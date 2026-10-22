The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the replacement of three (3) bridge-structures on Route 53, two (2) in Gallitzin Township and one (1) in Dean Township, Cambria County.

The project consists of box culvert replacements on the two (2) bridges in Gallitzin Township, one over Patty’s Run and one over Bradley Run, and a steel I-beam replacement on the bridge over Lost Creek in Dean Township, with minimal approach road work. Detours will be implemented during construction.

A public meeting and plans display is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Ashville Volunteer Fire Company,127 Pine Street, Ashville, Pa. Those interested in learning more about the project are welcome to attend any time during the meeting hours. The plans display will be conducted in an open house format. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome.

The meeting location is accessible to those with disabilities. Individuals with special needs or requiring special aid are asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Adam J. Sherlock, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at 814-317-3146 or asherlock@pa.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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