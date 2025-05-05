The STC meets quarterly to review the transportation needs and updates throughout the state. Typically, two meetings take place in Harrisburg, PA and two meetings take place in other locations in Pennsylvania each year.

All meetings are open to the public and include an agenda item for public comment. You are welcome to attend the business meetings to provide comments, or just observe and listen to the discussion. RSVP to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.

How to provide public comment during an STC meeting: