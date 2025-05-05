Small Business Enterprise (SBE)

Businesses interested in pursuing SBE certification must meet the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) size standards and submit a completed application. To become an SBE, you will need to apply and be certified by PennDOT.
Small Business Enterprise Eligibility Requirements
- A for-profit business, owned by a U.S citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident of the U.S.
- A firm that does not exceed the SBA’s size standards.
- A firm whose average annual gross receipts for the three previous fiscal years does not exceed $31.84 million.
- A U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident with a personal net worth that does not exceed $2.047 million.
Frequently Asked Questions
SBEs can become more visible and viable for contractors and consultants who are looking for qualified business partners; qualified business partners to participate in projects funded by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), or Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
SBEs can become eligible to bid as prime contractors on specific municipal highway projects.
No, certification is free.
Prime contractors and consultants gain easy access to certified SBEs for use on projects funded by FAA, FHWA, or FTA.
The use of SBEs by prime contractors and consultants will constitute race- neutral participation and may provide documentation of Good Faith Efforts on federally assisted transportation projects.
The new SBE process allows vendors the ability to easily register with PennDOT’s SBE Program, complete an online application for certification, update contact information, and look up certified firms.
Contact the Small Business Enterprise Program
PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity
P.O. Box 3251
Harrisburg, PA 17105-3251
Phone: 717-787-5891
Email: ra-pdpenndotsbe@pa.gov