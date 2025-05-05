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    bureau of equal opportunity

    Small Business Enterprise (SBE)

    PennDOT has established the Small Business Enterprise (SBE) in accord with Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations Part 26.39. The SBE is designed to facilitate greater participation of small businesses in transportation-related procurements. This element only applies to federally assisted transportation projects (highway, transit, and aviation). 

    Become an SBE with PennDOT

    Businesses interested in pursuing SBE certification must meet the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) size standards and submit a completed application. To become an SBE, you will need to apply and be certified by PennDOT.

    Small Business Enterprise Eligibility Requirements

    1. A for-profit business, owned by a U.S citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident of the U.S.
    2. A firm that does not exceed the SBA’s size standards.
    3. A firm whose average annual gross receipts for the three previous fiscal years does not exceed $31.84 million.
    4. A U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident with a personal net worth that does not exceed $2.047 million.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    SBEs can become more visible and viable for contractors and consultants who are looking for qualified business partners; qualified business partners to participate in projects funded by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), or Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

    SBEs can become eligible to bid as prime contractors on specific municipal highway projects.

    No, certification is free.

    Prime contractors and consultants gain easy access to certified SBEs for use on projects funded by FAA, FHWA, or FTA.

    The use of SBEs by prime contractors and consultants will constitute race- neutral participation and may provide documentation of Good Faith Efforts on federally assisted transportation projects.

    The new SBE process allows vendors the ability to easily register with PennDOT’s SBE Program, complete an online application for certification, update contact information, and look up certified firms.

    Contact the Small Business Enterprise Program

    PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity

    P.O. Box 3251
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-3251
    Phone:  717-787-5891
    Email:  ra-pdpenndotsbe@pa.gov

    Title VI

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    DBE Certification/UCP

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    Authorities and Definitions

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    Contract Compliance

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    Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE)

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    Diverse Business (DB) Program

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    Small Business Enterprise (SBE)

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    On-The-Job Training Program (OJT)

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    Limited English Proficiency (LEP)

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    Small Business Set-Aside Pilot Program

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    DBE Supportive Services

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    Disparity Study

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