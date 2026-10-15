There will be lane restrictions under flagging during work hours through November.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility pole replacement work is scheduled to begin next week on sections of Route 30 and Route 94 in Adams County.

This work will be conducted on the following routes:

Route 30 (Lincoln Way West) between Swift Run Road in Mount Pleasant Township and Hanover Street (Route 1015) in New Oxford Borough.

Route 30 (York Road) between College Street in New Oxford Borough and Route 94 (Carlisle Pike) in Hamilton Township.

Route 94 (Carlisle Pike) between Route 30 (York Road) in Hamilton Township and Stoney Point Road (Route 1007) in Reading Township.

Weather permitting, this work will begin on Monday, October 19, and continue daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through November. There will be lane restrictions under flagging during daylight work hours. Weekend work will be scheduled, if necessary.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the location map below: