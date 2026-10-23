The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 is informing drivers in Cambria County of the following construction work zone updates and travel advisories.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Detour Nears End for Route 3104 (Mt. Airy Drive) Bridge Project

The closure and detour Route 3104 (Mt. Airy Drive) for a bridge rehabilitation project in Richland Township, Cambria County, is tentatively scheduled to end by Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Mt. Airy Drive remains closed with traffic using a 2.9-mile detour on Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road), Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) and Oakridge Drive, and traffic on U.S. 219 beneath the bridge remains under single-lane restriction both northbound and southbound.

Paving is scheduled for Monday, October 26, and Tuesday, October 27. Line painting is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30, with the detour to be lifted following line painting. The project is weather dependent.

Following the opening, the route will remain an active work zone. PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

J.F.Shea Construction, Inc., Mount Pleasant, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $2,257,170 Route 3104 (Mt. Airy Drive) over U.S. 219 Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which involves the complete replacement of the bridge superstructure (the deck, girders, and beams above the substructure) and repairs to the substructure (the columns, abutments and/or foundation that carries the bridge load). Minor approach roadway paving to tie into the structure along with guide rail updates will be included. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2026.

Single-lane Restrictions to End for Paving Project on U.S. 22 from Route 164 to the Blair County line

The long-term lane restrictions are schedule to end by Wednesday, October 28, 2026, for the paving project on U.S. 22 (William Penn Highway) between the Route 164 Portage-Munster Exit and the Blair County Line in Cambria County.

While work will continue on U.S. 22, including concrete work on the Route 53 bridge and recessed pavement marker installation, both lanes of the highway will be open to unrestricted traffic on October 28.

Following the opening, the route will remain an active work zone. PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc., Hollidaysburg, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $11,564,159.00 project which includes pavement resurfacing, guide rail upgrades, drainage maintenance, and rehabilitation of both the bridge carrying Route 53 (West 2nd Street) over U.S. 22 and the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November 2026.

Social Media

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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