Purpose and Mission
- Evaluate the state and performance of Pennsylvania’s transportation system.
- Assess the resources required to maintain, improve, and expand transportation facilities.
Role in the Planning Process
- Set the policy direction for the 12-Year Program (TYP).
- Review and adopt the TYP every two years.
- Submit the TYP and the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to the Governor, the General Assembly, and the Secretary of Transportation every two years.
Public Involvement Opportunities
- Attend a quarterly meeting and provide comment.
- The Public Comment Period for the update of the 12-Year Program began March 3, 2025, and ended April 30, 2025.
State Transportation Commission Business Meetings
The STC meets quarterly to review the transportation needs and updates throughout the state. Typically, two meetings take place in Harrisburg, PA and two meetings take place in other locations in Pennsylvania each year.
All meetings are open to the public and include an agenda item for public comment. You are welcome to attend the business meetings to provide comments, or just observe and listen to the discussion. RSVP to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.
How to provide public comment during an STC meeting:
- Email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or fill out this form.
- If possible, please email your request and a copy of your comments by the day before the meeting.
- Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request and you will be called on during the meeting to speak to the Commission.
- If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A STC representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
- Your request and comments will be included in the STC Business Meeting minutes.
Upcoming Quarterly Meetings
WHEN: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person in Room 8N1 in the Keystone Building, located at 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17109.
Note: For those attending in person, boxed lunches will be provided. A separate email will be distributed requesting your selection.
Virutal access:
Join the meeting now | Meeting ID: 217 463 576 635 35 | Passcode: bp92Pf9f
Dial in by phone: +1 267-332-8737,,357158903# United States, Philadelphia | Find a local number | Phone conference ID: 357 158 903#
How to provide public comment:
- To provide public comment, please email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or fill out this form.
- Please send your request and a copy of your comments a minimum of 48 hours before the meeting. Comments submitted later may not be able to be processed.
- Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request.
- You will be called on during the meeting to speak.
- If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
- Your request and comments will be included in the meeting minutes.
This meeting will be audio recorded. By joining the meeting you consent to this recording and any subsequent posting of the recording for business purposes only.
Past Meeting Minutes
- December 15, 2021 (PDF)
- September 15, 2021 (PDF)
- June 9, 2021 (PDF)
- February 17, 2021 (PDF)
- January 12, 2021 (PDF)
- December 12, 2019 (PDF)
- September 19, 2019 (PDF)
- June 13, 2019 (PDF)
- April 29, 2019 (PDF)
- February 21, 2019 (PDF)
- December 20, 2018 (PDF)
- August 16, 2018 (PDF)
- May 17, 2018 (PDF)
- March 27, 2018 (PDF)
- February 22, 2018 (PDF)
- December 14, 2017 (PDF)
- September 14, 2017 (PDF)
- June 15, 2017 (PDF)
- April 24, 2017 (PDF)
- February 17, 2017 (PDF)
State Transportation Commission Members
Honorable Mike Carroll
Chair
PA Secretary of Transportation
Honorable Sharon L. Knoll
Vice-Chair
Erie County Resident
Honorable Karen Michael, P.E.
Secretary
Clearfield County Resident
Honorable Kerry Benninghoff
PA House of Representatives
Chair, House Transportation Committee
Alt: Josiah Shelly
Honorable Ed Neilson
PA House of Representatives
Majority Chair, House Transportation Committee
Alt: Kyle Wagonseller
Honorable Judy Ward
PA State Senate
Majority Chair, Senate Transportation Committee
Alt: Nolan R. Ritchie
Honorable Marty Flynn
PA State Senate
Minority Chair, Senate Transportation Committee
Alt: Justin Gensimore
Honorable Paige Willan
Philadelphia County
Honorable James Foreman
Blair County
Honorable Mike Pritchard
York County
Honorable James Vasilko
Cambria County
Honorable Dan DeBone
Westmoreland County
Honorable Richard Fitzgerald
Allegheny County