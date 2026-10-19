Avondale, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll joined local and state officials to highlight a $645,118 investment through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) to reconstruct a section of Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in Avondale Borough, Chester County.

The project is one of 50 that Governor Josh Shapiro announced as the latest round of MTF grant awards, investing nearly $54 million in infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his administration have invested over $197 million through the MTF to support transportation projects that improve safety, connect communities, and grow local economies across Pennsylvania.

“These multimodal transportation investments reflect the Shapiro Administration’s firm commitment to partnering with communities like Avondale Borough to improve roads and strengthen critical transportation corridors across the Commonwealth,” Carroll said. “We applaud the Borough’s continued efforts, enthusiasm, and dedication to making meaningful improvements for its residents and business owners.”

Through the project, road improvements will be made to Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue), including full depth pavement reconstruction, paving, and installing new ADA curb ramps and drainage upgrades.

“Avondale’s determination to pursue this multimodal funding by the Shapiro Administration is a great example of how local leadership, planning, and follow-through can deliver important infrastructure improvements for our communities,” said PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi.

This latest MTF grant is one of six projects that PennDOT is advancing to improve travel and safety along the Route 41 Corridor in Chester County.

An additional project to repair and resurface a 13-mile section of Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike/Pennsylvania Avenue) in Chester County is expected to begin construction in 2027.

“We are grateful to the Shapiro Administration and PennDOT for their partnership and support in making these important improvements to Pennsylvania Avenue. This investment will improve safety, accessibility, and the quality of life for our residents and businesses,” said Mayor of Avondale Borough Susan Rzucidlo.

The MTF provides grant funding to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit access.

To learn more about MTF and the 50 projects awarded funding in the latest round of the program, visit the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) webpage. Applications for the next MTF funding round are being accepted until October 30.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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