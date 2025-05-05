Apply for a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit

After receiving an email from RA-pdECMDSecurity@pa.gov with administrator information (expect a response within two or three days after applying for a BPID), the administrator must finish setting up their ECMS administrator account.

Once the ECMS administrator account has been finalized, they are now the EPS security administrator for their organization. As the EPS security administrator, they can create new accounts for additional users within their company.

A separate account to sign in and access EPS should also be created for themself. This is accomplished using the ECMS Login page. When a new EPS User ID has been created, the user will be prompted to change the password during the first attempt to log into EPS. After this is accomplished, the user will be able to log into EPS using the updated password moving forward.

Step-by-step instructions for this entire process can be found in the Becoming a PennDOT ePermitting Business Partner (PDF) document on pages 8, 9, and 10.