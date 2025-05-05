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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    State Transportation Innovation Council

    The Pennsylvania State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) facilitates the rapid implementation of proven, well-researched and documented state, regional, national and international technologies, tactics, techniques and any other innovations that are new to Pennsylvania. The STIC also supports and promotes the implementation of Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Every Day Counts (EDC) innovations.

    Email the STIC
    Sign up for the Innovation in Motion e-Newsletter

    The STIC accepts innovation submissions from Pennsylvania transportation stakeholders and partners. Selected innovations are developed for deployment and promoted to become standard practice within the transportation community.

    Featured Innovations

    STIC News

    The STIC e-newsletter, Innovation in Motion, provides updates on new innovations, progress reports, links to specifications, and announcements about upcoming events. To view a previous edition of the e-newsletter, use the links below. You can also sign up to receive the Innovation in Motion e-newsletter.

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    2019

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    2016

    PennDOT Innovation Collaboration

    This video features some of the successful STIC innovations over the years and explores how collaboration helped accelerate their deployment and adoption across Pennsylvania.