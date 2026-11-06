The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says drivers should be prepared for possible lengthy delays of up to 15 minutes on Route 756 (Bedford Street/Elton Road) between Vo-Tech Drive and Industrial Park Road in Geistown Borough and Richland Township, Cambria County, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Drainage work in this area is expected to be completed within a two-week period, by Sunday, November 22.

Additionally, Dixon Electric workers will be back on-site starting Thursday, November 12 at several locations along Route 756 (Bedford Street/Elton Road) that include intersections with:

- Route 3010 (Luther Road)

- Route 3102 (Oakridge Drive)

- Leventry Road

- Donald Lane

- Possibly at Theatre Drive intersections with:

o College Park Plaza

o Route 3006 (Eisenhower Boulevard)

Traffic will follow single-lane closures controlled by flaggers at these sites and all work is weather dependent.

NOTE: Aerial utility relocation work will take place during this same timeframe along Route 756 (Bedford Street/Elton Road) from Vo-Tech Drive to Industrial Park Road. Verizon subcontractor, Lambert Cable, will perform this work. Verizon possibly will continue other utility work at Route 3102 (Oakridge Drive) and Leventry Road.

Flaggers will control traffic through a single-lane closure at all above-mentioned utility work areas.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

A. Liberoni, Inc., Plum, Pa., is the lead contractor for the two-year, 2.5-mile, $9,473,117.05 Route 756 (Bedford Street/Elton Road) resurfacing project, which includes paving/resurfacing, sight distance and intersection safety improvements, the addition of left turning lanes, improved drainage, shoulder widening, the inclusion of bicycle-safe grates and the replacement of traffic signals and overhead signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jay Knarr, jaknarr@pa.gov, 814-696-7101 or Monica R. Owens, moowens@pa.gov, 814-696-7105

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