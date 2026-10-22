The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the U.S. 219 from the Berlin-Somerset Interchange to the Somerset-Turnpike Interchange Road and Bridge Preservation Project in Somerset Township, Somerset County.

The project will involve resurfacing U.S. 219, as well as the ramps at the Berlin-Somerset, Route 281 and the Somerset-Turnpike interchanges, and preservation work on seven (7) bridges within the corridor. Detours are planned for the interchange ramps during the resurfacing activities.

The detours for the Berlin-Somerset Interchange ramps will use U.S. 219 and the Route 281 Interchange and Berlin-Rockwood Interchange. The detours for the Route 281 Interchange ramps will use the Somerset-Turnpike Interchange, Route 601, the Berlin-Somerset Interchange, and Berlin-Plank Road. The detour for the final Somerset-Turnpike Interchange ramp will use the Route 281 Interchange and Route 601.

A public meeting and plans display is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2026, at the Somerset Township Municipal Building, 2209 North Center Avenue, Somerset, Pa. Those interested in learning more about the project are welcome to attend any time during the meeting hours. The plans display will be conducted in an open house format. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome.

The Plans Display location is accessible to those with disabilities. Anyone having special needs or requiring special aid is asked to contact PennDOT prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Garrett Berkey, Project Manager, at (814) 696-7142 or email gberkey@pa.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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