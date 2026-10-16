The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that the detour of the Route 3007 (Humbert Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County, has been lifted and the road is open to traffic.

Implemented on September 8, the 14-mile detour was lifted on Friday, October 16, ten days ahead of its originally planned October 26 opening.

Route 3007 (Humbert Road) remains an active work zone, with additional work under daylight flagging operations being completed through Friday, October 23, 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Pugliano Construction Co., Inc.​, Pittsburgh, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $816,218.95 project to replace the bridge over Red Run on Route 3007 (Humbert Road) near the intersection of T-446 (Wine O Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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