The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the reopening of Route 3029 (Copper Kettle Highway) in Milford Township, Somerset County, on Wednesday, October 14, and the end of a 13-mile detour for a bridge replacement project.

While the road has reopened, PennDOT reminds drivers that work continues at the bridge-site under daylight flagging operations.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Implemented on June 8, the 13-mile detour was originally scheduled through October 21 while contractors replaced the bridge over Middle Creek and completed a pavement rehabilitation project near the intersection of T-703 (Chippewa Road).

J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., Mount Pleasant, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $1,359,748.25 project to replace the bridge over Middle Creek, repair deteriorating concrete and apply a high-friction surface treatment to the road.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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