Somerset County Construction Work Zone Update: November 9-20

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 is informing drivers in Somerset County of the following construction work zone updates and travel advisories.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Lane Restrictions on U.S. 219 (U.S. 30 to North Somerset) Continue Monday, November 9 in Somerset County

North and southbound traffic will remain reduced to one lane as work continues on U.S. 219 from U.S. 30 to North Somerset between Route 8005 ramps and Route 8009 ramps in Somerset.

From Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 20, 2026, crews will install raised pavement markers and place rock in washout areas, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers when traveling through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., New Enterprise, PA, is the lead contractor for the 3-year, $24,600,000 million project that includes paving, the renovation of multiple bridge-structures, and drainage, guide rail and signage upgrades along five (5) miles of U.S. 219, from the Route 601 interchange to U.S. 30 interchange in Somerset, Lincoln, Quemahoning and Jenner townships, Somerset County. The project’s anticipated completion date is November 2026. The project is weather dependent.

Project to Replace the U.S. 219 Boynton Bridge Progresses the Week of November 9 with Removal of Temporary Road in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County

On Monday, November 9, crews will start removing the temporary road on U.S. 219 that was built as part of the $2,272,000 project to replace the Boynton Bridge that carries U.S. 219 over Little Piney Creek in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County. Contractor Charles J. Merlo Inc., Mineral Point, PA, will remove the road while reconstructing the township road and rebuilding an adjacent driveway over the next two weeks, weather permitting.

Minimal traffic delays are expected. Work is estimated to be completed by November 20, 2026.

While traffic will be guided by advanced signage, drivers should always use extra caution, drive slowly and stay alert for workers and vehicles in the work zone.

On May 24, 2025, PennDOT reopened U.S. 219 (Flight 93 Memorial Highway) one mile north of Salisbury, Somerset County, just 10 days after the Boynton bridge over Piney Creek was damaged by flooding. The department and contractor partners completed a temporary structure over the creek to restore local travel after flood waters destroyed the upstream center pier of the 102-year-old bridge in the village of Boynton.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jay Knarr, jaknarr@pa.gov, 814-696-7101 or Monica R. Owens, moowens@pa.gov, 814-696-7105

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