Dunmore, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the Dunmore Driver’s License Center, located at 81 Keystone Industrial Park Drive in Dunmore, will reopen on Tuesday, November 24 following nearly a month of major renovations. The center received major improvements to the parking lot, installation of new storm water controls, upgrades to curbs, and new paving. The expanded and improved parking lot will provide customers with easier access to the facility.

“We are thankful to reopen the Dunmore Driver’s License Center as scheduled, giving us the chance to showcase the phenomenal work done to the center’s exterior just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Thank you to the public for their patience as we finished nearly a month of renovations. We hope the exterior improvements will help everyone access our facility with greater ease, and we look forward to continuing our mission to provide all with excellent customer service.”

As of Tuesday, the Dunmore Driver’s License Center will be returning to its regular business hours. Customers may visit the center on Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Please note that the center will follow PennDOT’s holiday closing schedule and will be closed on Thursday, November 26, 2026, through Friday, November 27, 2026, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dunmore is the 26th driver’s license center to undergo major renovations since Governor Shapiro took office in 2023.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Planning to fly domestically? You now need a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card or other acceptable form of ID – like a passport – to board a domestic flight. If you're not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may help with your decision. Visit pa.gov/REALID today for information on how you can get a REAL ID.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

# # #