The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 is informing drivers in Blair County of the following construction work zone updates and travel advisories.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Long—term Lane Restrictions on I-99 Sproul/Claysburg to Newry Crossover in Blair County Scheduled for Removal November 13

Long-term lane restrictions are set to end on Friday, November 13, in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 99 (I-99) between Sproul/Claysburg and the Newry crossover.

From Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 13, 2026, crews will be performing sealing and concrete work in the lane closures and providing substructure repairs on bridges over the length of the project. The lane closures will be removed with the completion of work on Friday, November 13.

However, the project remains an active work zone, with crews installing signs on the shoulders throughout the project. Drivers are urged to drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers when traveling through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., State College, Pa., is the lead contractor of the $23,936,936 project on I-99 between mile marker 22 near Exit 23 in East Freedom, and mile marker 26 near the Newry crossover. The project includes overlay paving, the rehabilitation of seven (7) dual bridges (four during the 2026 construction season) and the Exit 23 (Roaring Spring/Portage) bridge over I-99, and the installation of five (5) intelligent transportation system (ITS) dynamic message boards in Allegheny, Blair, Freedom and Greenfield townships in Blair County.

Short Delays Resume for Traffic Signal Project at the Intersection of Business U.S. 220 (East Pleasant Valley Boulevard) and Route 1001 (Stadium Drive) in Bellwood Borough, Antis Township, Blair County

Drivers can expect short delays – three (3) to five (5) minutes and lane restrictions under daylight flagging operations – at the intersection of Business U.S. 220 (East Pleasant Valley Boulevard) and Route 1001 (Stadium Drive) in Bellwood Borough, Antis Township, Blair County, beginning Monday, November 9, 2026, for a traffic signal project.

From Monday, November 9 to Thursday, November 12, and Monday, November 16, to Thursday, November 19, M&B Services, LLC, of Clarion, Pa., lead contractor for the $329,621 project, will be installing the traffic signals. On Tuesday, November 17, contractors will be testing the lights and on Wednesday, November 18 contractors will be activating the signal. The project is expected to be completed in November 2026.

Lengthy Delays Continue on Route 866 (High Street and Piney Creek Road) in Williamsburg Borough and Woodbury Township for Pavement Resurfacing Project

Lane restrictions and lengthy delays – up to fifteen (15) minutes – will continue on Route 866 (High Street and Piney Creek Road) in Williamsburg Borough and Woodbury Township, Blair County, through Thursday, November 19, 2026, for a road resurfacing project.

Across four 10-hour days (Monday to Thursday), contractors will be completing driveway adjustments, centerline rumble-strip placement, shoulder work, sign installation and applying final paint on Route 866 (High Street and Piney Creek Road).

New Enterprise Stone & Lime, New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the 1.5-mile, $2,637,000.00 project which includes on tree trimming, drainage improvements, asphalt resurfacing and pedestrian upgrades on Route 866 from one-half mile west of T-394 (Ridge Road) to 1st Street/Canal Street in Williamsburg. The project is expected to be completed in November 2026.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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