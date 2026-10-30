Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor is scheduled to remove and replace the railroad crossing on Route 997 (Cumberland Highway) north of Chambersburg Borough between Route 433 and Route 11 in Greene Township, Franklin County.

Weather permitting, work will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 13, and continue through 3:00 PM on Monday, November 16.

Route 997 will be closed during construction of the rail crossing. A detour will be in place using Route 433 and Route 11.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: