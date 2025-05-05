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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    traffic information

    2025 Highway Statistics

    You can view the complete 2020 Traffic Information Report, or select the appropriate link below to see the individual page. Please note, all pages are in  PDF format. The data contained in this book is to be used only for traffic counts and not for future projected growth. 

    2025 Highway Statistics Report (PDF)
    Introduction