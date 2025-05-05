Limited English Proficiency (LEP)

PennDOT has developed a comprehensive LEP Plan. The plan ensures individuals who speak English "less than well" have meaningful access to PennDOT programs and services. Key elements include:

1. Identifying LEP Populations

Using data from the 2010 U.S. Census, PennDOT identifies LEP individuals through public planning efforts like the State Long Range Plan (SLRP) and State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). In Pennsylvania, 3.8% of residents age 5 and older speak English less than well.

2. Providing Language Assistance

PennDOT offers oral interpretation, written translation, and sign language services, upon request or when analysis shows a need. Visual tools and multilingual materials are also used to communicate projects clearly.

3. Staff Training

Since 2019, all PennDOT staff receive annual web-based LEP training, with a focus on public engagement and customer service. Sub-recipients, contractors, and MPOs are also required to comply.

4. Notifying LEP Individuals

PennDOT uses brochures, media, and outreach to inform LEP communities about services. Community organizations, schools, and local groups help spread the word.

5. Evaluating Effectiveness

PennDOT applies the USDOT’s Four-Factor Analysis to assess how well transportation services meet LEP needs, and adjusts efforts as needed.