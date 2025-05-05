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Mileage and Travel — 2025 Highway Statistics
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Mileage and Travel — Selected Routes
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Mileage and Travel — Federal Aid/Non-Federal Aid System
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Mileage and Travel — Total System
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Mileage — Rural, Small Urban, Urbanized Areas
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Travel — Rural, Small Urban, Urbanized Areas
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Travel — Vehicle Type by Highway Functional Classification
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Mileage and Travel — Trends
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Mileage — Jurisdiction
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Travel - Jurisdiction
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Mileage and Travel — National Highway System
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Map of National Highway System
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Mileage — Federal Aid System
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Mileage — Highway Functional Classification
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Travel — Highway Functional Classification
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Statewide Traffic Trends
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Mileage — Maintenance Functional Classification
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Mileage and Travel — PennDOT System
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Mileage and Travel — PennDOT Engineering Districts
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Functional Classification
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Glossary
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Customer Service Information