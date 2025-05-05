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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    State Transportation Commission

    PA State Law, Act 120 of 1970, established the Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission (STC) to serve as PennDOT’s board of directors.

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    Purpose and Mission

    • Evaluate the state and performance of Pennsylvania’s transportation system.
    • Assess the resources required to maintain, improve, and expand transportation facilities.
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    Role in the Planning Process

    • Set the policy direction for the 12-Year Program (TYP)
    • Review and adopt the TYP every two years.
    • Submit the TYP and the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to the Governor, the General Assembly, and the Secretary of Transportation every two years.
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    Public Involvement Opportunities

    • Attend a quarterly meeting and provide comment.
    • The Public Comment Period for the update of the 12-Year Program began March 3, 2025, and ended April 30, 2025. 

    State Transportation Commission Business Meetings

    The STC meets quarterly to review the transportation needs and updates throughout the state. Typically, two meetings take place in Harrisburg, PA and two meetings take place in other locations in Pennsylvania each year. 

    All meetings are open to the public and include an agenda item for public comment. You are welcome to attend the business meetings to provide comments, or just observe and listen to the discussion. RSVP to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.

    How to provide public comment during an STC meeting:

    • Email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or fill out this form.
    • If possible, please email your request and a copy of your comments by the day before the meeting.
    • Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request and you will be called on during the meeting to speak to the Commission.
    • If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A STC representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
    • Your request and comments will be included in the STC Business Meeting minutes.

    Upcoming Quarterly Meetings

    WHEN: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

    WHERE: Virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person in Room 8N1 in the Keystone Building, located at 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17109.

    Note: For those attending in person, boxed lunches will be provided. A separate email will be distributed requesting your selection.

    Virutal access: 

    Join the meeting now | Meeting ID: 217 463 576 635 35 | Passcode: bp92Pf9f

    Dial in by phone: +1 267-332-8737,,357158903# United States, Philadelphia | Find a local number | Phone conference ID: 357 158 903#

    How to provide public comment:

    1. To provide public comment, please email your request to us at RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or  fill out this form.
    2. Please send your request and a copy of your comments a minimum of 48 hours before the meeting. Comments submitted later may not be able to be processed.
    3. Time will be set aside on the agenda to accommodate your request.
    4. You will be called on during the meeting to speak.
    5. If you would prefer to have your comments read to the meeting attendees, please state that in your email and provide your comments. A representative will be asked to read your comments aloud at the appropriate time during the meeting.
    6. Your request and comments will be included in the meeting minutes.

    This meeting will be audio recorded. By joining the meeting you consent to this recording and any subsequent posting of the recording for business purposes only.

    Past Meeting Minutes

    State Transportation Commission Members

    Honorable Mike Carroll PA Secretary of Transportation

    Honorable Mike Carroll

    Chair
    PA Secretary of Transportation

    Sharon L. Knoll PA State Transportation Commission Vice-Chair

    Honorable Sharon L. Knoll

    Vice-Chair
    Erie County Resident 

    Karen Michael, P.E. PA State Transportation Commission Secretary

    Honorable Karen Michael, P.E.

    Secretary
    Clearfield County Resident 

    Honorable Kerry Benninghoff PA House of Representatives

    Honorable Kerry Benninghoff

    PA House of Representatives
    Chair, House Transportation Committee
    Alt: Josiah Shelly

    Honorable Ed Neilson PA House of Representatives

    Honorable Ed Neilson

    PA House of Representatives
    Majority Chair, House Transportation Committee
    Alt: Kyle Wagonseller

    Honorable Judy Ward PA State Senate

    Honorable Judy Ward

    PA State Senate
    Majority Chair, Senate Transportation Committee
    Alt: Nolan R. Ritchie

    Honorable Marty Flynn PA State Senate

    Honorable Marty Flynn

    PA State Senate 
    Minority Chair, Senate Transportation Committee
    Alt: Justin Gensimore

    Honorable Paige Willan PA State Transportation Commission

    Honorable Paige Willan

    Philadelphia County

    Honorable James Foreman PA State Transportation Commission

    Honorable James Foreman

    Blair County

    Honorable Mike Pritchard PA State Transportation Commission

    Honorable Mike Pritchard

    York County

    Honorable James Vasilko PA State Transportation Commission

    Honorable James Vasilko

    Cambria County

    Honorable Dan DeBone PA State Transportation Commission

    Honorable Dan DeBone

    Westmoreland County

    Honorable Richard Fitzgerald PA State Transportation Commission

    Honorable Richard Fitzgerald

    Allegheny County