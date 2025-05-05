The Pennsylvania Heritage Areas Program is a multi-region asset-based economic development program rooted in the Commonwealth’s rich natural, cultural, and industrial history.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Recreation and Conservation administers the Pennsylvania Heritage Areas Program.



Heritage Areas create cross-sector partnerships that enhance a region’s “sense of place” and strengthen regional economies.

These partnerships create vibrant livable communities that attract private investment and house the products and places that drive Pennsylvania’s tourism industry.

Pennsylvania’s Heritage Areas operate in 57 of 67 counties throughout the Commonwealth.

Heritage Pennsylvania is an association of Heritage Area managers and executive directors.

This organization serves as a forum to discuss and implement programmatic improvements, share best practices, and interact with state agencies.

This map shows the investment areas of Pennsylvania’s 12 state-designated Heritage Areas.