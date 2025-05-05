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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Updated July 2026

    PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) Accomplishments

    See More of PennDOT's Statewide Accomplishments
    Learn more about Driver and Vehicle Services

    2025 DVS Statistics

    PennDOT Driver License Centers are operated by PennDOT employees and offer driver license services.

    PennDOT's stand-alone Photo Centers are located throughout Pennsylvania. When you receive a camera card, which is an invitation to our photo license, identification card process, you must appear at a photo center to obtain a photo for a driver's license or an identification card.

    PennDOT partners with private businesses to provide customers with face-to-face, over-the-counter services. Online indicates that these business partners have a secure, electronic connection to PennDOT and can issue a variety of products on-the-spot. These businesses charge a market-driven fee for their services in addition to applicable PennDOT fees.

    9.1 Million

    Licensed Drivers

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    11.9 Million

    Registered Vehicles

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    778,321

    Licensed Motorcyclists

    343,139

    Registered Motorcycles

    10.17 Million

    Online Transactions

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    406,110

    PA Driver's License Practice Test App Downloads

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    43,468

    PA Motorcycle License App Downloads

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    2.1 Million

    People assisted by the DVS Call Center

    17,034

    Participants in the Motorcycle Safety Course

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    23,616

    Personal License Plates Sold

    Honoring our veterans license plate

    2,849

    Special Fund License Plates Sold

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    $50,222

    Special Fund License Plate Proceeds

    110,721

    Electric Vehicles

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    56,160

    Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

    2025 Driver & Vehicle Services Milestones

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    Pilot Learner’s Permit Testing

    PennDOT initiated an unprecedented pilot program on September 1, 2025, allowing students at Williamson High School and Cowanesque High School in the Northern Tioga School District to take their learner’s permit knowledge test at school instead of traveling to a driver’s license center. The Shapiro Administration intends for the pilot program to make government services more accessible for Pennsylvanians, allowing students seeking a learner’s permit to “skip a trip” to the driver’s license center.

    A PennDOT-approved teacher will administer the test using secure remote testing software. After passing the test, students can bring their test results, completed learner’s permit application, documentation, and required fee to a driver license center to obtain their learner’s permit. Students who do not pass the knowledge test can retake the test at school on a different day until they pass.

    At the conclusion of the two-year pilot, PennDOT officials will review the results and determine how this remote testing option may be made available at other school districts across the Commonwealth.  

    2025 REAL ID Milestones in Pennsylvania

    Overview

    In 2025, PennDOT strengthened REAL ID service delivery and statewide outreach to prepare Pennsylvanians for the May 7, 2025, federal REAL ID enforcement date. Beginning on that date, travelers must present a federally accepted form of identification to board domestic commercial flights, enter military installations, and access certain federal facilities. While REAL ID remains optional in Pennsylvania, PennDOT prioritized public readiness through clear customer education, expanded service access, and high-visibility communications.

    Major Initiatives and Outreach

    To meet the demand for REAL ID leading up to the enforcement date, PennDOT initially extended its service hours at select driver license centers in October 2024, opening six days per week – instead of five – to serve members of the public. As the federal enforcement date approached and more Pennsylvanians sought REAL ID services in the new year, PennDOT included up to 60 driver license centers with expanded hours across Pennsylvania.

    In parallel, PennDOT led numerous in-person informational sessions across the Commonwealth and delivered more than 30 community presentations at senior living facilities, libraries, township offices, and other public venues. PennDOT also engaged the public through various trainings and press conferences with the participation of local officials, AAA, Transportation Security Administration, leadership from airports across the state, and other valuable partners.

    Key Results (2025)

    By December 31, 2025, nearly 3.5 million Pennsylvania residents held a REAL ID product, representing 34% of Pennsylvania’s driver license and photo ID card holders. To meet customer demand, PennDOT implemented expanded hours “REAL ID Days” events statewide, serving approximately 70,000 customers, with some events supporting as many as 10,000 customers in a single day. Additionally, PennDOT conducted six employer-based REAL ID pop-up events at large employee dense businesses, resulting in the issuance of more than 1,000 REAL ID products.

    Ongoing Customer Access (Post-Enforcement)

    PennDOT continues to provide multiple service options for customers seeking REAL ID. Customers may obtain a REAL ID over the counter at one of 15 full-service REAL ID Driver License Centers. Customers may also apply at a Driver License Center and receive their REAL ID by mail in approximately 15 business days. A list of locations can be found at pa.gov/agencies/dmv/find-a-location.

    Information and resources remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at pa.gov/REALID

    Let Freedom Ring

    In June 2025, PennDOT began distributing the new “Let Freedom Ring” registration plate design ahead of the Commonwealth’s America 250 celebrations to be held in 2026. Unveiled by the Shapiro Administration in July 2024, the “Let Freedom Ring” design celebrates Pennsylvania as the birthplace of American democracy. The plates accompany the installation of new highway welcome signs across the Commonwealth, which also feature the liberty bell and “Let Freedom Ring” in their design.

    The new plate design replaces the familiar blue and yellow banner plates that were first introduced in the late 1990s.

    At the close of 2025, nearly 201,000 license plates were issued across Pennsylvania, with tens of thousands of plates being replaced monthly since the start of the new year. 

    Ways to Connect with PennDOT

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