State Transportation Innovation Council

The STIC accepts innovation submissions from Pennsylvania transportation stakeholders and partners. Selected innovations are developed for deployment and promoted to become standard practice within the transportation community.
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Living Snow FenceLiving snow fences consist of rows of living plants, such as grasses, shrubs and other plants. These living snow fences are strategically planted windbreaks that have been specifically designed to reduce blowing and drifting snow.
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Air FoilThe Air Foil is an arched piece of metal or plastic device mounted to the rear of dump trucks. It uses the air passing the top of the truck and forces it down the backside of the truck. The air pressure being forced down the back of the truck exponentially reduces buildup on the tailgate rear lights and spreader system of the truck.
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Snow Plow Cameras and Automated Vehicle Locator (AVL)To increase real-time situational awareness of road conditions and better allocate its resources during winter weather events, PennDOT is using forward-facing cameras in plow trucks, which are integrated with its existing AVL system.
STIC News
The STIC e-newsletter, Innovation in Motion, provides updates on new innovations, progress reports, links to specifications, and announcements about upcoming events. To view a previous edition of the e-newsletter, use the links below. You can also sign up to receive the Innovation in Motion e-newsletter.
- Innovation in Motion - November/December 2025
- Innovation in Motion - October 2025
- Innovation in Motion - September 2025
- Innovation in Motion - August 2025
- Innovation in Motion - July 2025
- Innovation in Motion - June 2025
- Innovation in Motion - May 2025
- Innovation in Motion - April 2025
- Innovation in Motion - March 2025
- Innovation in Motion - February 2025
- Innovation in Motion - January 2025
- Innovation in Motion - December 2024
- Innovation in Motion - September 2024
- Innovation in Motion - August 2024
- Innovation in Motion - July 2024
- Innovation in Motion - June 2024
- Innovation in Motion - May 2024
- Innovation in Motion - April 2024
- Innovation in Motion - March 2024
- Innovation in Motion - February 2024
- Innovation in Motion - January 2024
- Innovation in Motion - December 2023
- Innovation in Motion - November 2023
- Innovation in Motion - October 2023
- Innovation in Motion - September 2023
- Innovation in Motion - August 2023
- Innovation in Motion - July 2023
- Innovation in Motion - June 2023
- Innovation in Motion - May 2023
- Innovation in Motion - April 2023
- Innovation in Motion - March 2023
- Innovation in Motion - February 2023
- Innovation in Motion - January 2023
- Innovation in Motion - December 2022 - 10th Anniversary Special Edition
- Innovation in Motion - October 2022 - 10th Anniversary Special Edition
- Innovation in Motion - September 2022
- Innovation in Motion - August 2022 - 10th Anniversary Special Edition
- Innovation in Motion - July 2022
- Innovation in Motion - June 2022 - 10th Anniversary Special Edition
- Innovation in Motion - April 2022
- Innovation in Motion - March 2022
- Innovation in Motion - January/February 2022
- Innovation in Motion - December 2021
- Innovation in Motion - November 2021
- Innovation in Motion - October 2021
- Innovation in Motion - September 2021
- Innovation in Motion - August 2021
- Innovation in Motion - July 2021
- Innovation in Motion - April 2021
- Innovation in Motion - March 2021
- Innovation in Motion - December 2019
- Innovation in Motion - August 2019
- Innovation in Motion - June 2019
- Innovation in Motion - May 2019
- Innovation in Motion - January 2019
2018
2017
- Innovation in Motion - December 2017
- Innovation in Motion - August 2017
- Innovation in Motion - June 2017
- Innovation in Motion - March 2017
2016
PennDOT Innovation Collaboration
This video features some of the successful STIC innovations over the years and explores how collaboration helped accelerate their deployment and adoption across Pennsylvania.