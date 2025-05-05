Mentor Protégé Program (MPP)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has created the Mentor Protégé Program to increase diversity and participation in the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program through outreach to underserved and underrepresented companies. The creation of the MPP directly addresses PennDOT’s 2018 Disparity Study findings. The results from the 2018 Disparity Study include the following:

The disparity analysis results by individual racial/ethnic and gender group indicated that the only group to show a disparity was Black American-owned businesses. For example, the disparity index indicates that these businesses received only $0.88 for every one dollar that they might be expected to receive based on their availability for the study period.

All groups showed significant disparities on prime contracts.

Per 49 CFR Part 26, Appendix D Mentor-Protégé Program Guidelines:

The purpose of this program element is to further the development of DBEs, including but not limited to assisting them to move into non-traditional areas of work and/or compete in the marketplace outside the DBE program, via the provision of training and assistance from other firms.

The MPP seeks to increase opportunities for DBEs in both the consultant and construction markets and to level the contracting playing field.

Mentor Protégé Program Eligibility Requirements

The following illustrates the requirement for both mentor and protégé. They are not deemed to be exclusive or exhaustive. See complete MPP Guide located under the Resource section.

Protégé – Must be a certified DBE with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program (PAUCP)

– Must be a certified DBE with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program (PAUCP) Mentor – Must be business partner registered and qualified or prequalified to prime projects on ECMS.

Mentor Protégé Program Supportive Services (MPPSS)

The Department established a MPPSS Center in partnership with ProRank Business Solutions LLC. The MPPSS Center provides business development services and support for underutilized DBE firms to acquire the skill and experience necessary to compete for federally assisted PennDOT contracts and subcontracts.