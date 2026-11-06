The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 is informing drivers of delays on U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) from Everett to the Juniata River Bridge in East and West Providence township in Bedford County for a paving and road improvement project through November 20.

From Monday, November 9, through Friday, November 20, 2026, contractors be installing pavement marking and a pipe replacement-drainage upgrade project at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 1044. Lane restrictions remain in place in East and West Providence townships and Everett Borough from Lower Snake Spring Road to Nycum Road.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime, New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $13,400,000 project to resurface U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) from Everett to the four-lane split just west of Breezewood. The project also includes highway lighting upgrades to energy efficient alternatives at the U.S. 30 (Bud Shuster Bypass), Route 1007 Interchange and slope repairs on U.S. 30 from the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River to Route 1011 (East Graceville Road) in East Providence Township, Bedford County. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2027.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.