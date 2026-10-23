The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 is informing drivers in Somerset County of the following construction work zone updates and travel advisories.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

U.S. 219 – Boynton Bridge Replacement Project

Drivers can expect minor delays – three (3) to five (5) minutes – on U.S. 219 in Boynton, Elk Lick Township, as construction of the permanent replacement for the bridge over Piney Creek nears completion.

From Monday, October 26 through Friday, November 6, 2026, contractors will be removing the temporary road and bridge, both built beside the permanent structure to allow continued traffic during construction. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2026.

Charles J. Merlo, Inc., Mineral Point, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $2,272,000 project to build a permanent replacement of the Boynton Bridge over PAiney Creek. On May 24, 2025, PennDOT reopened U.S. 219 (Flight 93 Memorial Highway) one mile north of Salisbury, Somerset County, just 10 days after the 102-year-old Boynton bridge was damaged by flooding by building a temporary structure to restore local travel.

U.S. 219 – U.S. 30 North to Somerset Pavement and Bridge Renovation Project

Long-term lane closures remain in effect in both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 219 for the road and bridge renovation project between the Route 601 Interchange and U.S. 30 Interchange.

Contractor NES&L plans on installing raised/recessed pavement markers and asphalt prime coating the entire project from Monday, October 26 through Friday, November 6, 2026.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the 3-year, $24,600,000 million project that includes paving, the renovation of multiple bridge-structures, and drainage, guide rail and signage upgrades along five (5) miles of U.S. 219, from the Route 601 interchange to U.S. 30 interchange in Somerset, Lincoln, Quemahoning and Jenner townships, Somerset County. The project’s anticipated completion date is November 2026. The project is weather dependent.

Route 160 Paving Project in Somerset County Nears Completion

Delays and lane restrictions continue for seeding and line painting as the Route 160 (Dark Shade Drive) road surface improvement project draws to a close in Shade, Ogle and Paint townships.

Slated for completion by the end of October, the potential still exists for lengthy delays – some up to 15 minutes – under the direction of advanced signage and flaggers on Route 160 (Dark Shade Drive) between Route 1016 (McGregor Avenue) to Route 1029 (Hillsboro Road) in Shade, Ogle and Paint townships.

Quaker Sales Corp., Johnstown, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $1,830,847.99 road surface improvement project, which includes pavement improvements, high-friction surface treatment (near the Clearshade Creek bridge), epoxy overlay, guide rail improvements and pipe and inlet replacements, in Shade, Ogle and Paint townships, Somerset County.

Social Media

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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