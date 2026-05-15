On behalf of Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of an upcoming road closure and detour in Barree, Huntingdon County, for railroad crossings maintenance.

Route 4004 (Barree Road) in Barree, Huntingdon County, will be closed and detoured for approximately two (2) to three (3) days between Monday, May 18, and Friday, May 22, 2026. Length of the closure is dependent on several factors, including track time, equipment issues, and weather.

The Route 4004 (Barree Road) detour will use Route 4014 (Main Street) in Alexandria to Route 305 (Juniata Valley Pike Road) in Porter and Logan townships, back to Route 4004 (Barree Road).

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.