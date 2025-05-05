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    Traffic Information

    In its mission to maintain Pennsylvania's transportation system, PennDOT monitors traffic information, provides traffic and Geographic Information Systems resources for partners and stakeholders, and much more. The department also facilitates safe Traffic Counting across the state.

    Highway Statistics

    National Highway System (NHS)

    Functional Classifications

    Traffic Data

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Traffic information is critical in transportation decision making related to highway funding, traffic engineering, highway design, planning, programming, and air quality analysis.

    PennDOT has an established program for collecting traffic data. Traffic data is collected at approximately 40,000 sites statewide. The sites are on various collection cycles: annually, every three or five years, depending on priority of the highway system. More than 10,000 traffic counts are taken each year at selected locations.