The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the replacement of the Route 1015 (Hershberger Road over Beaver Creek) Bridge Replacement project in South Woodbury Township, Bedford County.

The project will include the replacement of the existing bridge-structure with a spread box beam bridge. The scope of work will also include minor approach paving and guide rail updates. Traffic will be maintained using a detour during construction.

A public meeting and plans display is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the South Woodbury Township Building, 125 North Road, New Enterprise, Pa. Those interested in learning more about the project are welcome to attend any time during the meeting hours. The plans display will be conducted in an open house format. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome.

The meeting location is accessible to those with disabilities. Individuals with special needs or requiring special aid are asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Jacob Krause, P.E., Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor, at 814-696-7252 or jackrause@pa.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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