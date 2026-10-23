The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that the bridge replacement project on Route 655 (Big Valley Pike) over a Mill Creek tributary north of Mill Creek in Huntingdon County was completed on Friday, October 23, 2026, weeks ahead of its anticipated November completion.

Since July, traffic had been diverted around the construction site on a temporary road and bridge under the direction of a temporary signal-light with a temporary pedestrian crosswalk also used. Following work on Friday, October 23, the route has been reopened to unrestricted traffic.

Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, was the lead contractor for the $1,430,538 bridge rehabilitation project, which included replacing the 118-year-old I-beam structure over the Flush Run-Mill Creek tributary near the intersection with Fireman’s Park Lane with a precast concrete box culvert. The project was scheduled for completion in November 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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