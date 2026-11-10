The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the planned closure and detour of 22nd Street in Windber, Somerset County, from November 14, 2026, to October 26, 2027, for a bridge rehabilitation project.

The project includes the rehabilitation of the 22nd Street Bridge over Seese Run in Windber, including structural repairs to the bridge, and upgrades to and widening of the road surrounding the bridge. Traffic will be detoured around the project using Graham Avenue, 24th Street, and Stadium Drive.

Merlo Contracting of Mineral Point, Pa., is the lead contractor for the project.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.