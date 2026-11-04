Valley Road detour will be removed near the I-81 Exit 65 interchange.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Valley Road (Route 1004) will reopen this evening at the intersection with Route 11/15 (Enola Road) near the Interstate 81 Exit 65 Interchange in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

Travelers are advised to remain alert, follow posted signs, and use caution when traveling through the work zone as construction activities continue.

The work limits on the Route 11/15 pavement preservation project extend from just south of Valley Road to just north of Bella Vista Drive, and on I-81 from the Exit 65 interchange with Route 11/15 to the Miller Street bridge spanning the interstate.

Traffic will be controlled using lane shifts, lane restrictions and channeling devices. No lane restrictions are permitted on I-81 during daylights hours, and on Route 11/15 during peak morning and afternoon travel times, 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

This project includes concrete patching, bituminous overlay, highway lighting, drainage, guide rail updates, pavement markings, sign updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 11/15 and I-81.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs is the contractor on this $8,796,177 project. All work is expected to be completed by June 15, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: