimodal Deputate at PennDOT provides financial support and oversight for major transportation initiatives.  From airports to the Port of Philadelphia; from passenger rail to the sidewalks and bike lanes across the Commonwealth— multimodal transportation touches many aspects of every day life for PA residents and travelers alike.

    2025 Multimodal Highlights

    280 Million

    Fixed-Route Bus Trips

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    65

    Operating Railroads

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    6,800

    Miles of Railroad Tracks

    119

    Licensed Public Airports / Heliports

    225+

    Private Port Terminals and Waterborne Businesses

    Statewide Multimodal Initiatives

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    Senior Travel Assistance (FY 24-25)

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    To assist senior citizens and persons with limited mobility, Pennsylvania invests in affordable and accessible transportation alternatives. There is a wide range of shared-ride and public transportation programs available to help Pennsylvania residents enjoy the benefits of alternative transportation regardless of income or physical disability.

    • 26 million fixed-route bus trips for seniors
    • 2.5 million ride-share program trips for seniors
    Seniors ride the Transnet Ambler
    Driver Wendy helps a senior get onto a shared ride vehicle.

    Fixed Route Intelligent Transportation System (FRITS)

    The Fixed Route Intelligent Transportation System (FRITS) has been fully implemented at 33 transit agencies providing fixed route transit service in 41 counties throughout the Commonwealth. FRITS provides transit passengers with real-time information on the location and arrival time of the buses through the “myStop” mobile application as well as on transit agency web pages. FRITS technology standardizes the available tools across the Commonwealth so passengers can easily move from one transit service to another. For example, a passenger in Lebanon can travel to Harrisburg using the information from the system to navigate between Lebanon Transit and Rabbittransit. The tools are available to plan their route and find the location of the bus. 

    Transit agency personnel have tools available to monitor operation of the vehicles in real-time and react to issues such as detours and traffic to ensure on-time performance and passenger safety. Onboard technology supports drivers and ensures ADA compliance for all passengers. Drivers focus on delivering quality service while the system controls announcements and signage for the passengers while also counting passengers. Reporting tools provide information on performance across the transit agency to inform future decisions as well as providing the data needed for regulatory reporting at all levels. Data is available for miles, hours, and passenger ridership which can be analyzed and filtered in a myriad of ways. 

    State Aviation System Plan and Economic Impact Study

    PennDOT, in partnership with AECOM, has initiated the 2026 update to the State Aviation System Plan (SASP) and the Aviation Economic Impact Study (AEIS). This comprehensive effort kicked-off in January 2026 and will span an 18-month period. The update encompasses all 119 public-use airports across the Commonwealth. The previous SASP was completed in full in 2016, with a subsequent update in 2019, while the most recent AEIS dates to 2022. These studies are essential for maintaining a safe, efficient, and economically vibrant aviation network that supports statewide aviation goals, infrastructure needs, and emerging trends.

    The SASP establishes measurable goals for Pennsylvania's aviation system and outlines strategies to achieve them. A key component of this update is a dedicated hangar study. This focus was prompted by reports from the Pennsylvania aviation community about a statewide hangar shortage. The in-depth analysis will examine the current hangar inventory and associated rates and charges to provide data driven recommendations for addressing capacity constraints. Additionally, the project includes updates to the Economic Impact Calculator—originally launched in 2024 to allow airports to model impacts—and expansions to the GIS Story Map, incorporating new data layers such as regional hangar information. 

    The AEIS will quantify the economic contributions of Pennsylvania's airports using direct and multiplier impacts to capture the total economic impact of both the state and individual aviation facilities. Unlike the 2022 study, which incorporated COVID-19 disruptions using pre pandemic (2019) data, the 2026 update will draw on 2025 figures to reflect a more normalized year of aviation operations. By providing current economic assessments, these efforts will support informed investment decisions and highlight aviation's role in job creation and community vitality.   

    PennDOT Advances Freight and Passenger Rail

    PennDOT developed and submitted the 2025 State Rail Plan to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for review and acceptance in December 2025. This plan outlines the goals and future of freight and passenger rail in Pennsylvania and also highlights the ongoing capital investments that are being constructed. Nationally, Pennsylvania ranks first in number of freight railroads and third in total rail miles. The commonwealth also boasts one of the top state funding programs to support freight rail. The 2025 rail freight program will provide $51 million toward 29 projects.

    For passenger rail, efforts are underway for significant investment in the Keystone Corridor as well as a focus on potential new rail service between along two corridors: Scranton and New York City and Reading and Philadelphia/New York City. PennDOT is responsible for funding various improvements along the Keystone Corridor, a state-supported service under the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act of 2008 (PRIIA). Over the last several years, PennDOT has made significant ADA and parking improvements at Keystone passenger rail stations, including extensive projects at Mount Joy, Middletown, Lancaster, and Coatesville.

    Mount Joy Station: Completed in 2019, this was the first major station reconstruction project along the Keystone line. This project included elevator/stair towers, high-level platforms, parking, and stormwater improvements.

    Middletown Station: Completed in 2022, this new, relocated station included new elevator/stair towers, covered bicycle racks and approximately 400 parking spaces.

    Lancaster Parking (Keller Avenue) and Station Pedestrian Bridge: The Keller Avenue parking lot was completed in 2023 and will provide additional parking after completion of an enclosed pedestrian walkway from Keller Avenue parking lot to the station. The pedestrian bridge project includes an elevator/stair tower and covered bicycle parking.

    Coatesville Station: Project construction underway to build a new station with ADA accessible platforms, elevator/stair towers, and parking. Once completed, this station will transform the City’s downtown streetscape. 

    Alternative Fuels

    As of December 2025 there are 755 transit vehicles powered by alternative fuels in operation at Pennsylvania transit agencies.

    In 2025, 246 transit vehicles were replaced throughout Pennsylvania with the help of state funding. 

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    Ports and Shipping  (FY 24-25)

    Container lifts and containers at the Port of Philadelphia due to PA Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program:

    • 33,689 Added Container Lifts (FY 24-25)
    • 321,883 Total Lifts increased since 2015 

    The Erie Port was awarded a $12 million dollar federal grant to expand the slip between their two major terminals. PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Funds will contribute $8 million towards the project. 

    Passenger Rail  (FY 24-25)

    Keystone corridor passenger trips:

    • Trips on the Keystone Line: 1,293,172
    • Trips on the Pennsylvanian Line: 239,720
    • Total Passenger Rail Trips: 1,532,892

    Aviation  (FY 24-25)

    Bureau Of Aviation awarded 96 grants totaling $29.3 million:

    • 119 public airports/heliports licensed in PA
    • 16 Scheduled service airports
    • 16 commercial airports
    • 63 federally sponsored airports 

    Rail Freight (FY 24-25)

    • 30 Rail Freight Projects (RFAP/RTAP) approved
    • 19 Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) / Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) projects completed in CY 2025 totaling approximately:
      • 107 miles of track improved or added
      • railroad bridge rehabilitated or replaced
    • 65 operating railroads
    • More than 6,800 miles of track

    What about Driver and Vehicle Services?

    PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services administers the state's vehicle registrations, driver's licenses, and IDs. It also oversees programs such as REAL ID, motorcycle safety, and vehicle emission inspections.  Click the link below to learn more about the accomplishments of Driver and Vehicle Services.

    DVS Accomplishments
    2024-2025

    Financial Information

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation overseees programs and policies affecting highways, urban and rural public transportation, airports, railroads, ports, and waterways.

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    Revenue Sources (2024 - 2025)

    Total Funding: $11,666,117,000

    State Funding: $8,581,704,000

    SourceAmount
    Motor License Fund: Non-Restricted $3,253,811,000
    Motor License Fund: Restricted$1,875,184,000
    Motor License Fund: Restricted Aviation$10,827,000
    Multimodal Fund$191,749,000
    Act 44 Public Transportation Trust Fund$2,476,020,000
    Act 26 Public Transportation Assistance Fund$267,005,000
    Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank$30,000,000
    Lottery Fund$170,907,000
    General Fund$130,141,000
    General Fund Bonds$175,000,000
    Unconventional Gas Well Fund$1,000,000
    Organ & Tissue Donation Awareness Fund$60,000

    Federal & Other Funding: $3,084,413,000

    SourceAmount
    Federal Funds: Highways$2,364,042,000
    Federal Funds: Pass Through$187,296,000
    Federal Funds: Public Transportation and Other$246,475,000
    Federal & Other: Aviation$51,977,000
    Other Funds: Highways $234,435,000
    Federal & Other Funds – Rail Freight$188,000

    Revenue Uses (2024 - 2025)

    Total Revenue Uses: $11,666,717,000

    Highway Related

    SourceAmount
    Highway & Bridge Maintenance$2,063,896,000
    Highway & Bridge Improvement$3,796,066,000
    Driver & Vehicle Services$348,147,000
    Payments to Local Government$924,430,000
    PennDOT Facilities$16,500,000
    General Government Operations$87,378,000
    Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank$30,000,000
    Refunds & Other$3,590,000
    Welcome Centers$4,807,000
    Total Highway-Related Uses$7,274,814,000

    Multimodal Related

    SourceAmount
    Aviation $74,404,000
    Rail Freight$41,188,000
    Mass Transit$2,868,025,000
    Rural & Intercity Transit$246,475,000
    Free & Shared Ride Transit$170,907,000
    Aviation Grants$7,686,000
    Rail Freight Grants (EA)$12,806,000
    Passenger Rail Grants (EA)$10,246,000
    Ports & Waterways Grants (EA)$12,806,000
    Bicycle & Pedestrian Facilities Grants Statewide (EA)$2,561,000
    Statewide Program Grants (EA)$40,000,000
    Multimodal Administration & Oversight (EA)$10,870,000
    Transfer to Commonwealth Financial Authority (EA)$94,774,000
    Total Multimodal Uses$3,592,748,000

    Debt Service & Other Agencies

    SourceAmount
    Pennsylvania State Police$250,000,000
    General Fund Capital Debt$122,584,000
    Pennsylvania Turnpike$160,052,000
    Motor License Fund Capital Debt: Highway and Bridges$122,677,000
    Other Agencies$134,242,000
    Tort Payments$9,000,000
    Total Debt Service & Other Agencies$798,555,000

    Motor License Fund Income (2024 - 2025)

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    $3,680,814,000

    Liquid Fuels Tax

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    $1,308,088,000

    License and Fees

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    $112,362,000

    Other

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    $5,101,264,000

    Total State Revenue Utilized

    Motor License Fund Expenditures (2024 - 2025)

    SourceAmount
    Highway Maintenance$1,909,644,000
    Highway & Bridge Improvement$1,566,872,000
    State Police$250,000,000
    Local Subsidy$657,239,000
    Driver & Vehicle Services$263,590,000
    Other Departments$184,584,000
    Turnpike$160,052,000
    Other PennDOT$109,283,000

    Total State Expenditures: $5,101,264,000

    Ways to Connect with PennDOT

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