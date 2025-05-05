Frequently Asked Questions
Traffic information is critical in transportation decision making related to highway funding, traffic engineering, highway design, planning, programming, and air quality analysis.
PennDOT has an established program for collecting traffic data. Traffic data is collected at approximately 40,000 sites statewide. The sites are on various collection cycles: annually, every three or five years, depending on priority of the highway system. More than 10,000 traffic counts are taken each year at selected locations.
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Traffic Volume Maps
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PennDOT Traffic Analyst Contacts
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Permanent Traffic Count Site Location Maps
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PennDOT's Traffic Information Repository (TIRe)
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Functional Classification, National Highway System, and Intermodal Connector Revision Procedures (PDF)
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2023 FHWA Functional Classification Guidelines (PDF)