The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that long-term lane restrictions and minor delays continue through Friday, October 23, 2026, on U.S. 22 (William Penn Highway) between the Route 164 Portage-Munster Exit and the Route 53 Cresson-Lilly Exit and between the Route 53 Cresson-Lilly Exit and the Blair County Line in Cambria County.

While contractors continue paving operations, drivers can expect minor delays (3-5 minutes) on U.S. 22 in Cresson townships with the right-travel lane eastbound closed between Route 53 (West 2nd Street) Cresson-Lilly Exit to the Blair County line, and the right-travel lane westbound closed from the Route 53 Cresson-Lilly Exit to the Route 164 Portage-Munster Exit. Paving operations will include highway lanes and ramps.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc., Hollidaysburg, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $11,564,159.00 project which includes pavement resurfacing, guide rail upgrades, drainage maintenance, and rehabilitation of both the bridge carrying Route 53 (West 2nd Street) over U.S. 22 and the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November 2026.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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