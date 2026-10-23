The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 is informing drivers in Blair County of the following construction work zone updates and travel advisories.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

I-99 Sproul/Claysburg to Newry Crossover Resurfacing

Minor delays from single-lane restrictions continue Monday, October 26 to Friday, November 13, in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 99 (I-99) between Sproul/Claysburg and the Newry crossover for a resurfacing project.

From mile marker 22 near Exit 23 for Route 36, Route 164 and Roaring Spring in East Freedom, and mile marker 26 near the Newry crossover on I-99, contractors will continue surface and bridge improvements and line painting, causing intermittent short delays.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., State College, Pa., is the lead contractor of the $23,936,936 project on I-99 between mile marker 22 near Exit 23 in East Freedom, and mile marker 26 near the Newry crossover. The project includes overlay paving, the rehabilitation of seven (7) dual bridges (four during the 2026 construction season) and the Exit 23 (Roaring Spring/Portage) bridge over I-99, and the installation of five (5) intelligent transportation system (ITS) dynamic message boards in Allegheny, Blair, Freedom and Greenfield townships in Blair County.

Route 866, Williamsburg and Woodbury Township Resurfacing and Street Improvements

Lane restrictions and the possibility of lengthy delays – up to fifteen (15) minutes – continue on Route 866 (High Street and Piney Creek Road) in Williamsburg Borough and Woodbury Township, Blair County, from Monday, October 26 through Friday, November 6, 2026, for the resurfacing project.

Paving, driveway adjustments and additional drainage pipe construction and impact basin installation continues under standard daylight traffic flagging.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime, New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the 1.5-mile, $2,637,000.00 project which includes on tree trimming, drainage improvements, asphalt resurfacing and pedestrian upgrades on Route 866 from one-half mile west of T-394 (Ridge Road) to 1st Street/Canal Street in Williamsburg. The project is expected to be completed in November 2026.

Social Media

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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