Overview

In 2025, PennDOT strengthened REAL ID service delivery and statewide outreach to prepare Pennsylvanians for the May 7, 2025, federal REAL ID enforcement date. Beginning on that date, travelers must present a federally accepted form of identification to board domestic commercial flights, enter military installations, and access certain federal facilities. While REAL ID remains optional in Pennsylvania, PennDOT prioritized public readiness through clear customer education, expanded service access, and high-visibility communications.

Major Initiatives and Outreach

To meet the demand for REAL ID leading up to the enforcement date, PennDOT initially extended its service hours at select driver license centers in October 2024, opening six days per week – instead of five – to serve members of the public. As the federal enforcement date approached and more Pennsylvanians sought REAL ID services in the new year, PennDOT included up to 60 driver license centers with expanded hours across Pennsylvania.

In parallel, PennDOT led numerous in-person informational sessions across the Commonwealth and delivered more than 30 community presentations at senior living facilities, libraries, township offices, and other public venues. PennDOT also engaged the public through various trainings and press conferences with the participation of local officials, AAA, Transportation Security Administration, leadership from airports across the state, and other valuable partners.

Key Results (2025)

By December 31, 2025, nearly 3.5 million Pennsylvania residents held a REAL ID product, representing 34% of Pennsylvania’s driver license and photo ID card holders. To meet customer demand, PennDOT implemented expanded hours “REAL ID Days” events statewide, serving approximately 70,000 customers, with some events supporting as many as 10,000 customers in a single day. Additionally, PennDOT conducted six employer-based REAL ID pop-up events at large employee dense businesses, resulting in the issuance of more than 1,000 REAL ID products.

Ongoing Customer Access (Post-Enforcement)

PennDOT continues to provide multiple service options for customers seeking REAL ID. Customers may obtain a REAL ID over the counter at one of 15 full-service REAL ID Driver License Centers. Customers may also apply at a Driver License Center and receive their REAL ID by mail in approximately 15 business days. A list of locations can be found at pa.gov/agencies/dmv/find-a-location.

Information and resources remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at pa.gov/REALID.