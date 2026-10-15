Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending weekly publication of county maintenance schedules.

Employees at our maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities as time and weather conditions permit. Their primary focus, however, will be on winter maintenance preparations and operations, and keeping roads safe and passable.

District 1 will resume publication of weekly county maintenance schedules in the spring.

Information on winter operations, including the annual Winter Service Guide, is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/winter.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 or sadaughert@pa.gov

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